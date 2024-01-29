St Louis Rams Record 2015



The St Louis Rams had an eventful 2015 season, filled with ups and downs, remarkable achievements, and several interesting facts. In this article, we will delve into the team’s record, highlighting five intriguing facts and tricks, answer fifteen common questions about their performance, and share some final thoughts on the topic.

The 2015 St Louis Rams had a season that was marked by their strong defensive play, but ultimately resulted in a slightly disappointing 7-9 record. Let’s dive into some interesting facts and tricks about their performance during that year:

1. Dominant Defense: The Rams boasted one of the most impressive defenses in the league that year. They ranked 13th overall in yards allowed per game, 9th in passing yards allowed, and 7th in rushing yards allowed. Led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald, they recorded a staggering 41 sacks during the season.

2. Todd Gurley’s Breakout Season: Running back Todd Gurley burst onto the scene during his rookie year in 2015. Despite missing the first two games due to injury, Gurley managed to rush for an impressive 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 12 games. He was subsequently named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

3. Close Games: The Rams were involved in several nail-biting games throughout the season. Six of their nine losses came by a touchdown or less, indicating their ability to compete against tough opponents.

4. Trick Plays: The Rams weren’t afraid to get creative on the field. In a game against the Arizona Cardinals, they executed a perfectly timed fake punt, resulting in a 21-yard pass completion and a first down. These trick plays added excitement and unpredictability to their game.

5. Rookie Standouts: Alongside Gurley’s impressive debut, the Rams had other rookies who made significant contributions. Quarterback Sean Mannion, wide receiver Bradley Marquez, and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein all played key roles in the team’s success that year.

Now, let’s move on to answering some common questions about the St Louis Rams’ record in 2015:

1. What was the Rams’ overall record in 2015?

The Rams finished the season with a 7-9 record.

2. How did the Rams perform against division rivals?

In their division, the Rams went 4-2. They swept the Seattle Seahawks and split their series against the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

3. Did the Rams make it to the playoffs?

No, the Rams did not make it to the playoffs in 2015. They finished third in the NFC West.

4. Who was the Rams’ starting quarterback in 2015?

Nick Foles began the season as the starting quarterback, but he was eventually replaced by Case Keenum due to poor performance and injury concerns.

5. How many touchdowns did Todd Gurley score in 2015?

Todd Gurley scored a total of 10 touchdowns during the 2015 season, all on rushing plays.

6. Who led the Rams in receiving yards that year?

Wide receiver Kenny Britt led the team in receiving yards with 681 yards, followed closely by tight end Jared Cook with 634 yards.

7. How many interceptions did the Rams’ defense record in 2015?

The Rams’ defense intercepted opposing quarterbacks a total of 13 times during the 2015 season.

8. Who was the head coach of the Rams in 2015?

Jeff Fisher was the head coach of the St Louis Rams in 2015.

9. Did the Rams have any Pro Bowl selections that year?

Yes, the Rams had two players selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015: defensive tackle Aaron Donald and punter Johnny Hekker.

10. How many sacks did Aaron Donald record?

Aaron Donald had a dominant season, recording a total of 11 sacks in 2015.

11. Did the Rams have any memorable comeback victories?

Yes, the Rams had a thrilling comeback victory against the Detroit Lions in Week 14. They were down 14 points in the final quarter but managed to tie the game and win in overtime with a field goal.

12. Who were the Rams’ primary rivals in 2015?

The Rams’ primary rivals in 2015 were the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals, who were both strong teams in the NFC West.

13. Did the Rams have any players selected for the All-Pro team?

Yes, defensive tackle Aaron Donald was selected as a First-Team All-Pro in 2015, while punter Johnny Hekker received Second-Team All-Pro honors.

14. How many total yards did the Rams’ offense gain in 2015?

The Rams’ offense gained a total of 4,777 yards during the 2015 season.

15. What was the Rams’ biggest win of the season?

The Rams’ biggest win of the season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. They won the game by a staggering 31-23 margin.

In conclusion, the St Louis Rams’ 2015 season was filled with notable achievements, close games, and promising rookie performances. Their dominant defense, Todd Gurley’s breakout season, and well-executed trick plays provided excitement for fans. While they fell short of making the playoffs, their 7-9 record showcased their competitiveness. The 2015 season serves as a reminder of the Rams’ potential and the memorable moments they can create on the field.



