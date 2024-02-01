

St. Louis Rams Running Backs 2015: A Dynamic Force on the Field

The St. Louis Rams have always been known for their strong running game, and the 2015 season was no exception. With a talented group of running backs leading the charge, the Rams’ ground attack was a force to be reckoned with. In this article, we will delve into the performance of the St. Louis Rams running backs in 2015, highlighting some interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions surrounding this specific sports topic.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks about St. Louis Rams Running Backs 2015:

1. Todd Gurley’s Breakout Season:

– Todd Gurley, the Rams’ first-round draft pick in 2015, had a phenomenal rookie season. Despite missing the first three games due to injury, Gurley rushed for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 13 games. He quickly became the focal point of the Rams’ offense and established himself as one of the premier running backs in the league.

2. The Dual Threat of Gurley and Mason:

– In addition to Todd Gurley, the Rams had another talented running back in Tre Mason. Mason provided a change of pace and complemented Gurley’s powerful running style with his agility and elusiveness. The duo formed a formidable one-two punch in the Rams’ backfield, giving opposing defenses a hard time trying to contain them.

3. Benny Cunningham’s Impact as a Receiver:

– While Gurley and Mason received most of the attention, Benny Cunningham quietly made a significant impact as a receiver out of the backfield. He caught 26 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown, proving to be a reliable target for Rams’ quarterbacks. Cunningham’s versatility added another dimension to the Rams’ offense and kept defenses guessing.

4. The Rams’ Commitment to the Run:

– The Rams were one of the few teams in the NFL that heavily relied on their running game. They ranked fifth in rushing attempts, averaging 28.4 rushes per game. This commitment to the run allowed the Rams to control the clock, wear down opposing defenses, and open up opportunities for their passing game.

5. The Offensive Line’s Role:

– Behind every successful running back is an offensive line that creates openings and provides protection. The Rams’ offensive line played a crucial role in the success of their running game. Led by veterans Rodger Saffold and Greg Robinson, the line paved the way for Gurley, Mason, and Cunningham, allowing them to find running lanes and make big plays.

Now, let’s move on to answering some common questions about the St. Louis Rams running backs in 2015:

1. Who was the leading rusher for the Rams in 2015?

– Todd Gurley was the leading rusher for the Rams in 2015, amassing 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns.

2. Did Todd Gurley win any awards in 2015?

– Yes, Todd Gurley was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for his outstanding performance in the 2015 season.

3. How many rushing touchdowns did Tre Mason score in 2015?

– Tre Mason scored five rushing touchdowns in the 2015 season.

4. Which running back had the most receiving yards in 2015?

– Benny Cunningham had the most receiving yards among the Rams’ running backs in 2015, with 250 yards.

5. Did any Rams running back make the Pro Bowl in 2015?

– Todd Gurley was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015, further solidifying his status as one of the top running backs in the league.

6. How did the Rams’ running game affect their passing game?

– The Rams’ strong running game opened up opportunities for their passing game. Defenses had to respect the threat of the run, which often led to favorable matchups for Rams’ receivers and tight ends in the passing game.

7. What made Todd Gurley such a dominant force in his rookie season?

– Todd Gurley’s combination of size, speed, and agility made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. He showcased exceptional vision, power, and breakaway speed, which allowed him to break tackles and make big plays.

8. How did the Rams utilize Tre Mason’s unique skill set?

– The Rams used Tre Mason as a change-of-pace back to complement Gurley’s running style. Mason’s agility and elusiveness made him a threat in the open field and a valuable asset in the Rams’ passing game.

9. Did the Rams rely solely on their running backs for their ground game?

– While the running backs carried the majority of the workload, the Rams also utilized their quarterbacks in the rushing attack. Quarterbacks like Case Keenum and Nick Foles contributed to the ground game, adding another dimension to the Rams’ rushing attack.

10. How did the Rams’ offensive line contribute to the success of their running game?

– The Rams’ offensive line played a pivotal role in creating running lanes and providing protection for the running backs. Their solid run-blocking allowed the Rams’ backs to find holes and gain significant yardage.

11. Did the Rams face any notable challenges in their running game in 2015?

– The Rams faced several challenges in their running game, including injuries to key players and opposing defenses stacking the box to stop the run. Despite these challenges, the Rams’ running backs still managed to have a successful season.

12. How did the Rams’ running backs perform in crucial moments of the game?

– The Rams’ running backs often stepped up in crucial moments, providing a reliable option for moving the chains and scoring touchdowns. They were particularly effective in short-yardage situations and in the red zone.

13. How did the Rams’ running backs contribute to the team’s overall success in 2015?

– The Rams’ running backs played a vital role in the team’s success in 2015. Their ability to control the clock and sustain drives put less pressure on the defense and kept the offense in favorable field position.

14. What were some of the memorable moments involving the Rams’ running backs in 2015?

– Some memorable moments involving the Rams’ running backs in 2015 include Todd Gurley’s breakout game against the Arizona Cardinals, where he rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Tre Mason’s game-winning touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

15. Did the Rams’ running backs face any criticism or areas for improvement in 2015?

– While the Rams’ running backs had a successful season overall, there were areas for improvement. Ball security, pass protection, and consistency were some aspects that could be worked on to further enhance their performance.

In conclusion, the St. Louis Rams running backs in 2015 were a dynamic force on the field. Todd Gurley’s breakout season, the dual threat of Gurley and Mason, Benny Cunningham’s impact as a receiver, the Rams’ commitment to the run, and the role of the offensive line were all key factors in their success. The running backs played an integral role in the team’s overall performance, and their contributions were instrumental in the Rams’ ability to control games and put points on the board. With a talented group of running backs, the St. Louis Rams were certainly a force to be reckoned with in the 2015 season.



