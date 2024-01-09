Star Wars Empire At War Canʼt Select Units



Star Wars: Empire At War is a highly acclaimed real-time strategy game that allows players to immerse themselves in the epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance. However, some players have encountered a frustrating issue where they are unable to select units during gameplay. In this article, we will delve into this problem and provide six interesting facts about the game, along with answers to 15 common questions that players frequently ask.

One of the most common issues players face in Star Wars: Empire At War is the inability to select units. This problem can be quite perplexing and can hinder gameplay significantly. There are a few reasons why this issue may occur. Firstly, it could be caused by a glitch or bug in the game. In this case, restarting the game or verifying the game files through the Steam platform can often resolve the problem. Another probable cause is a conflict with the player’s computer hardware or software. Updating graphics drivers or disabling overlays, such as NVIDIA GeForce Experience or Discord, might help resolve the issue.

Now, let’s move on to some interesting facts about Star Wars: Empire At War:

1. Developed by Petroglyph Games: Star Wars: Empire At War was developed by Petroglyph Games, a studio founded by former members of Westwood Studios, the creators of the renowned Command & Conquer series.

2. Released in 2006: The game was released in 2006 for Microsoft Windows, making it over a decade old. Despite its age, it continues to have a dedicated fanbase and remains popular among Star Wars and real-time strategy enthusiasts.

3. Single-player and multiplayer modes: Star Wars: Empire At War offers both single-player and multiplayer modes, allowing players to engage in intense space and ground battles with friends or AI-controlled opponents.

4. Iconic Star Wars characters and locations: The game features iconic characters from the Star Wars universe, such as Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo. Additionally, players can explore well-known locations, including Tatooine, Hoth, and Endor.

5. Modding community: Star Wars: Empire At War has a thriving modding community. Players have created numerous mods that introduce new units, factions, and even total conversions, expanding the game’s content and replayability.

6. Forces of Corruption expansion: The game received an expansion pack called “Star Wars: Empire At War: Forces of Corruption” in 2006. This expansion introduced a new faction, the Zann Consortium, and added new units, planets, and a unique storyline to the game.

Now, let’s address some common questions and provide answers related to Star Wars: Empire At War:

1. Q: Can I play Star Wars: Empire At War on consoles?

A: No, the game is only available for Microsoft Windows.

2. Q: Is multiplayer still active?

A: While the player base has decreased over time, you can still find multiplayer matches through platforms like Steam or GameRanger.

3. Q: Are there any cheat codes for the game?

A: Yes, there are several cheat codes available that can provide various benefits, such as unlimited resources or invincibility. They can be found online or in cheat code databases.

4. Q: Can I create my own custom maps?

A: Yes, the game includes a map editor that allows players to create custom maps for both space and ground battles.

5. Q: Is there a campaign mode in Star Wars: Empire At War?

A: Yes, the game features a campaign mode where players can experience the galactic conflict from the perspective of both the Empire and the Rebel Alliance.

6. Q: Can I control heroes in battles?

A: Yes, heroes like Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader can be controlled directly during battles, allowing you to utilize their unique abilities.

7. Q: Are there any expansion packs available?

A: Yes, the game has an expansion pack called “Forces of Corruption,” which introduces new content and a separate storyline.

8. Q: Can I mod the game?

A: Yes, Star Wars: Empire At War has an active modding community, and there are numerous mods available that enhance the game’s content and features.

9. Q: Can I command both space and ground battles?

A: Yes, the game allows players to command fleets in space battles and engage in ground battles on various planets.

10. Q: Can I play as the Separatists or other factions from the Star Wars universe?

A: By default, you can only play as the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance. However, mods can introduce additional factions, including the Separatists.

11. Q: Are there any system requirements for the game?

A: The game has modest system requirements, and most modern computers should be able to run it without any issues.

12. Q: Can I play as the Zann Consortium without owning the expansion pack?

A: No, the Zann Consortium faction is exclusive to the “Forces of Corruption” expansion pack.

13. Q: Are there any notable Easter eggs in the game?

A: Yes, the game includes several Easter eggs, such as hidden units or references to other Star Wars media. Exploring different maps and campaigns can reveal these surprises.

14. Q: Can I speed up battles or adjust gameplay settings?

A: Yes, the game allows players to adjust the game speed and customize various gameplay settings to suit their preferences.

15. Q: Is there a sequel to Star Wars: Empire At War?

A: No, there is no official sequel to the game, but there have been other Star Wars strategy games released since its launch.

In conclusion, Star Wars: Empire At War offers an immersive and engaging real-time strategy experience, allowing players to command iconic units and engage in epic battles. While the issue of not being able to select units can be frustrating, there are various troubleshooting steps that can help resolve the problem. With its rich gameplay, modding community, and enduring popularity, Star Wars: Empire At War continues to captivate fans of the Star Wars universe and the real-time strategy genre. May the Force be with you as you embark on your galactic conquest!





