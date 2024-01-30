

The Best Kicker in the NFL 2015: A Closer Look at the Specialists of the Field

When it comes to the game of football, the role of the kicker is often overlooked. However, these specialists play a crucial role in determining the outcome of a match. In the NFL, there have been many exceptional kickers throughout the years, but in 2015, one stood out among the rest. In this article, we will delve into the world of NFL kickers and explore the best kicker of 2015. Along the way, we will uncover interesting facts, tricks, and answer common questions about these remarkable athletes.

Interesting Facts:

1. Justin Tucker, the Baltimore Ravens’ kicker, was named the best kicker in the NFL for the 2015 season. He set a record for the most field goals made in a single season without a miss, going 38 for 38 in field goals and 29 for 29 in extra points.

2. Tucker’s incredible accuracy and long-range ability were on full display during the 2015 season. He made seven field goals from beyond 50 yards, including a 61-yard game-winner against the Detroit Lions.

3. Despite being undrafted out of college, Tucker’s strong leg and consistent performance quickly caught the attention of the Ravens. He signed with the team in 2012 and has become one of the most reliable kickers in the league.

4. Accuracy is not the only skill required of a successful kicker. Kickers must have the mental fortitude to handle high-pressure situations. Tucker’s calm and composed demeanor on the field has been a key factor in his success.

5. Tucker’s impact on the Ravens’ success during the 2015 season cannot be understated. He scored 141 points for the team, accounting for nearly one-third of their total points that year.

Tricks of the Trade:

1. One of the most important aspects of kicking is mastering the technique. Kickers must ensure they have a consistent approach and follow-through to achieve accuracy and distance.

2. Proper body positioning is crucial for generating power. Kickers should keep their head down, eyes fixed on the ball, and maintain a straight follow-through to achieve maximum height and distance.

3. Mental preparation is just as important as physical ability. Kickers should practice visualization techniques to mentally rehearse successful kicks and build confidence.

4. Wind can greatly affect a kick’s trajectory. Understanding how to adjust for wind conditions is a valuable skill. Observing the flags and taking note of the wind direction before each kick can make a significant difference.

5. Building leg strength is essential for long-range kicks. Kickers should incorporate exercises such as squats, lunges, and plyometrics into their training regimen to improve power and distance.

Common Questions:

1. How did Justin Tucker become the best kicker in the NFL in 2015?

Justin Tucker’s hard work, consistency, and natural talent contributed to his success. His dedication to refining his technique, mental preparation, and ability to perform under pressure set him apart from his peers.

2. What records did Justin Tucker set during the 2015 season?

Tucker set the record for the most field goals made in a single season without a miss, going 38 for 38 in field goals. He also made 29 for 29 in extra points.

3. How did Justin Tucker’s accuracy impact the Baltimore Ravens’ success in 2015?

Tucker’s accuracy and ability to convert field goals consistently provided the Ravens with valuable points. His contribution accounted for nearly one-third of the team’s total points that year.

4. What sets a good kicker apart from others?

A good kicker possesses a combination of accuracy, leg strength, mental toughness, and composure. The ability to perform under pressure and consistently convert field goals and extra points is crucial.

5. Can a kicker impact the outcome of a game?

Absolutely! Kickers often determine the outcome of close games by successfully converting field goals or extra points. A single kick can be the difference between a win and a loss.

6. Who are some other notable kickers in NFL history?

Some notable kickers in NFL history include Adam Vinatieri, Morten Andersen, Stephen Gostkowski, and Jan Stenerud. These kickers have left a lasting impact on the game with their exceptional skills and longevity.

7. What is the longest field goal ever made in NFL history?

The longest field goal ever made in NFL history stands at 64 yards, achieved by Matt Prater of the Denver Broncos in 2013.

8. Do kickers have a significant impact on a team’s salary cap?

Kickers generally have a smaller impact on a team’s salary cap compared to other positions. However, for exceptional kickers like Justin Tucker, who consistently perform at a high level, their contracts can still be significant.

9. How do kickers train to improve their accuracy?

Kickers often practice extensively, focusing on technique, timing, and accuracy. They work on repetitive drills, aiming for consistency and muscle memory.

10. Are there any specific rules or regulations for kickers in the NFL?

There are various rules and regulations that govern kicking in the NFL, including the distance of the field goal attempt, the placement of the ball, and the number of players on the line of scrimmage.

11. Can a kicker also be a punter?

Yes, some kickers possess the skills to be both a kicker and a punter. However, it is relatively rare for a player to excel in both positions at the professional level.

12. How do kickers handle pressure situations?

Kickers handle pressure situations through mental preparation, visualization, and experience. They learn to focus on their technique and block out external distractions to maintain composure.

13. What is the role of a special teams coordinator in a team’s kicking game?

Special teams coordinators are responsible for strategizing and organizing the team’s kicking game. They work closely with kickers, punters, and return specialists to develop game plans and optimize performance.

14. Can kickers score touchdowns?

While it is uncommon, kickers can score touchdowns if they are involved in trick plays or fake field goal attempts. However, this scenario is quite rare and usually occurs as a surprise tactic.

15. How has the role of the kicker evolved over the years?

The role of the kicker has evolved significantly over the years. Kickers are now expected to have stronger legs, more accuracy, and the ability to convert long-range field goals. They are no longer just an afterthought but an integral part of the team.

Final Thoughts:

The best kicker in the NFL for the 2015 season, Justin Tucker, showcased exceptional skill, accuracy, and mental fortitude. His remarkable performance set records and played a significant role in the Baltimore Ravens’ success that year. Kickers like Tucker remind us that even in a sport dominated by powerful athletes, the art of kicking remains an essential and often game-changing skill. As we continue to witness the evolution of the game, kickers will undoubtedly play an even more crucial role in determining the outcome of matches.



