Super Mario 3d Land W5 2 Star Coins



Super Mario 3D Land is a beloved platform game that was released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2011. With its innovative gameplay and nostalgic charm, it quickly became a fan favorite. In this article, we will explore World 5-2 of Super Mario 3D Land, specifically focusing on finding the star coins. Additionally, we will delve into six interesting facts about the game. Finally, we will answer fifteen commonly asked questions about Super Mario 3D Land.

World 5-2 in Super Mario 3D Land takes place in a desert setting, filled with challenging obstacles and enemies. To progress through this level, players must find three star coins hidden throughout the stage. Here is a guide to help you locate them:

1. Star Coin 1: As you make your way through the level, you will come across a platform with rotating spikes. Jump on top of this platform, and you will find the first star coin.

2. Star Coin 2: After collecting the first star coin, continue moving forward until you reach a section with moving sand platforms. Jump on these platforms and make your way to the right side of the screen. The second star coin will be waiting for you there.

3. Star Coin 3: Towards the end of the level, you will reach a large sand pit with multiple platforms. As you jump across these platforms, keep an eye out for a hidden area on the right side. Enter this area to find the final star coin.

Now that you know how to find the star coins in World 5-2, let’s dive into some interesting facts about Super Mario 3D Land:

1. Inspired by the Classic: Super Mario 3D Land was designed to combine the gameplay elements of the 2D side-scrolling Mario games with the 3D world of Super Mario 64. This unique combination brought forth a fresh experience for players.

2. The First 3D Mario on a Handheld: Super Mario 3D Land was the first 3D Mario game to be released on a handheld console. Its success paved the way for future handheld Mario titles, such as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on the Nintendo Switch.

3. Tanooki Suit Returns: The iconic Tanooki Suit made its comeback in Super Mario 3D Land. This power-up allows Mario to transform into a raccoon-like character, granting him the ability to glide and attack enemies with his tail.

4. Time-Based Levels: Super Mario 3D Land introduced time-based levels, where players had to complete a stage within a set time limit. This added an extra layer of challenge and urgency to the gameplay.

5. Earning Three Stars: Each level in Super Mario 3D Land has a three-star rating system. Players can earn these stars by collecting star coins, defeating enemies, and finishing the level quickly. Obtaining all three stars in every level is a true test of skill.

6. Stereoscopic 3D Effect: Super Mario 3D Land utilized the Nintendo 3DS’s stereoscopic 3D effect, enhancing the gameplay experience. This feature allowed players to perceive the game’s depth, making it feel more immersive.

Now, let’s address some commonly asked questions about Super Mario 3D Land:

1. Is Super Mario 3D Land multiplayer?

No, Super Mario 3D Land is a single-player game.

2. Can I play Super Mario 3D Land on the Nintendo Switch?

No, Super Mario 3D Land is exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS.

3. How many worlds are there in Super Mario 3D Land?

Super Mario 3D Land consists of eight main worlds, each containing multiple levels.

4. Are there any secret levels in Super Mario 3D Land?

Yes, there are secret levels that can be unlocked by finding hidden golden flagpoles in certain levels.

5. Can I play as Luigi in Super Mario 3D Land?

After completing the game, players can unlock the ability to play as Luigi.

6. How long does it take to complete Super Mario 3D Land?

The game can be completed in around 6-8 hours, depending on the player’s skill level.

7. Are there any cheat codes for Super Mario 3D Land?

No, there are no cheat codes for Super Mario 3D Land.

8. Can I save my progress in Super Mario 3D Land?

Yes, the game automatically saves your progress after completing each level.

9. Are there any power-ups other than the Tanooki Suit?

Yes, Super Mario 3D Land features various power-ups, including the Fire Flower, Boomerang Flower, and Statue Leaf.

10. Can I use the Circle Pad or D-pad to control Mario?

Super Mario 3D Land primarily utilizes the Circle Pad for controls, but the D-pad can also be used.

11. Can I replay levels in Super Mario 3D Land?

Yes, once you have completed a level, you can revisit it at any time.

12. Are there any underwater levels in Super Mario 3D Land?

No, Super Mario 3D Land does not feature any underwater levels.

13. Can I use the touchscreen in Super Mario 3D Land?

The touchscreen in Super Mario 3D Land is only used for navigating menus and viewing maps.

14. Are there any boss battles in Super Mario 3D Land?

Yes, each world in Super Mario 3D Land concludes with a boss battle.

15. Can I unlock any special features by collecting all the star coins?

Collecting all the star coins unlocks a special set of levels known as the Special Worlds.

Super Mario 3D Land W5-2 is an exciting level that offers a fun challenge for players. By following our guide, you can easily find all three star coins and progress further in the game. Super Mario 3D Land’s unique blend of 2D and 3D gameplay, along with its captivating power-ups and level design, has solidified its place as a true gem in the Mario franchise. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the series, this game is sure to provide hours of entertainment.





