Start New Game: Pokemon Sword

Pokemon Sword is a highly anticipated game that was released on November 15, 2019, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console. Developed by Game Freak and published by The Pokemon Company, this role-playing game takes players on a new adventure in the expansive Galar region. With new Pokemon to catch, battles to win, and a captivating storyline to follow, Pokemon Sword offers an immersive gaming experience for fans of the franchise. In this article, we will explore some interesting facts and tricks about the game, as well as answer common questions that players may have.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. New Pokemon: Pokemon Sword introduces players to a variety of new Pokemon species. These include Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, the three starter Pokemon that players can choose from at the beginning of their journey. Additionally, there are several exclusive Pokemon that can only be found in Pokemon Sword, such as Sirfetch’d and Zacian.

2. Gigantamaxing: A new feature in Pokemon Sword is Gigantamaxing, which allows certain Pokemon to transform into gigantic, more powerful versions of themselves during battles. This not only changes their appearance but also grants them access to unique G-Max moves. To Gigantamax a Pokemon, you need to have a special item called a Dynamax Crystal, which can be obtained through Max Raid Battles.

3. Max Raid Battles: Max Raid Battles are a multiplayer feature in Pokemon Sword that allows up to four players to team up and battle against a powerful, Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon. These battles can be quite challenging, but they offer great rewards, such as rare items and even the chance to catch the Gigantamax form of the defeated Pokemon.

4. Wild Area: The Wild Area is a vast, open-world area in Pokemon Sword where players can freely explore and encounter a wide variety of Pokemon. It is also the location where Max Raid Battles take place. The Pokemon that appear in the Wild Area change depending on the weather and time of day, making it an exciting and ever-changing environment to explore.

5. Type Advantages: Understanding type advantages is crucial in Pokemon battles. Each Pokemon has one or two types, such as Fire, Water, Electric, or Grass. Certain types are strong against others, while others are weak. For example, Fire is strong against Grass, but weak against Water. Knowing these type matchups can help you build a strong team and strategize your battles effectively.

6. Evolutionary Stones: Evolutionary stones are special items that can be used to evolve certain Pokemon. In Pokemon Sword, there are various types of evolutionary stones, such as the Fire Stone, Water Stone, and Thunder Stone. These stones can be found throughout the game or purchased from certain NPCs. Using the right evolutionary stone on a compatible Pokemon will trigger its evolution.

7. Breeding and Egg Moves: Breeding Pokemon allows you to obtain offspring with specific traits and moves. By leaving two compatible Pokemon at the nursery, you can hatch an egg that contains a baby Pokemon. Additionally, certain moves can only be obtained through breeding, known as egg moves. These moves can be passed down from the parents to the offspring, allowing you to create powerful and unique Pokemon.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I transfer Pokemon from previous games to Pokemon Sword?

Yes, you can transfer Pokemon from previous games using the Pokemon Home app, which is a cloud-based service that allows you to store and trade Pokemon. However, not all Pokemon can be transferred, as some may not be available in the Galar region.

2. How many Gym Badges are there in Pokemon Sword?

There are a total of eight Gym Badges that players can earn in Pokemon Sword. Each Gym specializes in a different type of Pokemon, and defeating their Gym Leader will grant you a badge.

3. Can I play Pokemon Sword without an internet connection?

Yes, you can play the main story of Pokemon Sword without an internet connection. However, certain features, such as online battles and trading, require an internet connection.

4. Are there any post-game activities in Pokemon Sword?

Yes, there are several post-game activities in Pokemon Sword. Once you have completed the main story and become the Champion, you can participate in the Battle Tower, complete the Pokedex, or take on the challenging Battle Tower.

5. Can I catch legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Sword?

Yes, you can catch legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Sword. The legendary Pokemon in this game is Zacian, a Fairy/Steel-type Pokemon. However, catching Zacian is part of the main story and cannot be missed.

6. Can I evolve my starter Pokemon in Pokemon Sword?

Yes, all starter Pokemon in Pokemon Sword can evolve. Grookey evolves into Thwackey and then into Rillaboom, Scorbunny evolves into Raboot and then into Cinderace, and Sobble evolves into Drizzile and then into Inteleon.

7. How do I evolve certain Pokemon that require trading?

Some Pokemon in Pokemon Sword require trading to evolve, such as Machoke, which evolves into Machamp when traded. However, you can still evolve these Pokemon without trading by using the Link Trade feature with a friend or through the Surprise Trade feature.

8. Can I change my character’s appearance in Pokemon Sword?

Yes, you can change your character’s appearance in Pokemon Sword. You can visit a boutique in the game and purchase new clothing, hairstyles, and accessories to customize your character’s appearance.

9. Are there any version-exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Sword?

Yes, Pokemon Sword has several version-exclusive Pokemon that cannot be found in Pokemon Shield. Some examples include Sirfetch’d, Scraggy, and Gothita.

10. How does Dynamaxing work in Pokemon Sword?

Dynamaxing is a feature that allows Pokemon to temporarily grow in size and become more powerful during battles. In Pokemon Sword, you can Dynamax your Pokemon once per battle, and it lasts for three turns. This feature can be used in Gym Battles, Max Raid Battles, and certain other battles.

11. Can I play Pokemon Sword with my friends?

Yes, you can play Pokemon Sword with your friends. You can connect with them locally or online to battle or trade Pokemon. Additionally, you can participate in Max Raid Battles together.

12. How do I get a Gigantamax Pokemon in Pokemon Sword?

To obtain a Gigantamax Pokemon in Pokemon Sword, you need to participate in Max Raid Battles and defeat the Gigantamax form of that Pokemon. After defeating it, you will have the chance to catch it and add it to your team.

13. Can I play Pokemon Sword on the Nintendo Switch Lite?

Yes, you can play Pokemon Sword on the Nintendo Switch Lite. The game is compatible with all versions of the Nintendo Switch console.

14. Can I reset my game progress in Pokemon Sword?

Yes, you can reset your game progress in Pokemon Sword by starting a new game. However, be aware that this will erase all your current saved data, including your Pokemon, items, and progress.

15. How do I get rare items in Pokemon Sword?

Rare items can be obtained through various methods in Pokemon Sword. You can find them hidden in the Wild Area, receive them as rewards for completing certain tasks or quests, or purchase them from certain NPCs.

16. Can I trade Pokemon with players who have Pokemon Shield?

Yes, you can trade Pokemon with players who have Pokemon Shield. You can connect with them locally or online using the Link Trade feature or the Surprise Trade feature.

Final Thoughts:

Pokemon Sword offers an exciting and immersive gaming experience for both new and seasoned Pokemon players. With its new Pokemon species, Gigantamaxing feature, and the vast Wild Area to explore, the game provides endless hours of adventure and excitement. Whether you’re battling Gym Leaders, participating in Max Raid Battles, or evolving your Pokemon, there is always something new to discover in the Galar region. So, grab your Nintendo Switch and embark on a thrilling journey with Pokemon Sword!