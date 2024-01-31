

Texans QB Depth Chart 2016: An Analysis of Houston’s Quarterback Situation

As the 2016 NFL season approaches, the Houston Texans face an important decision regarding their quarterback depth chart. With a new coaching staff in place and several new additions to the roster, the Texans must carefully evaluate their options to determine who will lead their offense. In this article, we will explore the Texans’ quarterback situation, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, and answering 15 commonly asked questions.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Texans’ 2016 QB Depth Chart: Heading into the 2016 season, the Texans have three quarterbacks on their roster – Brock Osweiler, Tom Savage, and Brandon Weeden. Osweiler was signed as a free agent during the offseason to be the team’s starting quarterback, while Savage and Weeden will compete for the backup role.

2. Brock Osweiler’s Impact: After spending four seasons as a backup in Denver, Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Texans. Osweiler’s arrival brings high expectations, as he is expected to provide stability and consistency to the Texans’ offense.

3. Tom Savage’s Potential: Despite limited playing time in his NFL career, Tom Savage has shown promise during preseason games and training camp. His strong arm and ability to make quick decisions make him an intriguing option for the Texans’ coaching staff.

4. Brandon Weeden’s Experience: Weeden, a former first-round pick, brings experience to the Texans’ quarterback room. Having played for multiple teams in his career, Weeden’s knowledge of different offenses could prove valuable in the event of an injury to Osweiler.

5. The Texans’ Offensive Scheme: Under head coach Bill O’Brien, the Texans run a balanced offensive scheme that emphasizes a strong running game and play-action passes. This approach requires the quarterback to make quick decisions and deliver accurate throws, making it vital for the chosen starter to excel in these areas.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who will be the Texans’ starting quarterback in 2016?

– Brock Osweiler is expected to be the Texans’ starting quarterback, given the investment the team made in him during free agency.

2. What are Osweiler’s strengths and weaknesses?

– Osweiler’s strengths include his size, arm strength, and ability to read defenses. However, his decision-making and accuracy can be inconsistent at times.

3. Could Tom Savage challenge for the starting job?

– While Savage has shown potential, it is unlikely that he will immediately challenge Osweiler for the starting role. However, if Osweiler struggles or gets injured, Savage could be given an opportunity to prove himself.

4. What role will Brandon Weeden have on the team?

– Weeden is expected to serve as the backup quarterback and provide veteran guidance to Osweiler and Savage. If needed, he can step in and manage the offense effectively.

5. How will the Texans’ offensive scheme impact the quarterback position?

– The Texans’ offensive scheme requires the quarterback to make quick decisions and accurate throws. The chosen starter must excel in these areas to effectively run the offense.

6. Can Osweiler handle the pressure of being the highest-paid player on the team?

– While the pressure of his contract could affect Osweiler, he has shown resilience during his time in Denver. The Texans’ coaching staff will need to support him and put him in a position to succeed.

7. Are there any concerns about the lack of experience in the Texans’ quarterback room?

– While Savage and Weeden have limited playing time, their potential and knowledge of the game are not major concerns. However, it will be important for the Texans to establish a strong support system to aid their development.

8. Will the Texans’ quarterback situation improve from last season?

– With the addition of Osweiler, the Texans’ quarterback situation is expected to improve significantly. Osweiler’s experience and potential should provide stability and leadership to the offense.

9. How will the Texans’ offensive line impact the quarterback play?

– The performance of the offensive line will be crucial for the success of the Texans’ quarterbacks. If the line can provide adequate protection and open running lanes, it will greatly benefit the entire offense.

10. What impact will the Texans’ running game have on the quarterbacks?

– A strong running game can alleviate pressure on the quarterbacks, as it forces defenses to respect the ground attack. This will open up play-action opportunities and make the passing game more effective.

11. How will the Texans’ coaching staff support their quarterbacks?

– The Texans’ coaching staff, led by Bill O’Brien, has a track record of working well with quarterbacks. They will provide guidance, develop game plans, and make adjustments to put their quarterbacks in the best position to succeed.

12. Can the Texans’ quarterbacks elevate the play of their receivers?

– The success of the quarterbacks will have a direct impact on the performance of the wide receivers. Accurate throws and good decision-making will allow the receivers to make plays and contribute to the offense.

13. What impact will the Texans’ tight ends have on the passing game?

– The Texans’ tight ends, led by C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin, will play a crucial role in the passing game. Their ability to create mismatches and provide reliable targets will be important for the quarterbacks’ success.

14. Are there any concerns about the Texans’ quarterback depth?

– While the Texans’ quarterback depth is not ideal, it is not a major concern at this point. Osweiler’s presence as the starter and the potential of Savage provide some assurance, but the team would need to address any significant injuries.

15. What are the expectations for the Texans’ quarterbacks in 2016?

– The expectations for the Texans’ quarterbacks, especially Osweiler, are high. They are expected to lead a balanced offense, make good decisions, and help the team compete for a playoff spot.

Final Thoughts:

The Texans’ quarterback situation for the 2016 season presents an intriguing mix of potential and experience. While Osweiler is the clear starter, the competition for the backup role between Savage and Weeden adds an extra layer of interest. The success of the Texans’ offense will heavily rely on the chosen quarterback’s ability to execute the offensive scheme, make good decisions, and deliver accurate throws. With the right support from the coaching staff and a strong performance from the offensive line, the Texans’ quarterbacks have the potential to lead the team to success in the upcoming season.



