Star Wars Battlefront Hero Token Locations Walker Assault

Star Wars Battlefront is a thrilling and action-packed game that allows players to immerse themselves in the epic battles of the Star Wars universe. One of the most exciting features of the game is the ability to play as iconic heroes and villains such as Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Han Solo. In the popular game mode Walker Assault, players can unlock these heroes by collecting Hero Tokens scattered across the battlefield. In this article, we will guide you through the Hero Token locations in Walker Assault and also provide some interesting facts about the game.

Hero Token Locations in Walker Assault:

1. Hoth: On the Rebel side, there are three Hero Tokens available. Look for them near the Echo Base hangar, the power generators, and the Rebel command center.

2. Endor: As an Imperial soldier, keep an eye out for Hero Tokens near the Ewok village, the bunker, and the Imperial outpost.

3. Tatooine: On Tatooine, Rebel players can find Hero Tokens near the crashed escape pod, the Sandcrawler, and the cantina.

4. Sullust: The Imperial side has Hero Tokens scattered around the lava flows, near the Imperial base, and close to the SoroSuub facility.

5. Jakku: Here, the Rebel team can find Hero Tokens near the derelict Star Destroyer, the downed TIE fighter, and the sand dunes.

6. Bespin: In the Cloud City, Rebel players can find Hero Tokens near the carbon-freezing chamber, the administrator’s palace, and the central plaza.

Interesting Facts about Star Wars Battlefront:

1. Star Wars Battlefront is developed by DICE, the creators of the popular Battlefield franchise. This expertise in multiplayer shooters is evident in the smooth gameplay and immersive environments of Battlefront.

2. The game features stunning visuals and sound design, allowing players to feel like they are truly part of the Star Wars universe. The attention to detail in the game’s graphics and audio is remarkable.

3. Star Wars Battlefront features a wide variety of game modes, including Walker Assault, Supremacy, and Heroes vs. Villains. Each mode offers a unique and thrilling gameplay experience.

4. The game includes an extensive collection of weapons, vehicles, and Star Cards for players to customize their loadouts. From blasters to thermal detonators, there is a wide range of tools available for players to use in battle.

5. Star Wars Battlefront also introduces a new feature called “Partner System,” allowing players to team up with a partner and work together to achieve objectives. This cooperative element adds a layer of strategy to the gameplay.

6. The game includes a single-player mode called “Missions,” where players can take on various challenges and scenarios inspired by the Star Wars films. This mode allows players to hone their skills before jumping into multiplayer battles.

Common Questions about Star Wars Battlefront:

1. How can I unlock heroes in Walker Assault?

– Collect Hero Tokens scattered across the battlefield to unlock iconic heroes and villains.

2. Can I play as both heroes and villains in Walker Assault?

– Yes, depending on the faction you are playing as, you can unlock heroes or villains.

3. Are Hero Tokens available in all game modes?

– No, Hero Tokens are specific to Walker Assault and certain other game modes.

4. Are Hero Tokens randomly placed on the map?

– The locations of Hero Tokens are predetermined but can vary from match to match.

5. Can I choose which hero to play as?

– No, the hero you unlock will depend on the faction you are playing as.

6. How long can I play as a hero once I unlock them?

– The duration of playing as a hero depends on your performance and the amount of damage you receive.

7. Can I earn Hero Tokens by completing objectives?

– No, Hero Tokens can only be found and collected throughout the battlefield.

8. What happens if I die while playing as a hero?

– If you die, you will respawn as a regular soldier and will have to collect another Hero Token to play as a hero again.

9. Are Hero Tokens shared among all players?

– No, Hero Tokens are unique to each player, and once collected, they will disappear for other players.

10. Can I use Hero Tokens in offline modes?

– No, Hero Tokens are only available in online multiplayer modes.

11. How many Hero Tokens are there in each match?

– The number of Hero Tokens can vary depending on the map and the game mode.

12. Can I collect multiple Hero Tokens in one match?

– Yes, if you collect multiple Hero Tokens, you can respawn as a hero multiple times in the same match.

13. Are Hero Tokens available on all maps?

– No, Hero Tokens are specific to each map in Walker Assault.

14. Can I play as a hero from the beginning of the match?

– No, you need to collect a Hero Token first before you can play as a hero.

15. Can I play as the same hero multiple times in one match?

– No, once you have played as one hero, you will need to find another Hero Token to play as a different hero.

Star Wars Battlefront is an exhilarating and immersive gaming experience that allows players to step into the shoes of their favorite Star Wars characters. With this guide to Hero Token locations in Walker Assault and the interesting facts about the game, you are well-equipped to conquer the battlefront and emerge victorious in the epic conflicts of the Star Wars universe. May the Force be with you!





