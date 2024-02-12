

Tabs For Ukulele Songs: 9 Song Examples and Interesting Details

The ukulele is a beloved instrument, known for its cheerful sound and compact size. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, having access to tabs for ukulele songs can greatly enhance your playing experience. In this article, we will explore nine popular songs and provide detailed tabs for each. So grab your ukulele and let’s dive in!

1. “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Israel Kamakawiwo’ole

This iconic rendition of the classic song has captivated audiences worldwide. The tabs for this song are relatively simple, making it a great choice for beginners. The chords used are C, Em, F, and G, creating a soothing and dreamy atmosphere.

2. “Riptide” by Vance Joy

Released in 2013, “Riptide” quickly became a ukulele favorite. With its catchy melody and unique strumming pattern, it’s a great song to learn for intermediate players. The tabs for this song include the chords Am, G, C, and F, giving it a light and breezy feel.

3. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley

A timeless classic, this romantic ballad translates beautifully to the ukulele. The tabs for this song include the chords C, Em, Am, F, G, and Dm. Its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics make it a favorite among ukulele enthusiasts.

4. “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

“I’m Yours” is a feel-good song that perfectly complements the ukulele’s cheerful nature. The tabs for this song include the chords G, D, Em, and C, creating a lively and upbeat vibe. It’s an ideal choice for beginners looking to expand their repertoire.

5. “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

This hauntingly beautiful song has been covered by countless artists over the years. The tabs for this song include the chords C, Am, F, G, and E7. Its emotional depth and intricate melody make it a challenging yet rewarding song for intermediate players.

6. “Hey Soul Sister” by Train

With its catchy chorus and lively rhythm, “Hey Soul Sister” is a crowd-pleasing ukulele song. The tabs for this song include the chords C, G, Am, and F, creating an energetic and upbeat sound. It’s a great choice for players looking to add some pep to their repertoire.

7. “Imagine” by John Lennon

A powerful anthem of peace and unity, “Imagine” resonates with audiences of all ages. The tabs for this song include the chords C, Cmaj7, F, and G, giving it a gentle and introspective feel. Its thought-provoking lyrics and memorable melody make it a must-learn for any ukulele player.

8. “I Will Follow You into the Dark” by Death Cab for Cutie

This indie folk song showcases the ukulele’s ability to convey raw emotion. The tabs for this song include the chords C, Am, F, and G, creating a melancholic and intimate atmosphere. It’s a great choice for intermediate players looking to explore different genres.

9. “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars

With its uplifting lyrics and catchy melody, “Count on Me” is a heartwarming ukulele song. The tabs for this song include the chords C, Am, F, and G, creating a joyful and optimistic sound. It’s a perfect choice for beginners looking to spread some positivity through their music.

Common Questions about Tabs for Ukulele Songs:

1. Are tabs available for free?

Yes, there are numerous websites and resources that offer free tabs for ukulele songs.

2. Can I find tabs for any song?

While popular songs are more likely to have tabs available, there’s a good chance you can find tabs for most songs.

3. What if I can’t find tabs for a specific song?

If you can’t find tabs for a particular song, you can try learning it by ear or watching tutorials on YouTube.

4. Are tabs suitable for beginners?

Yes, tabs are a great learning tool for beginners as they provide a visual representation of where to place your fingers on the ukulele.

5. Can I create my own tabs?

Absolutely! If you’re comfortable with sheet music or have a good ear for melody, you can create your own tabs for ukulele songs.

6. What are some good websites for finding ukulele tabs?

Some popular websites for ukulele tabs include Ultimate Guitar, Ukulele Tabs, and Ukulele Hunt.

7. Can I use tabs for other instruments?

Tabs are primarily used for stringed instruments like the ukulele, guitar, and bass, but they can be adapted for other instruments as well.

8. How long does it take to learn a song using tabs?

The time it takes to learn a song using tabs depends on your skill level and the complexity of the song. It can range from a few minutes to several days or weeks.

9. Can I use tabs to learn advanced techniques?

Tabs are a great starting point for learning songs, but if you want to master advanced techniques, it’s recommended to seek additional resources like video tutorials or lessons.

10. How do I read tabs?

Tabs consist of numbers placed on horizontal lines, representing which fret to press and which string to pluck or strum.

11. Can I play chords using tabs?

Yes, tabs can indicate chord formations as well as individual notes.

12. Are tabs available for different ukulele sizes?

Tabs are generally applicable to all ukulele sizes, but keep in mind that the finger placements may vary slightly depending on the size of your instrument.

13. Can I play songs using tabs without knowing music theory?

Yes, tabs provide a simplified way to learn songs without requiring extensive knowledge of music theory.

14. Are tabs available for different genres of music?

Yes, tabs are available for a wide range of genres, including pop, rock, folk, jazz, and more.

15. Can I share tabs with others?

Yes, tabs are often shared among ukulele communities and online forums, fostering a sense of collaboration and learning.

16. How can I improve my ukulele playing using tabs?

Using tabs regularly can help improve your finger dexterity, chord transitions, and overall musicality.

17. Are tabs available for songs released in 2024?

Tabs for songs released in 2024 may not be widely available immediately, but as the year progresses, more tabs will likely become accessible.

In conclusion, tabs for ukulele songs are a valuable resource for players of all skill levels. They allow you to learn and play your favorite songs with ease, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced musician. With a plethora of tabs available online, you can expand your repertoire and explore different genres. So grab your ukulele, find your favorite song tabs, and let the music take you on a journey of joy and self-expression.

Final Thoughts:

Playing the ukulele is a delightful experience, and having access to tabs for your favorite songs adds a whole new dimension to your musical journey. Whether you’re strumming along to classic tunes or exploring the latest hits, tabs provide a roadmap that allows you to play with confidence and enjoyment. So embrace the beauty of the ukulele, immerse yourself in the world of tabs, and let the music transport you to a place of pure bliss. Happy strumming!



