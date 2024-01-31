

Starcraft 2 Legacy of the Void Pre-Order Bonus: A Must-Have for Gaming Enthusiasts

Starcraft 2 Legacy of the Void, the highly anticipated conclusion to the Starcraft 2 trilogy, is set to release on November 10, 2015. As fans eagerly await the epic conclusion to the story, Blizzard Entertainment has announced an exciting pre-order bonus for those who can’t wait to dive into the action. In this article, we will explore the details of the pre-order bonus, along with five interesting facts and tricks related to Starcraft 2 Legacy of the Void. We will also address 15 common questions that gamers may have about the game.

Pre-Order Bonus: Artanis, a New Hero for Heroes of the Storm

One of the most exciting aspects of the Starcraft 2 Legacy of the Void pre-order bonus is the inclusion of Artanis, the Hierarch of the Protoss, as a new hero in Blizzard’s popular free-to-play game, Heroes of the Storm. By pre-ordering Legacy of the Void, players will gain exclusive access to Artanis, allowing them to wreak havoc on the battlefield with his powerful Protoss abilities. This cross-game promotion is a unique opportunity for fans to experience the Starcraft universe in a different genre, adding even more value to the pre-order.

Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. The Story of Legacy of the Void: Legacy of the Void focuses on the Protoss race and their fight against the ancient Xel’Naga, Amon. The campaign will feature 19 unique missions, allowing players to take control of the Protoss and lead them to victory. The storyline promises to be epic and satisfying, wrapping up the narratives of the previous two installments, Wings of Liberty and Heart of the Swarm.

2. New Multiplayer Units: Legacy of the Void introduces several new units for each race, adding fresh strategies and tactics to the competitive multiplayer scene. From the agile Protoss Adept to the deadly Terran Cyclone, players will have exciting new options to explore and master.

3. Archon Mode: One of the exciting new features in Legacy of the Void is Archon Mode, which allows two players to control a single faction in multiplayer matches. This cooperative mode encourages teamwork, coordination, and strategic planning, making it a refreshing addition for those who prefer playing with friends.

4. Automated Tournaments: Tournaments have always been a big part of the Starcraft experience, and Legacy of the Void takes it to the next level with automated tournaments. Players of all skill levels can participate in daily or weekly tournaments for a chance to win prizes and showcase their abilities. This feature adds a competitive edge and an additional layer of excitement to the game.

5. The Conclusion of the Trilogy: Legacy of the Void marks the end of the Starcraft 2 trilogy, providing closure to the storylines that fans have been following for years. As players embark on the final chapter, they will witness the culmination of their journey and see how their choices throughout the series impact the outcome.

Common Questions and Answers

1. Do I need to have played the previous Starcraft 2 installments to enjoy Legacy of the Void?

No, while playing the previous games will enhance your understanding of the story, Legacy of the Void can be enjoyed as a standalone game.

2. Can I pre-order Legacy of the Void from any retailer to get the bonus?

Yes, the pre-order bonus is available from all participating retailers both online and in-store.

3. Can I play as Artanis in Heroes of the Storm without pre-ordering Legacy of the Void?

No, Artanis is exclusive to those who pre-order Legacy of the Void.

4. Will Legacy of the Void have a competitive multiplayer scene?

Yes, Legacy of the Void will feature a robust multiplayer scene with ladder rankings, tournaments, and eSports support.

5. Is Legacy of the Void available on all platforms?

Legacy of the Void is a PC exclusive and will not be available on consoles.

6. Will there be new achievements to unlock in Legacy of the Void?

Yes, Legacy of the Void will introduce new achievements for players to earn as they progress through the campaign and multiplayer modes.

7. Can I still play the multiplayer modes without owning the previous Starcraft 2 games?

Yes, Legacy of the Void includes all the multiplayer content from the previous installments, allowing players to access the full multiplayer experience.

8. Are there any changes to the game mechanics in Legacy of the Void?

Yes, Legacy of the Void introduces several gameplay changes, including a rework of the economy system and unit balance adjustments.

9. Can I play the Legacy of the Void campaign cooperatively with a friend?

Yes, Legacy of the Void supports cooperative play in the campaign mode, allowing you to team up with a friend and tackle the missions together.

10. Will there be any post-launch content updates for Legacy of the Void?

Blizzard has a history of supporting their games with post-launch content updates, and it is likely that Legacy of the Void will receive additional content in the future.

11. Can I transfer my progress and unlocks from the previous Starcraft 2 games to Legacy of the Void?

Yes, your progress and unlocks from Wings of Liberty and Heart of the Swarm will carry over to Legacy of the Void.

12. Can I play Legacy of the Void offline?

Yes, Legacy of the Void will include an offline mode for those who prefer to play without an internet connection.

13. Will there be a collector’s edition for Legacy of the Void?

Yes, Blizzard has announced a collector’s edition that includes various physical and digital bonus items for hardcore fans.

14. Can I still play the multiplayer modes if I don’t pre-order Legacy of the Void?

Yes, the multiplayer modes will be accessible to all players, regardless of pre-order status.

15. Will there be any post-release balance updates for the multiplayer?

Yes, Blizzard is dedicated to maintaining a balanced multiplayer experience and will release balance updates as needed.

Final Thoughts

Starcraft 2 Legacy of the Void is shaping up to be an incredible conclusion to the Starcraft 2 trilogy. With its gripping storyline, new units, exciting game modes, and the added bonus of Artanis in Heroes of the Storm, the pre-order bonus offers tremendous value for gaming enthusiasts. Whether you are a long-time fan of the series or a newcomer to the franchise, Legacy of the Void is a must-have for any strategy game lover. So, don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure your pre-order and join the battle to save the Protoss and the galaxy from the clutches of Amon.



