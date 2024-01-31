St Louis Rams Record 2013



The St. Louis Rams had a mixed record in the 2013 NFL season. With a combination of ups and downs, the team showcased some remarkable moments while facing numerous challenges. In this article, we will delve into the St. Louis Rams’ record in 2013, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, followed by answering fifteen common questions. Finally, we will wrap up with some final thoughts on the team’s performance during that season.

Record in 2013:

The St. Louis Rams finished the 2013 season with a record of 7 wins, 9 losses, and 0 ties. While this may not seem overly impressive, it was an improvement from their previous season’s record of 7-8-1, showing signs of progress and growth.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Dominant Defense:

The Rams’ defense was a force to be reckoned with in 2013. Led by defensive end Robert Quinn, who recorded a staggering 19 sacks, they ranked third in the league for total sacks that season. This defensive prowess helped keep games competitive and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

2. Bradford’s Season-Ending Injury:

In Week 7 of the 2013 season, starting quarterback Sam Bradford suffered a torn ACL, prematurely ending his season. This injury had a significant impact on the Rams’ offensive performance, as Bradford was a key player in their game plan. This setback forced the team to make adjustments and rely on backup quarterbacks for the remainder of the season.

3. Rookie Sensations:

The 2013 season showcased the emergence of some talented rookies on the Rams’ roster. One notable standout was wide receiver Tavon Austin, who displayed his explosive speed and playmaking ability. Austin scored four touchdowns of 50 yards or more, leaving fans in awe of his potential. Additionally, rookie linebacker Alec Ogletree made an impact, leading the team in tackles and interceptions.

4. Strong Home Field Advantage:

The Rams had a formidable home field advantage during the 2013 season. They won six out of their eight home games, including victories against notable teams like the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints. The atmosphere at the Edward Jones Dome was electrifying, and the team capitalized on this energy to secure crucial wins.

5. Close but not Close Enough:

The Rams had a knack for playing hard-fought games in 2013 but often fell just short of victory. Six of their nine losses were decided by a touchdown or less, showcasing their ability to compete against tough opponents. This indicated that the team was on the cusp of greatness but needed to fine-tune their execution to reach their full potential.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the head coach of the St. Louis Rams in 2013?

Jeff Fisher served as the head coach of the Rams in 2013.

2. How did the Rams fare against their division rivals that season?

The Rams had a 1-4-1 record against their division rivals in the NFC West in 2013.

3. Who led the Rams in rushing yards during the 2013 season?

Zac Stacy was the leading rusher for the Rams in 2013, accumulating 973 rushing yards.

4. Did the Rams make the playoffs in 2013?

No, the Rams did not make the playoffs in 2013.

5. How many interceptions did the Rams’ defense record in 2013?

The Rams’ defense intercepted opposing quarterbacks 14 times during the 2013 season.

6. Who led the team in receiving yards in 2013?

Tight end Jared Cook was the leading receiver for the Rams in 2013, amassing 671 receiving yards.

7. How many points did the Rams score on average per game in 2013?

The Rams scored an average of 22.8 points per game during the 2013 season.

8. Who was the Rams’ starting quarterback after Sam Bradford’s injury?

After Sam Bradford’s injury, Kellen Clemens took over as the Rams’ starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

9. How many touchdowns did Tavon Austin score in 2013?

Tavon Austin scored a total of nine touchdowns in the 2013 season, four of which were from 50 yards or more.

10. Did the Rams have a winning record at home in 2013?

Yes, the Rams had a winning record at home in 2013, winning six out of their eight home games.

11. Who was the Rams’ leading tackler in 2013?

Rookie linebacker Alec Ogletree led the Rams in tackles during the 2013 season.

12. How many sacks did Robert Quinn record in 2013?

Robert Quinn had a phenomenal season in 2013, accumulating 19 sacks, ranking him third in the league.

13. Did the Rams have any Pro Bowl players in 2013?

Yes, the Rams had two Pro Bowl players in 2013: Robert Quinn and punter Johnny Hekker.

14. How did the Rams perform against non-divisional opponents?

The Rams had a 6-5 record against non-divisional opponents in 2013.

15. What was the Rams’ overall record in the previous season, 2012?

The Rams finished the 2012 season with a record of 7-8-1.

Final Thoughts:

The St. Louis Rams’ record in 2013 may not have been exceptional, but it showcased their potential for greatness. With a dominant defense, explosive rookies, and a strong home field advantage, the team displayed flashes of brilliance. However, injuries and a few crucial losses hindered their progress. The 2013 season served as a stepping stone for the Rams, paving the way for future success and providing valuable lessons for the team to build upon.



