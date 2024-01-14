

Super Mario Bros Wii World 2-4 Star Coins: A Guide to Collecting Them All

Super Mario Bros Wii is a beloved game that has captivated gamers of all ages since its release. One of the most exciting parts of the game is discovering and collecting the star coins hidden throughout each level. In World 2-4, there are three star coins for players to find. In this article, we will guide you through the level and help you collect all the star coins. Additionally, we will share six interesting facts about Super Mario Bros Wii. So, let’s jump into the adventure!

World 2-4: A Desert Oasis

World 2-4 is set in a desert oasis, featuring quicksand pits and towering palm trees. The level is filled with tricky obstacles and enemies, making it both challenging and exciting to explore.

Star Coin Locations

1. The first star coin is located early in the level. After passing the first Piranha Plant, you will come across a moving platform. Jump on it and wait for it to take you up to the coin.

2. The second star coin is situated just above a quicksand pit. To reach it, you need to jump on the enemies and use them as platforms to get to the coin. Be careful not to fall into the quicksand!

3. The third star coin is found towards the end of the level. Once you see a large quicksand pit, use the moving platforms to cross it. The coin is hidden behind a wall of bricks that you can break with a well-timed ground pound.

Interesting Facts about Super Mario Bros Wii

1. Super Mario Bros Wii was released in 2009 for the Nintendo Wii console. It is a multiplayer platform game that allows up to four players to play simultaneously.

2. The game was critically acclaimed and received numerous awards, including Game of the Year from various gaming publications.

3. Super Mario Bros Wii introduced the “Propeller Mushroom” power-up, which allows players to fly temporarily and reach higher platforms.

4. The game features a unique feature called “Super Guide,” where the computer takes control of Mario to complete a difficult level. This feature helps players who might be struggling to progress.

5. In Super Mario Bros Wii, players can play as Mario, Luigi, or two Toads. Each character has their own unique abilities, adding variety to gameplay.

6. Super Mario Bros Wii sold over 30 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling games of all time.

Common Questions about Super Mario Bros Wii:

1. Can I play Super Mario Bros Wii on the Nintendo Switch?

No, Super Mario Bros Wii is not available on the Nintendo Switch. However, you can play it on the original Wii console or the Wii U.

2. How many levels are there in Super Mario Bros Wii?

The game consists of nine worlds, each containing multiple levels. In total, there are 80 levels to explore.

3. Can I play Super Mario Bros Wii alone?

Yes, you can play Super Mario Bros Wii in single-player mode. However, the game truly shines when played with friends or family.

4. Are the star coins necessary to complete the game?

Collecting star coins is not mandatory to complete the game, but it adds an extra challenge and allows you to unlock bonus content.

5. Can I play Super Mario Bros Wii online?

Unfortunately, Super Mario Bros Wii does not have an online multiplayer mode. You can only play with friends or family locally.

6. How many power-ups are there in Super Mario Bros Wii?

Super Mario Bros Wii features numerous power-ups, including the Mushroom, Fire Flower, Ice Flower, and the coveted Starman.

7. Can I save my progress in Super Mario Bros Wii?

Yes, the game has an auto-save feature that saves your progress after completing each level or when you quit the game.

8. Are there any secret levels in Super Mario Bros Wii?

Yes, there are hidden levels accessible by finding secret exits in certain levels. These secret levels offer additional challenges and rewards.

9. Can I play as Bowser in Super Mario Bros Wii?

Bowser is not a playable character in Super Mario Bros Wii. However, you can face off against him in epic boss battles.

10. Are there any cheats or cheat codes for Super Mario Bros Wii?

While there aren’t official cheat codes, there are some secret tricks and shortcuts that players have discovered over the years.

11. Can I use motion controls to play Super Mario Bros Wii?

Super Mario Bros Wii can be played using motion controls with the Wii Remote. However, traditional button controls are also available.

12. How long does it take to complete Super Mario Bros Wii?

The time to complete the game varies depending on the player’s skill level and dedication. On average, it takes around 10-15 hours to finish.

13. Can I play Super Mario Bros Wii on the Nintendo 3DS?

No, Super Mario Bros Wii is not available on the Nintendo 3DS. It is exclusive to the Wii and Wii U consoles.

14. Are there any hidden Easter eggs in Super Mario Bros Wii?

Yes, the game is filled with hidden Easter eggs and references to other Mario games. Exploring every nook and cranny is sure to reveal some surprises.

15. Is Super Mario Bros Wii suitable for all ages?

Super Mario Bros Wii is generally considered suitable for all ages. However, younger children may find some levels challenging and may require assistance.

In conclusion, Super Mario Bros Wii World 2-4 is an exciting level filled with hidden star coins waiting to be discovered. With our guide, you can now collect all the star coins and uncover the secrets of the desert oasis. Additionally, the game itself is packed with interesting facts and features that make it a timeless classic. So grab your Wii Remote and embark on a memorable adventure with Mario and his friends. Happy gaming!





