Strength Of Schedule Fantasy Football



Strength of Schedule (SOS) is a crucial factor to consider in fantasy football. It determines how difficult or easy a team’s schedule will be throughout the season. Analyzing SOS helps fantasy managers make informed decisions when drafting players or setting lineups. In this article, we will delve into the importance of strength of schedule and provide you with six interesting facts about it. Additionally, we will address thirteen common questions and provide detailed answers to help you understand its significance.

Interesting Facts About Strength of Schedule:

1. SOS is determined by analyzing opponents’ performances from the previous season. However, it’s important to remember that teams can change dramatically from year to year, so it’s not always an accurate predictor of future success.

2. The NFL’s scheduling formula ensures that each team plays divisional opponents twice, while the other ten games are spread across conference and interconference matchups. The strength of those opponents is what determines a team’s SOS.

3. Preseason rankings and predictions play a significant role in determining SOS, but they often fail to capture the true strength of teams. Injuries, trades, and unexpected player performances can drastically alter a team’s outlook.

4. Early-season SOS rankings can be misleading since it’s challenging to accurately gauge teams’ true strength before they have played any games. It’s crucial to monitor weekly performance and adjust your strategy accordingly.

5. Fantasy football managers often rely on SOS to identify favorable matchups for their players. However, it’s crucial to consider other factors such as player talent, team dynamics, and recent performance before making lineup decisions solely based on SOS.

6. SOS becomes particularly important during the fantasy playoffs. Managers should look ahead and consider the matchups their players will face during the crucial weeks when they need to secure victories to advance.

Common Questions About Strength of Schedule:

1. How is SOS calculated?

SOS is calculated based on the winning percentages of a team’s opponents from the previous season. A higher winning percentage indicates a tougher schedule.

2. Is it better to have a high or low SOS for my fantasy team?

It depends on your strategy. A high SOS means potentially tougher matchups, while a low SOS indicates easier opponents. Some managers prefer a balanced schedule, while others aim for a strong finish by targeting easier matchups in the later part of the season.

3. Should I only consider SOS when drafting players?

No, SOS should be just one of several factors to consider when drafting players. Talent, player roles, potential for improvement, and team dynamics should also be taken into account.

4. Can SOS predict player performance accurately?

Not entirely. SOS only provides a general outlook on the difficulty of a team’s schedule. Individual player performance is influenced by various factors, including injuries, team chemistry, and coaching strategies.

5. Should I trade players based on their future SOS?

Trading solely based on SOS can be risky. It’s essential to assess a player’s overall value and potential before making any trade decisions.

6. How often should I check SOS rankings?

Checking SOS rankings before the season starts and periodically throughout the year is a good practice. However, it’s important not to overreact to early-season rankings since they can be misleading.

7. Can I win my fantasy league solely based on SOS?

While SOS is an important factor, winning a fantasy league requires a combination of skill, strategy, and a bit of luck. Relying solely on SOS is unlikely to guarantee success.

8. Are there any reliable SOS resources available?

Several fantasy football websites and publications provide SOS rankings and analysis. However, it’s important to cross-reference multiple sources and consider other factors as well.

9. How far in advance should I plan my lineup based on SOS?

It’s advisable to plan your lineup a few weeks in advance, especially during the fantasy playoffs. However, be flexible and make adjustments based on recent performance and changes within teams.

10. Is SOS more important for certain positions?

SOS can have a more significant impact on positions like quarterbacks and wide receivers who heavily rely on matchups. However, it’s still important to consider other factors when making lineup decisions.

11. What happens if a team’s SOS changes during the season?

Teams’ performances can fluctuate during the season, altering their SOS. It’s important to monitor these changes and adjust your strategy accordingly.

12. Should I prioritize drafting players from teams with easier SOS?

While easier matchups can provide an advantage, it’s crucial to balance SOS with player talent and team dynamics. Overemphasizing SOS can lead to overlooking players with higher potential.

13. Can SOS be used as a tiebreaker when deciding between players?

Yes, SOS can be a useful tiebreaker when deciding between players of similar value. Choosing the player with the more favorable matchups can provide a slight advantage.

In conclusion, strength of schedule is a crucial aspect of fantasy football that should not be overlooked. It provides valuable insights into the potential difficulties or advantages a team may face throughout the season. While SOS is an important factor to consider when making lineup decisions, it should not be the sole determining factor. Combining SOS with player talent, team dynamics, and recent performance will lead to more successful fantasy football outcomes. So, utilize SOS as a tool in your fantasy arsenal, but remember to consider the bigger picture when constructing your team and setting your lineup.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.