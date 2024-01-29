

Title: Tennessee Titans Mock Draft 2017: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Team’s Potential Picks

Introduction:

The Tennessee Titans, a professional American football team based in Nashville, Tennessee, have garnered significant attention in the 2017 NFL Draft. With a promising young core and a high number of draft picks, the Titans have the potential to bolster their roster and make a strong push towards the playoffs. In this article, we will delve into the team’s mock draft, highlighting interesting facts, tricks, answering common questions, and providing some final thoughts on their future prospects.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Titans own two first-round picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, with the 5th and 18th overall selections. This presents a unique opportunity for the team to address multiple needs and secure top-tier talent.

2. With their second pick in the first round, the Titans have the flexibility to trade down and accumulate additional draft picks. This strategy would allow them to address multiple positions of need and maximize their draft capital.

3. The Titans have a strong foundation on the offensive line, led by Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan and former first-round pick Jack Conklin. However, they are still in need of a guard to solidify the interior of their line.

4. The team’s pass defense struggled in 2016, ranking 30th in the league. Therefore, adding a talented cornerback and a pass rusher should be high on the Titans’ priority list in the draft.

5. General Manager Jon Robinson has a proven track record of success in the draft. In 2016, he selected standout rookies such as Jack Conklin, Derrick Henry, and Kevin Byard, showcasing his ability to identify and develop young talent.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who are the top prospects that the Titans might target with their first-round picks?

The Titans have been linked to several prospects, including defensive players such as Jamal Adams (safety), Marshon Lattimore (cornerback), and Jonathan Allen (defensive lineman). On the offensive side, they may consider O.J. Howard (tight end) or Corey Davis (wide receiver).

2. Will the Titans use both of their first-round picks or trade down?

While it is uncertain, the Titans have expressed interest in trading down to accumulate additional picks. They have the flexibility to do so, which could help them address multiple positions of need.

3. Which position should the Titans prioritize in the draft?

The Titans should prioritize their pass defense, focusing on cornerback and pass rusher. These areas were major weaknesses in their 2016 campaign and need to be addressed to improve their overall defense.

4. Could the Titans select a quarterback in the draft?

Although the Titans already have Marcus Mariota as their franchise quarterback, they may consider selecting a developmental quarterback in the later rounds to provide depth and competition at the position.

5. Are there any local college prospects that the Titans might target?

Tennessee boasts several talented college players that could catch the eye of the Titans, including Derek Barnett (defensive lineman from the University of Tennessee) and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (linebacker from the University of Tennessee).

6. What are the Titans’ needs on offense?

The Titans’ offense is relatively solid, but they could benefit from adding a starting caliber guard to solidify the interior of their offensive line. Additionally, a playmaking wide receiver could provide another weapon for Marcus Mariota.

7. Which defensive positions require immediate attention?

The Titans should focus on improving their secondary by adding a shutdown cornerback and a pass-rushing linebacker or defensive lineman.

8. How will the Titans’ draft strategy be influenced by their division rivals?

With the AFC South becoming increasingly competitive, the Titans need to make wise decisions to remain competitive within their division. They will likely consider the strengths and weaknesses of their rivals when making their selections.

9. Will the Titans draft any players from small schools?

General Manager Jon Robinson has shown a willingness to draft players from smaller schools, as evidenced by his selection of Kevin Byard from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. Therefore, it is possible that the Titans will target talent from lesser-known programs.

10. Can the Titans find a starting wide receiver in the draft?

While the Titans have some promising young receivers, adding a potential number one wideout could greatly enhance their passing attack. Corey Davis, Mike Williams, or John Ross are potential targets in the first round.

11. How might the Titans approach the later rounds of the draft?

In the later rounds, the Titans will likely focus on depth and special teams contributors. They may also target high-upside players who can be developed over time.

12. Will the Titans select any local prospects?

While it is not a prerequisite, the Titans have shown an interest in local prospects in the past. If the right opportunity arises, they may consider drafting players from nearby colleges.

13. How has the Titans’ front office demonstrated its commitment to building a strong team through the draft?

Under the leadership of General Manager Jon Robinson, the Titans have emphasized the importance of the draft in building a competitive team. They have made shrewd selections in recent years, showcasing their dedication to finding and developing young talent.

14. What can we learn from the Titans’ previous draft class?

The Titans’ 2016 draft class, which included standouts like Jack Conklin, Derrick Henry, and Kevin Byard, demonstrates the team’s ability to identify promising talent. This provides optimism for their upcoming draft picks.

15. What are the expectations for the Titans in the upcoming season?

With an improved roster, the Titans have high expectations for the 2017 season. They aim to compete for a playoff spot and potentially challenge for the AFC South division title.

Final Thoughts:

The Tennessee Titans’ mock draft for the 2017 NFL Draft presents an exciting opportunity for the team to address key needs and build upon their promising foundation. With multiple first-round picks and a talented young core, the Titans have the potential to make a significant leap forward. By focusing on their pass defense and adding playmakers on offense, they can improve their chances of success in the upcoming season. With General Manager Jon Robinson at the helm, the Titans have shown a commitment to building through the draft, and fans eagerly await the team’s selections in the upcoming draft.



