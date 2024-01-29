

Title: Texans All-Time Passing Leaders: A Legacy of Skill and Resilience

Introduction:

In the realm of professional football, the Houston Texans have witnessed a remarkable array of quarterbacks who have showcased their talent, skill, and resilience. From the franchise’s inception in 2002 until the present day, these quarterbacks have etched their names in the annals of Texans history as leaders in the passing game. In this article, we will explore the all-time passing leaders for the Texans, delve into their accomplishments, and uncover interesting facts and tricks.

I. Texans All-Time Passing Leaders:

1. Matt Schaub (2007-2013): Matt Schaub remains the Texans’ all-time leader in passing yards (23,221) and touchdowns (124). He guided the team to its first two playoff appearances and was a key contributor during his tenure.

2. Deshaun Watson (2017-present): Despite playing only four seasons so far, Deshaun Watson has already made a significant impact on the Texans’ passing records. He ranks second in both passing yards (14,539) and touchdowns (104). Watson’s dynamic playmaking ability has dazzled fans and established him as a future franchise legend.

3. David Carr (2002-2006): As the first-ever draft pick for the Houston Texans, David Carr faced the pressure of leading an expansion team. Although he endured a challenging period, Carr still holds the third position in both passing yards (13,391) and touchdowns (59).

4. Matt Schaub (2007-2013): In addition to leading in career passing yards and touchdowns, Matt Schaub also holds the record for the most passing yards in a single season with 4,770 in 2009. This feat showcases his exceptional talent during his prime years with the Texans.

5. Deshaun Watson (2019): In an unforgettable game against the Atlanta Falcons in 2019, Deshaun Watson threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns, setting a franchise record for the most passing touchdowns in a single game. This memorable performance demonstrated Watson’s ability to dominate on the field.

II. Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Andre Johnson’s Influence: Both Matt Schaub and Deshaun Watson owe part of their success to the legendary wide receiver Andre Johnson. Johnson’s presence as a primary target allowed these quarterbacks to rack up impressive passing statistics.

2. Schaub-Walter Connection: During Matt Schaub’s time as the Texans’ quarterback, he developed a strong connection with wide receiver Kevin Walter. This duo combined for numerous touchdowns, contributing to Schaub’s record-breaking career.

3. Watson’s Dual Threat: Deshaun Watson is renowned not only for his passing prowess but also for his ability to make plays with his legs. This dual-threat capability adds an extra dimension to his game, making him a formidable opponent for any defense.

4. Team Success: The Texans’ all-time passing leaders have played a crucial role in the team’s success. They have led the franchise to multiple playoff appearances, division titles, and memorable victories, establishing a winning tradition.

5. The Importance of Offensive Line: A strong offensive line is pivotal for any quarterback’s success. Throughout the years, the Texans have invested in protecting their quarterbacks, ensuring their all-time passing leaders have the necessary time to make accurate throws.

III. 15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the all-time leader in passing yards for the Texans?

The all-time leader in passing yards for the Texans is Matt Schaub, with 23,221 yards.

2. Who holds the record for the most passing touchdowns?

Matt Schaub also holds the record for the most passing touchdowns with 124.

3. Is Deshaun Watson close to breaking any of Matt Schaub’s records?

Deshaun Watson is on the path to surpassing Matt Schaub’s records. He trails Schaub in passing yards and touchdowns by a relatively small margin.

4. How many seasons has Deshaun Watson played for the Texans?

Deshaun Watson has played four seasons for the Texans, from 2017 to the present day.

5. Who was the first-ever quarterback for the Houston Texans?

David Carr was the first-ever quarterback for the Houston Texans, having been selected as the franchise’s first draft pick in 2002.

6. What is David Carr’s contribution to the Texans’ passing records?

David Carr ranks third in both passing yards and touchdowns for the Texans, with 13,391 yards and 59 touchdowns.

7. How many playoff appearances did Matt Schaub lead the Texans to?

Matt Schaub led the Texans to their first two playoff appearances in franchise history during his tenure.

8. Which quarterback holds the record for the most passing yards in a single season?

Matt Schaub holds the record for the most passing yards in a single season with 4,770 yards in 2009.

9. Who set the franchise record for the most passing touchdowns in a single game?

Deshaun Watson set the franchise record for the most passing touchdowns in a single game with five against the Atlanta Falcons in 2019.

10. Who was the primary target for Matt Schaub’s passes?

Wide receiver Andre Johnson was Matt Schaub’s primary target, and their collaboration contributed to Schaub’s success.

11. What makes Deshaun Watson a dual-threat quarterback?

Deshaun Watson’s ability to throw accurately while also being a dangerous runner makes him a dual-threat quarterback.

12. How have the Texans’ all-time passing leaders contributed to the team’s success?

The all-time passing leaders have played pivotal roles in leading the team to playoff appearances, division titles, and memorable victories.

13. What role does the offensive line play in the success of the Texans’ quarterbacks?

The offensive line protects the quarterbacks, giving them the necessary time to make accurate throws and contributing to their success.

14. Has any Texans quarterback won individual accolades?

Both Matt Schaub and Deshaun Watson have been selected to the Pro Bowl, showcasing their individual accomplishments.

15. What can we expect from Deshaun Watson in the future?

With his exceptional talent, Deshaun Watson is poised to continue breaking records and leading the Texans to further success in the future.

Conclusion:

The Texans’ all-time passing leaders have left an indelible mark on the franchise’s history. From Matt Schaub’s statistical dominance to Deshaun Watson’s electrifying performances, these quarterbacks have elevated the team’s passing game to new heights. Their achievements, coupled with interesting facts and tricks, shed light on the Texans’ quarterback legacy. As the franchise looks to the future, the expectations for Deshaun Watson remain high, and fans eagerly anticipate his continued success and contributions to the Texans’ passing records.



