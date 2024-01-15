

Super Mario Bros Wii 7 Castle Star Coins: A Guide to Collecting Them All

Super Mario Bros Wii is a beloved classic that has captured the hearts of gamers for decades. With its fun and challenging gameplay, it’s no wonder that players are always on the lookout for ways to enhance their gaming experience. One such way is by collecting all the Star Coins in each level, including the elusive ones in World 7’s castles. In this article, we’ll provide you with a comprehensive guide to finding all the Star Coins in World 7’s castles, along with six interesting facts about the game.

1. Castle 7-1:

– Star Coin 1: In the first section of the level, you’ll find a hidden area above the first set of moving platforms. Jump up and to the left to reveal a hidden block containing the first Star Coin.

– Star Coin 2: In the second section, you’ll come across a large rotating platform. Jump onto it and wait for it to rotate towards the second Star Coin. Collect it when you’re close enough.

– Star Coin 3: Towards the end of the level, you’ll spot a pipe with a Piranha Plant. Above it is the third Star Coin. Use a well-timed jump to grab it.

2. Castle 7-2:

– Star Coin 1: After the first set of moving platforms, you’ll see a platform with a giant Thwomp above it. Stand on the platform and wait for the Thwomp to fall, revealing the first Star Coin.

– Star Coin 2: In the second section, you’ll come across a rotating platform. Jump onto it and wait for it to rotate towards the second Star Coin. Be careful of the Dry Bones on the platform.

– Star Coin 3: Towards the end of the level, you’ll spot three platforms moving up and down. The third Star Coin is located above them. Time your jump carefully to collect it.

3. Castle 7-3:

– Star Coin 1: In the first section, you’ll see a large block with a small gap above it. Wall jump between the gap to reach a hidden area containing the first Star Coin.

– Star Coin 2: In the second section, you’ll find a set of moving platforms. Jump onto the second platform and wait for it to move towards the second Star Coin. Collect it when you’re close enough.

– Star Coin 3: Towards the end of the level, you’ll find a pipe surrounded by blocks. Ground pound the blocks to reveal a hidden area containing the third Star Coin.

Interesting Facts about Super Mario Bros Wii:

1. Multiplayer Fun: Super Mario Bros Wii allows up to four players to play simultaneously, adding a whole new level of fun and chaos to the gameplay.

2. Power-Up Suits: The game introduces new power-up suits, such as the Penguin Suit, which allows Mario to slide on ice and swim more efficiently.

3. New Enemies: World 7 features unique enemies like the Porcupuffer, a giant spiked fish, and the Fire Bro, a Hammer Bro equipped with fireballs.

4. Yoshi’s Appearance: Yoshi makes a cameo appearance in the game, but players cannot ride him as they could in previous Mario games.

5. Coin Battle Mode: Super Mario Bros Wii includes a Coin Battle mode where players compete to collect the most coins in a given level.

6. Hidden Warp Cannons: Throughout the game, players can discover hidden Warp Cannons that allow them to skip entire worlds, making progression easier.

Common Questions about Super Mario Bros Wii:

1. Can I play Super Mario Bros Wii on the Nintendo Switch?

No, Super Mario Bros Wii is a Wii console exclusive and cannot be played on the Nintendo Switch.

2. Are there any secret levels in the game?

Yes, there are several secret levels hidden throughout the game, accessible by finding secret exits in certain levels.

3. Can I play Super Mario Bros Wii online with friends?

Unfortunately, the original version of the game does not support online multiplayer. However, there are fan-made mods that enable online play.

4. Can I use the Classic Controller to play the game?

Yes, Super Mario Bros Wii supports the Classic Controller in addition to the Wii Remote.

5. How many worlds are there in the game?

Super Mario Bros Wii features a total of nine worlds, each with multiple levels.

6. Can I play as Luigi?

Yes, players can choose to play as Luigi by selecting him on the character select screen.

7. Are there any cheat codes for the game?

While there aren’t any official cheat codes, players have discovered various glitches and exploits that can be used to their advantage.

8. Can I save my progress in the game?

Yes, the game features an auto-save function that saves your progress after completing each level or world.

9. Can I play the game using motion controls?

Super Mario Bros Wii primarily uses traditional button-based controls. However, some power-ups, like the Propeller Mushroom, require motion controls.

10. Are there any secret power-ups in the game?

Yes, certain levels contain hidden power-ups, such as the 1-Up Mushroom or the Invincibility Star.

11. Can I play as any other characters besides Mario and Luigi?

No, only Mario and Luigi are playable characters in Super Mario Bros Wii.

12. How many Star Coins are there in total?

There are a total of 246 Star Coins to collect throughout the game.

13. Can I replay levels to collect missed Star Coins?

Yes, you can replay levels as many times as you like to collect missed Star Coins or achieve better scores.

14. Are there any alternate endings in the game?

No, there is only one ending in Super Mario Bros Wii, regardless of the number of Star Coins collected.

15. Can I play the game on the Wii U console?

Yes, Super Mario Bros Wii is backward compatible with the Wii U console.

In conclusion, collecting all the Star Coins in Super Mario Bros Wii adds an extra layer of challenge and excitement to the gameplay. With this guide, you’ll be well-equipped to find all the Star Coins in the World 7 castles, along with some interesting facts and answers to common questions about the game. So, grab your Wii Remote and get ready for a nostalgic adventure with Mario and his friends!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.