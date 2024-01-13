

Tales Of Zestiria: Best Titles For Each Character

Tales of Zestiria is a popular Japanese role-playing game developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Released in 2015, the game follows the journey of Sorey, a young human raised by the Seraphim, as he embarks on a quest to save the world. One of the key features of the game is the titles system, which allows players to customize their characters’ abilities and strengths. In this article, we will explore the best titles for each character in Tales of Zestiria.

1. Sorey – Shepherd of the Glen

Sorey, the main protagonist, is destined to become the Shepherd, a legendary hero who can purify malevolence and restore balance to the world. The title “Shepherd of the Glen” enhances Sorey’s healing abilities, making him an invaluable asset in battles.

2. Mikleo – Lord of the Water

Mikleo, Sorey’s childhood friend and a powerful Seraph, excels in water-based magic. The title “Lord of the Water” enhances Mikleo’s water-based attacks, allowing him to deal massive damage to enemies weak against water.

3. Alisha – Princess Knight

Alisha, a princess from the Kingdom of Hyland, is a skilled warrior. Her title “Princess Knight” enhances her physical attacks and defense, making her a formidable force in battle.

4. Rose – Shadow of the Wind

Rose, a skilled assassin and a key member of Sorey’s party, is known for her lightning-fast strikes. The title “Shadow of the Wind” boosts Rose’s evasion and agility, enabling her to dodge enemy attacks effortlessly.

5. Lailah – Lady of the Lake

Lailah, a fire-based Seraph, is a master of fire magic. Her title “Lady of the Lake” enhances her fire-based attacks, inflicting devastating damage on her foes.

6. Edna – Earthshaker

Edna, a Seraph with control over earth-based powers, is known for her sarcastic wit and powerful earth-based attacks. The title “Earthshaker” amplifies Edna’s earth-based attacks, making her a force to be reckoned with.

7. Dezel – Harbinger of the Abyss

Dezel, a mysterious and brooding character, wields the power of wind. His title “Harbinger of the Abyss” enhances his wind-based attacks, allowing him to unleash devastating tornadoes on his enemies.

8. Zaveid – Windrider

Zaveid, another wind-based Seraph, is a skilled marksman with a penchant for guns. His title “Windrider” enhances his long-range attacks, making him an invaluable asset in battles that require precise aim.

Interesting Facts About Tales of Zestiria:

1. Tales of Zestiria is the fifteenth main entry in the long-running “Tales” series by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

2. The game was released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the “Tales” series.

3. Tales of Zestiria features an open-world environment, allowing players to freely explore the game’s vast landscapes.

4. The game incorporates a unique fusion system called “Armatization,” which allows characters to merge with Seraphim, granting them enhanced abilities and new combat techniques.

5. Tales of Zestiria received generally positive reviews from critics, praising its engaging storyline, well-developed characters, and immersive world.

6. The game has also spawned an anime adaptation, further expanding the lore and universe of Tales of Zestiria.

Common Questions About Tales of Zestiria:

1. Can I play Tales of Zestiria on multiple platforms?

Yes, Tales of Zestiria is available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows.

2. Can I change the titles for each character?

Yes, you can change the titles for each character to customize their abilities and strengths.

3. Are there any multiplayer features in Tales of Zestiria?

No, Tales of Zestiria is a single-player game and does not feature multiplayer modes.

4. How long does it take to complete Tales of Zestiria?

The main story of Tales of Zestiria takes approximately 40-50 hours to complete, depending on the player’s pace.

5. Can I recruit additional party members in Tales of Zestiria?

Yes, throughout the game, you can recruit various characters to join your party and aid you in your quest.

6. Are there multiple endings in Tales of Zestiria?

Yes, Tales of Zestiria features multiple endings, depending on certain choices made by the player during the game.

7. Can I replay the game with different titles for each character?

Yes, after completing the game, you have the option to replay it with different titles for each character, adding more replay value.

8. Is Tales of Zestiria a standalone game, or is it connected to other games in the series?

Tales of Zestiria is a standalone game but is set in the same universe as other games in the “Tales” series. However, it can be enjoyed independently without prior knowledge of the series.

9. Are there any downloadable content (DLC) available for Tales of Zestiria?

Yes, there is additional DLC content available for Tales of Zestiria, including new costumes, accessories, and additional story content.

10. Can I customize the appearance of my characters in Tales of Zestiria?

Yes, you can customize the appearance of your characters by equipping them with different costumes and accessories.

11. Can I play Tales of Zestiria without playing the previous games in the series?

Yes, Tales of Zestiria can be enjoyed as a standalone game without playing the previous entries in the series.

12. Are there any side quests or optional content in Tales of Zestiria?

Yes, Tales of Zestiria features numerous side quests and optional content, allowing players to further explore the game’s world and lore.

13. Can I change the difficulty level in Tales of Zestiria?

Yes, you can adjust the difficulty level at any time during your playthrough to suit your preferred gaming experience.

14. Is there a new game plus feature in Tales of Zestiria?

Yes, after completing the game, you unlock the new game plus feature, allowing you to start a new playthrough with your previously acquired abilities and items.

15. Does Tales of Zestiria have a sequel?

Yes, Tales of Zestiria received a direct sequel titled Tales of Berseria, which follows a new set of characters in the same universe.

In conclusion, Tales of Zestiria offers a thrilling adventure with a diverse cast of characters. By choosing the best titles for each character, players can enhance their abilities and create a formidable team. Whether you are a fan of the “Tales” series or new to the franchise, Tales of Zestiria provides an immersive experience filled with exciting battles and an engaging storyline.





