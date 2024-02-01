

Steelers vs Eagles All-Time Record: A Rivalry for the Ages

When it comes to the gridiron, few rivalries can match the intensity and history of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles. These two NFL powerhouses have clashed numerous times over the years, leaving football fans across the nation on the edge of their seats. This article delves into the all-time record between the Steelers and Eagles, highlighting five fascinating facts and tricks, followed by answers to 15 commonly asked questions. So, let’s dive in and explore this historic rivalry!

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Steelers hold a slight edge: Since their first meeting in 1933, the Steelers have faced the Eagles a total of 85 times in the regular season and preseason. Out of those matchups, the Steelers have emerged victorious on 49 occasions, while the Eagles have emerged triumphant 35 times. This gives the Steelers a winning percentage of 57.6% in the all-time series.

2. Super Bowl showdown: The Steelers and Eagles have met twice in the Super Bowl. Their first clash took place in Super Bowl XIV on January 20, 1980, where the Steelers defeated the Eagles 31-16. Their second Super Bowl meeting happened on February 5, 2006, in Super Bowl XL, with the Steelers once again emerging victorious, this time by a score of 21-10. These Super Bowl matchups added even more intensity to their already fierce rivalry.

3. The longest streak: From 1940 to 1943, the Steelers and Eagles went head-to-head eight times, resulting in a remarkable streak of tie games. Over the course of four seasons, neither team managed to secure a win against the other, highlighting the competitiveness and evenly matched nature of this rivalry.

4. Keystone State bragging rights: The Steelers and Eagles both hail from the state of Pennsylvania, making this rivalry even more special. Known as the “Battle of Pennsylvania,” this matchup not only determines bragging rights within the state but also carries significant weight in the broader NFL landscape.

5. Playoff showdowns: While the majority of their meetings have taken place in the regular season, the Steelers and Eagles have faced off in the playoffs on four occasions. The first playoff matchup occurred in 1947, with the Eagles defeating the Steelers 21-0. Their most recent playoff clash happened in 2008, where the Eagles emerged victorious once again, this time with a 23-11 win. Overall, the Steelers hold a 3-1 advantage in playoff meetings against the Eagles.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. When was the first Steelers vs. Eagles game?

The first Steelers vs. Eagles game took place on October 15, 1933.

2. Who leads the all-time series between the Steelers and Eagles?

The Steelers currently lead the all-time series against the Eagles, with a record of 49 wins, 35 losses, and 1 tie.

3. How many times have the Steelers and Eagles met in the Super Bowl?

The Steelers and Eagles have met twice in the Super Bowl. The Steelers won both matchups.

4. What is the most memorable Steelers vs. Eagles game?

One of the most memorable Steelers vs. Eagles games occurred on November 12, 1972, when the Steelers won in a thrilling overtime victory, 15-13.

5. Which team has won more championships, the Steelers or the Eagles?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won a total of six Super Bowl championships, while the Philadelphia Eagles have won four.

6. Who is the all-time leading scorer in Steelers vs. Eagles matchups?

Gary Anderson holds the record for the most points scored in Steelers vs. Eagles games, with a total of 97 points.

7. Are there any notable players who have played for both the Steelers and Eagles?

Yes, several notable players have donned the jerseys of both teams, including Jerome Bettis, Mike Vick, and Duce Staley.

8. What is the largest margin of victory in a Steelers vs. Eagles game?

The largest margin of victory in a Steelers vs. Eagles game happened on November 10, 1940, when the Eagles defeated the Steelers 56-0.

9. Do the Steelers and Eagles have any shared rivalries?

While the Steelers and Eagles have their own intense rivalry, they both share a strong rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens.

10. How many times have the Steelers and Eagles played in the playoffs?

The Steelers and Eagles have faced off in the playoffs four times.

11. Who has the most rushing yards in Steelers vs. Eagles games?

Franco Harris is the all-time leading rusher in Steelers vs. Eagles matchups, with a total of 594 rushing yards.

12. Have the Steelers and Eagles ever played each other in the regular season outside of Pennsylvania?

Yes, the Steelers and Eagles have played each other in the regular season at various neutral locations, including Detroit, Tampa, and Los Angeles.

13. What is the current home stadium for the Steelers and Eagles?

The Pittsburgh Steelers play their home games at Heinz Field, while the Philadelphia Eagles play at Lincoln Financial Field.

14. Who holds the record for the most passing yards in Steelers vs. Eagles games?

Ben Roethlisberger holds the record for the most passing yards in Steelers vs. Eagles matchups, with a total of 3,058 yards.

15. When is the next Steelers vs. Eagles game scheduled?

The next Steelers vs. Eagles game is scheduled for the 2022 NFL season, as the teams are in different conferences and only play once every four years.

Final Thoughts:

The rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles is one that has captivated football fans for decades. With their shared state of Pennsylvania and a history filled with memorable matchups, this rivalry is deeply ingrained in the fabric of the NFL. As the teams continue to clash on the gridiron, the Steelers and Eagles undoubtedly add another chapter to their storied history, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next installment of this thrilling rivalry.



