

Title: Steelers Running Backs By Year: A Legacy of Excellence

Introduction:

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long-standing tradition of producing exceptional running backs throughout their storied history in the NFL. From the Steel Curtain era to the present day, the Steelers have consistently relied on their running game to establish dominance on the field. In this article, we will delve into the fascinating journey of Steelers running backs by year, exploring their impact, interesting facts, tricks, and addressing common questions fans may have.

1. Franco Harris: The Immaculate Reception

One of the most iconic moments in NFL history involved Franco Harris, a legendary Steelers running back. In the 1972 AFC Divisional playoff game against the Oakland Raiders, Harris made a miraculous catch, known as the “Immaculate Reception,” propelling the Steelers to victory. This play not only defined Harris’s career but also solidified his place in Steelers folklore.

2. Jerome Bettis: The Bus

Jerome Bettis, affectionately known as “The Bus,” was a powerhouse running back for the Steelers from 1996 to 2005. Bettis was known for his incredible strength and ability to plow through defenders, often carrying multiple players along. With his bruising running style, Bettis became the face of the Steelers’ ground game, leading the team to victory in Super Bowl XL and earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3. Le’Veon Bell: Versatility at Its Finest

Le’Veon Bell, who played for the Steelers from 2013 to 2017, showcased unmatched versatility as a running back. Bell excelled not only in rushing but also in receiving, making him a dual threat on the field. His exceptional patience and vision allowed him to find gaps in opposing defenses, earning him three Pro Bowl selections during his tenure with the Steelers.

4. Rashard Mendenhall: Speed and Agility

Rashard Mendenhall, a first-round draft pick in 2008, brought speed and agility to the Steelers’ running game. Mendenhall’s ability to change direction quickly and burst through gaps made him a formidable threat on the field. He played a crucial role in the Steelers’ Super Bowl XLIII victory and consistently provided a dynamic presence in the backfield.

5. James Conner: Overcoming Adversity

James Conner’s story is one of perseverance and determination. In 2015, Conner was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but he battled through the disease and returned to the field in 2016. Conner’s relentless work ethic and positive attitude inspired not only his teammates but also football fans worldwide. As the Steelers’ starting running back from 2018 to 2020, Conner displayed toughness and grit, proving himself as a valuable asset to the team.

Tricks and Techniques:

1. The Spin Move: Running backs like Le’Veon Bell have perfected the art of the spin move, using quick footwork to evade defenders and gain extra yardage.

2. The Stiff Arm: A common trick employed by Steelers running backs, the stiff arm involves extending the arm forcefully to push away defenders and maintain balance while running.

3. The Cutback: Running backs like Rashard Mendenhall often utilize the cutback technique, swiftly changing direction to exploit gaps in the defense.

4. The Jump Cut: This technique, popularized by Franco Harris, involves a sudden change of direction mid-run, leaving defenders grasping at thin air.

5. The Quick Burst: Running backs with exceptional acceleration, such as James Conner, utilize quick bursts of speed to break through the defense and gain significant yardage.

Common Questions:

1. Who was the most successful Steelers running back of all time?

Franco Harris holds the title for the most successful Steelers running back of all time. He played a significant role in the team’s four Super Bowl victories during the 1970s.

2. Which Steelers running back had the highest single-season rushing yards?

Barry Foster holds the record for the highest single-season rushing yards by a Steelers running back, with 1,690 yards in the 1992 season.

3. How many Steelers running backs have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Three Steelers running backs have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Franco Harris, Jerome Bettis, and John Henry Johnson.

4. Who holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in Steelers history?

Franco Harris holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in Steelers history, with 91 touchdowns during his career.

5. Which Steelers running back had the most career rushing yards?

Jerome Bettis holds the record for the most career rushing yards by a Steelers running back, with 10,571 yards.

6. Who was the first Steelers running back to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award?

Franco Harris was the first Steelers running back to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 1972.

7. Which Steelers running back had the longest touchdown run in franchise history?

Willie Parker holds the record for the longest touchdown run in Steelers history, with a 75-yard run in Super Bowl XL.

8. Who is the current starting running back for the Steelers?

As of 2021, Najee Harris, a rookie draft pick, is the starting running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

9. How many Super Bowl victories did the Steelers’ running backs contribute to?

Steelers running backs played instrumental roles in all six of the team’s Super Bowl victories, contributing to their success on the grandest stage.

10. Who holds the record for the most receptions by a Steelers running back in a single season?

Le’Veon Bell holds the record for the most receptions by a Steelers running back in a single season, with 85 receptions in 2014.

11. Which Steelers running back had the most rushing yards in a single game?

Willie Parker holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single game for the Steelers, with 223 yards against the Cleveland Browns in 2006.

12. How many Steelers running backs have rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season?

Ten Steelers running backs have rushed for over 1,000 yards in a single season, solidifying the team’s commitment to a strong ground game.

13. Who was the first Steelers running back to be named the Super Bowl MVP?

Franco Harris was the first Steelers running back to be named the Super Bowl MVP, achieving the honor in Super Bowl IX.

14. How many Steelers running backs have been named to the Pro Bowl?

A total of 17 Steelers running backs have been named to the Pro Bowl, highlighting the team’s rich history of exceptional talent in the backfield.

15. Which Steelers running back has the highest career yards per carry average?

Fast Willie Parker holds the record for the highest career yards per carry average among Steelers running backs, with an average of 4.7 yards per carry.

Final Thoughts:

The Steelers’ legacy of exceptional running backs has been a crucial element in their success throughout the years. From the iconic plays of Franco Harris to the bruising power of Jerome Bettis and the versatility of Le’Veon Bell, each generation has left an indelible mark on the team’s history. As the Steelers continue to forge their path in the NFL, their running backs will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in maintaining the franchise’s winning tradition.



