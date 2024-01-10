

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Cheats For PSP Plus 6 Interesting Facts

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is an action-adventure video game that was released for various platforms, including the PlayStation Portable (PSP). The game takes place between Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope, allowing players to experience the power of the Force like never before. To enhance your gaming experience and make your journey through the galaxy even more exciting, here are some cheats for Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on PSP, along with six interesting facts about the game.

Cheats for Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on PSP:

1. Invincibility: Enter the code “CORTOSIS” to make your character invincible, with infinite health.

2. All Force Powers: Input the code “VERGENCE” to unlock and upgrade all Force powers to the maximum level.

3. All Lightsaber Crystals: Use the code “HURRIKANE” to obtain all lightsaber crystals available in the game.

4. Maximum Force Points: Enter the code “COUNTDOOKU” to instantly fill your Force points to the maximum level.

5. Unlock All Costumes: Input the code “GRANDMOFF” to unlock all costumes for your character.

6. Infinite Energy: Use the code “ADEGAN” to never run out of energy, allowing you to use Force powers endlessly.

Now that you have some handy cheats to enhance your gameplay, let’s dive into six interesting facts about Star Wars: The Force Unleashed:

1. Development: The game was developed by LucasArts and released in 2008. It was praised for its engaging storyline and innovative gameplay mechanics, allowing players to unleash the Force like never before.

2. Canon Status: Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is considered part of the official Star Wars canon. The game’s story expands the Star Wars universe and introduces new characters and events that have an impact on the overall narrative.

3. Voice Acting: The game features notable voice acting talent, including Sam Witwer as the protagonist, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine. Other well-known actors, such as Nathalie Cox and Cully Fredricksen, also lent their voices to various characters.

4. Multiple Endings: Star Wars: The Force Unleashed offers players the opportunity to experience different endings based on their choices throughout the game. This adds replay value and allows players to explore alternate storylines.

5. Innovative Gameplay: The Force Unleashed introduced the “Euphoria” physics engine, which provided realistic character reactions to the player’s actions. This engine allowed for dynamic and interactive environments, making the gameplay feel immersive and dynamic.

6. Expansion Packs: The game received two expansion packs titled “The Force Unleashed: Tatooine Mission Pack” and “The Force Unleashed: Hoth Mission Pack.” These additional missions expanded the game’s story and provided new challenges for players.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on PSP:

1. Can I play Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on PSP?

Yes, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is available for the PlayStation Portable (PSP) platform.

2. Are there any cheat codes available for the PSP version?

Yes, there are cheat codes available for the PSP version of the game. Some of these cheats include invincibility, all force powers, all lightsaber crystals, maximum force points, unlock all costumes, and infinite energy.

3. How do I enter cheat codes in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on PSP?

To enter cheat codes, pause the game and go to the options menu. From there, select “Cheat Codes” and enter the desired code.

4. Can I unlock additional costumes in the game?

Yes, by using the cheat code “GRANDMOFF,” you can unlock all costumes available for your character.

5. Can I use cheat codes in multiplayer mode?

No, cheat codes are only available for single-player mode.

6. Are there any unlockable characters in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed?

No, there are no unlockable characters in the PSP version of the game.

7. How many different force powers can I unlock?

Using the cheat code “VERGENCE,” you can unlock and upgrade all force powers to their maximum level.

8. Are the cheat codes permanent?

Yes, once you enter a cheat code, its effect will remain active until you disable it.

9. Can I still earn achievements or trophies while using cheat codes?

No, using cheat codes may disable achievements or trophies in the game.

10. Are there any secrets or easter eggs in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed?

Yes, the game contains several hidden secrets and easter eggs, such as hidden areas and references to other Star Wars media.

11. Can I play as Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed?

Yes, you can play as Darth Vader in certain sections of the game.

12. Is there a multiplayer mode in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on PSP?

No, the PSP version of the game only features a single-player campaign.

13. How long does it take to complete the game?

The length of the game depends on the player’s skill level and playstyle. On average, it takes around 10-15 hours to complete the main story.

14. Are there any cheat codes to skip levels?

No, there are no cheat codes available to skip levels in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

15. Can I use cheat codes in the PSP version if I have the game on other platforms?

The cheat codes mentioned in this article are specifically for the PSP version of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Cheat codes may vary between platforms, so make sure to check for specific codes if you’re playing on a different platform.

With these cheats and interesting facts in mind, you can now embark on your journey through the Star Wars universe with enhanced abilities and knowledge. May the Force be with you, and enjoy your adventure in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on PSP!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.