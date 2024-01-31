Tampa Bay Bucs Draft Picks 2015



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, but the 2015 NFL Draft brought some promising young talent to the team. In this article, we will delve into the Bucs’ draft picks from that year, highlighting their key players, interesting facts, and answering common questions about the team’s future prospects.

Draft Picks and Key Players:

1. Jameis Winston – The Buccaneers selected Jameis Winston as the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Winston, a highly touted quarterback from Florida State University, brought immense talent and high expectations to the franchise.

2. Donovan Smith – Chosen in the second round, Donovan Smith quickly established himself as a reliable offensive tackle for the Buccaneers. He has been a consistent starter and a key contributor to the team’s offensive line.

3. Ali Marpet – The Bucs’ third-round pick, Ali Marpet, has been a standout offensive lineman. Marpet’s versatility and strong performance have earned him a starting position and accolades as one of the best guards in the league.

4. Kwon Alexander – Selected in the fourth round, Kwon Alexander proved to be a steal for the Buccaneers. Alexander quickly became a defensive standout, showcasing his speed and tackling ability. He was a key leader on the team’s defense before signing with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

5. Kenny Bell – Unfortunately, Kenny Bell, the Bucs’ fifth-round pick, struggled with injuries and was eventually released by the team in 2016. Despite his short-lived tenure with the Buccaneers, Bell’s speed and potential were intriguing.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Jameis Winston’s Rookie Season – In his rookie season, Winston threw for over 4,000 yards, becoming only the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to achieve this feat. He also set the franchise record for passing touchdowns by a rookie with 22.

2. Donovan Smith’s Durability – Since being drafted, Donovan Smith has started every single game for the Buccaneers. His durability and consistency have been crucial for the team’s success.

3. Ali Marpet’s Journey – Ali Marpet made history as the first Division III player to be selected in the second round of the NFL Draft. His success story continues to inspire aspiring football players from smaller schools.

4. Kwon Alexander’s Impact – Kwon Alexander’s rookie season was remarkable, as he led the Buccaneers in tackles and interceptions. His performance earned him a spot on the NFL All-Rookie team.

5. Kenny Bell’s Transition – After being released by the Buccaneers, Kenny Bell transitioned to the Canadian Football League (CFL). He later signed with the Denver Broncos but was unfortunately waived. Bell’s journey showcases the challenges faced by players trying to find their place in the NFL.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How did Jameis Winston perform in his rookie season?

Jameis Winston had an impressive rookie season, throwing for over 4,000 yards and setting several franchise records.

2. What position does Donovan Smith play?

Donovan Smith plays as an offensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3. How did Ali Marpet make history in the NFL Draft?

Ali Marpet became the first Division III player to be selected in the second round of the NFL Draft.

4. Why did the Buccaneers release Kenny Bell?

Kenny Bell struggled with injuries, which ultimately led to his release from the team.

5. What accolades did Kwon Alexander receive in his rookie season?

Kwon Alexander was named to the NFL All-Rookie team after leading the Buccaneers in tackles and interceptions.

6. How has Jameis Winston’s career progressed since 2015?

Jameis Winston had a productive career with the Buccaneers, but inconsistency and turnovers were ongoing concerns. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2020 after parting ways with the Bucs.

7. Are Donovan Smith and Ali Marpet still with the Buccaneers?

Yes, both Donovan Smith and Ali Marpet are still key contributors to the Buccaneers’ offensive line.

8. Did the Buccaneers have any other notable picks in the 2015 NFL Draft?

While the aforementioned players were the most prominent, the Bucs also selected other players who contributed to the team’s success, such as linebacker Kaelin Burnett and wide receiver Kaelin Clay.

9. How did the Bucs’ draft picks impact the team’s success?

The Bucs’ 2015 draft picks played a significant role in the team’s improvement and eventual success. Their contributions helped shape the team’s roster and laid the foundation for future achievements.

10. Did any of the Bucs’ 2015 draft picks receive Pro Bowl nods?

Yes, both Jameis Winston and Ali Marpet received Pro Bowl invitations during their careers with the Buccaneers.

11. How did the departure of Kwon Alexander affect the team?

Kwon Alexander’s departure left a void in the Buccaneers’ defense. The team had to make adjustments to fill his leadership role and production on the field.

12. Did Kenny Bell find success in the CFL or NFL?

Kenny Bell’s professional career did not reach the heights many had hoped for. After stints in the CFL and with the Denver Broncos, he struggled to find a permanent position in the NFL.

13. What were the Bucs’ overall results in the 2015 season?

The Buccaneers finished the 2015 season with a record of 6-10, showing signs of improvement compared to previous seasons.

14. Did the Bucs’ draft picks from 2015 help the team make the playoffs?

While the 2015 draft picks played a significant role in the team’s development, it took a few more years for the Buccaneers to make the playoffs. They eventually qualified for the postseason in 2020.

15. How did the Bucs’ draft picks from 2015 contribute to the team’s Super Bowl victory in 2021?

Although several of the 2015 draft picks had moved on from the team by the time of the Super Bowl victory, the foundation they helped establish played a crucial role in the team’s success. The culture and roster built during their tenure set the stage for future triumphs.

Final Thoughts:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2015 draft class brought some exceptional talent to the team. Jameis Winston, Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Kwon Alexander, and Kenny Bell all played important roles in shaping the franchise’s future. While the path for each player varied, their contributions helped the Buccaneers become a playoff-caliber team. Looking back, it is clear that the 2015 draft laid the foundation for the team’s success and eventual Super Bowl victory in 2021. The Buccaneers’ ability to identify and develop talent in the draft has been a key factor in their rise to prominence in the NFL.



