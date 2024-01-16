

Super Mario Bros Wii World 4-4 Star Coins: A Guide to Collecting Them All

Super Mario Bros Wii, released in 2009, is a platforming video game that brought the classic Super Mario Bros franchise to the Wii console. One of the exciting aspects of the game is collecting Star Coins, which are hidden throughout each level. In World 4-4, players can find four Star Coins, and in this article, we will guide you through their locations. Additionally, we will also share six interesting facts about Super Mario Bros Wii. So, let’s dive into the Mushroom Kingdom and uncover these secrets!

Star Coin 1:

At the beginning of the level, you’ll come across a group of Koopas marching towards you. Jumping on the first Koopa will reveal a hidden block. Hit it and jump onto it to reach a higher platform. Continue moving forward and jump onto the platform with two red Koopas. Bounce off the second Koopa to reach the first Star Coin.

Star Coin 2:

After grabbing the first Star Coin, continue moving forward until you see a large group of Koopas marching. Above them, you’ll notice a smaller platform with a hidden block. Hit the block to reveal a Mini Mushroom. Grab it to shrink Mario, allowing him to fit through small gaps. Proceed to the right, and you’ll find a small pipe that you can now enter. Inside, collect the second Star Coin.

Star Coin 3:

After collecting the second Star Coin, head right until you come across a trio of red Koopas. Above them, you’ll see two platforms with a gap in the middle. Jump onto the lower platform and wait for the Koopas to approach. Bounce off the first Koopa to reach the higher platform on the right. From there, jump on the second Koopa to reach the third Star Coin.

Star Coin 4:

As you continue moving forward, you’ll reach an area with a large gap and two platforms on either side. Jump onto the platform on the right and wait for the moving platform to approach. Jump onto it and ride it across the gap. Once you reach the other side, jump off the moving platform to collect the final Star Coin.

Now that you know the locations of the Star Coins in World 4-4, let’s explore some interesting facts about Super Mario Bros Wii:

1. Multiplayer Madness: Super Mario Bros Wii introduced multiplayer gameplay, allowing up to four players to embark on the adventure together. This cooperative mode added a new level of fun and chaos to the game.

2. Power-Up Palooza: The game features numerous power-ups, including the classic Super Mushroom and Fire Flower. However, it also introduced new power-ups such as the Ice Flower, which allows Mario to freeze enemies.

3. Propeller Suit: One of the most exciting power-ups in the game is the Propeller Suit. It enables Mario to soar through the air, helping him reach higher platforms and secret areas.

4. Yoshi’s Return: Super Mario Bros Wii marked the return of Yoshi, Mario’s trusty dinosaur companion. Players could ride Yoshi, swallow enemies, and even flutter jump to reach higher areas.

5. Secret Exits: The game is filled with secret exits that lead to hidden levels and shortcuts. Exploring every nook and cranny is essential to discovering these hidden gems.

6. Super Guide: For those finding the game challenging, Super Mario Bros Wii introduced the Super Guide feature. It allowed players to watch a computer-controlled Luigi complete the level, showing them the best path and strategies.

Now, let’s address some common questions players have about Super Mario Bros Wii:

1. Can I play Super Mario Bros Wii on the Wii U console?

Yes, the Wii U is backward compatible and can play Wii games, including Super Mario Bros Wii.

2. Is there a way to save my progress in the game?

Yes, Super Mario Bros Wii allows you to save your progress after completing specific levels or reaching checkpoints.

3. Can I play the game alone, or is it only multiplayer?

You can play the game alone as well as in multiplayer mode. The game adapts its difficulty based on the number of players.

4. Can I use the Classic Controller to play the game?

Yes, Super Mario Bros Wii supports various controllers, including the Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro.

5. Are there any cheat codes or shortcuts to unlock levels?

There are no cheat codes, but the game features many secret exits that unlock hidden levels and shortcuts.

6. Can I play as any character other than Mario?

Yes, in multiplayer mode, players can choose to play as Mario, Luigi, Blue Toad, or Yellow Toad.

7. Are there any differences between the characters in terms of abilities?

While Mario, Luigi, and Yellow Toad have similar abilities, Blue Toad has a higher jump but runs slower.

8. How many worlds are there in the game?

Super Mario Bros Wii consists of eight main worlds, each with multiple levels.

9. Can I play the game on the Nintendo Switch?

Super Mario Bros Wii is not available on the Nintendo Switch. However, a similar game called New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is available.

10. Can I use motion controls while playing?

The game primarily uses traditional button controls, but certain actions, like shaking the Wii Remote, can activate special moves.

11. Are there any underwater levels in the game?

Yes, Super Mario Bros Wii includes underwater levels where players must navigate through aquatic obstacles.

12. Can I play the game with friends online?

Unfortunately, Super Mario Bros Wii does not have online multiplayer capabilities. It only supports local multiplayer.

13. How many Star Coins are there in total?

There are a total of 231 Star Coins to collect throughout the game.

14. Are there any secret levels or bonus stages?

Yes, the game features secret levels and bonus stages that can be unlocked by discovering hidden exits.

15. Can I replay completed levels to collect missed Star Coins?

Absolutely! Once you’ve completed a level, you can revisit it at any time to collect any missed Star Coins or explore secret areas.

In conclusion, Super Mario Bros Wii World 4-4 offers an exciting challenge for players to collect all four Star Coins. With our guide, you’ll effortlessly navigate the level and discover these hidden treasures. Moreover, the game itself is packed with interesting features, power-ups, and even multiplayer mayhem. Whether you’re playing alone or with friends, Super Mario Bros Wii guarantees hours of fun and nostalgia. So, grab your Wii Remote and embark on this unforgettable adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.