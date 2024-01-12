

Start Sit Week 7 Fantasy Football: Making the Right Decisions

Fantasy football continues to captivate fans around the world, as Week 7 is already upon us. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the game, making the right start-sit decisions can make or break your week. In this article, we will provide you with valuable insights, six interesting facts, answer 13 common questions, and end with some final thoughts to help you navigate your fantasy football lineup for Week 7.

Six Interesting Facts:

1. Derrick Henry’s Dominance: Derrick Henry has been a force to be reckoned with in the fantasy world. He currently leads the league in rushing yards and has scored touchdowns in every game this season. With a favorable matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Henry is a must-start in Week 7.

2. Rookie Receiver Breakout: Justin Jefferson, the rookie wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, has had a phenomenal start to his career. He is averaging over 100 receiving yards per game and has become a favorite target for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Considering his consistent production, Jefferson should be in your starting lineup this week.

3. Aaron Rodgers’ Resurgence: Aaron Rodgers has been on a tear this season, throwing for 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He faces a struggling Houston Texans defense in Week 7, making him a top-tier start option for fantasy managers.

4. Injuries Piling Up: Injuries have plagued several key players this season, forcing fantasy managers to make tough decisions. It’s crucial to stay updated on injuries before finalizing your lineup, as players like Chris Godwin and Austin Ekeler are still dealing with lingering injuries.

5. The Rise of Tua Tagovailoa: After being named the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa is set to make his NFL debut in Week 7. While it’s uncertain how he will perform, his potential upside makes him an intriguing stash for teams in deeper leagues.

6. Streaming Defenses: With several top defenses underperforming this season, streaming defenses has become a popular strategy. This week, keep an eye on the Indianapolis Colts, who face a struggling Detroit Lions offense and could provide a significant boost to your fantasy team.

Thirteen Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start Joe Burrow or Tom Brady in Week 7?

Answer: While both quarterbacks have favorable matchups, Tom Brady’s recent performances and experience give him the edge as the safer start option.

2. Is it time to bench Ezekiel Elliott?

Answer: Despite Elliott’s recent struggles, he remains a must-start due to his volume and potential for a breakout game.

3. Should I start Mike Davis with Christian McCaffrey returning?

Answer: With McCaffrey’s return, Davis’ workload will decrease, making him a risky start. Consider benching him unless you’re in dire need of a flex option.

4. Is Travis Fulgham a one-week wonder?

Answer: While Fulgham’s breakout performance was impressive, he has shown consistency over the past three weeks and should be considered a viable starting option.

5. Should I trust Antonio Gibson as my RB2?

Answer: Gibson has been steadily improving and has a favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys’ weak run defense, making him a solid RB2 option for Week 7.

6. Is it time to bench Odell Beckham Jr.?

Answer: Beckham Jr.’s production has been inconsistent, but he remains a talented receiver. Considering his potential upside, it’s better to keep him in your lineup.

7. Is it time to start T.Y. Hilton again?

Answer: Hilton has struggled this season and faces a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions’ defense. It’s best to keep him on your bench until he shows signs of improvement.

8. Should I start the New England Patriots’ defense against the San Francisco 49ers?

Answer: Considering the Patriots’ strong defense and the 49ers’ injury-plagued offense, starting New England’s defense is a smart play for Week 7.

9. Is it time to give up on Zach Ertz?

Answer: Ertz has been disappointing this season, but injuries to other Eagles’ receivers could increase his targets. Consider him a low-end TE1/TE2 option for now.

10. Should I start Ronald Jones or Leonard Fournette?

Answer: While Jones has been the more productive back, the Buccaneers’ backfield has become a committee. It’s safer to bench both until their roles become clearer.

11. Is it worth starting a Miami Dolphins player with Tua Tagovailoa starting?

Answer: It’s a speculative move, but players like DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki could see an increase in targets with Tagovailoa under center. Consider them as flex options.

12. Should I start A.J. Brown despite his knee injury?

Answer: Brown has been limited in practice but is expected to play in Week 7. Monitor his status, but if he’s active, he should be in your starting lineup.

13. Is it time to drop D’Andre Swift?

Answer: Swift has shown flashes of potential and has a favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Hold onto him for now, as his role could increase in the coming weeks.

Final Thoughts:

Navigating your fantasy football lineup for Week 7 requires careful consideration and staying updated on injuries and matchups. Trust your research, but also rely on your instincts. Remember, fantasy football is as much about strategy as it is about luck. Don’t be afraid to take calculated risks and trust your gut. Good luck, and may your start-sit decisions lead you to victory!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.