

Title: The Best Kicker in the NFL 2016: A Comprehensive Analysis

Introduction:

The role of a kicker in the NFL is often overlooked, but it is undeniably crucial. They are responsible for scoring points through field goals and extra point attempts, impacting the outcome of games. In the 2016 NFL season, one kicker stood out above the rest, showcasing exceptional skills and consistency. In this article, we will explore the best kicker in the NFL in 2016, highlighting their achievements, techniques, and answering common questions about their performance.

The Best Kicker in the NFL 2016: Stephen Gostkowski

Stephen Gostkowski, the New England Patriots’ star kicker, undoubtedly emerged as the best in the NFL during the 2016 season. Here are five interesting facts about Gostkowski and his remarkable performance:

1. Record-Breaking Accuracy: Gostkowski set a new NFL record for consecutive extra points made, with an astonishing streak of 523 successful attempts. He surpassed the previous record of 479 set by Matt Stover, showcasing his exceptional accuracy and reliability.

2. Long-Distance Precision: Gostkowski consistently demonstrated his ability to nail long-distance field goals. In 2016, he made 84.4% of his field goals, with 58.8% of them being 40 yards or longer. His ability to successfully convert long-distance kicks under pressure made him a valuable asset to the Patriots’ offense.

3. Clutch Performer: Gostkowski proved to be a clutch performer when it mattered most. In crucial moments during the 2016 season, he delivered game-winning field goals, including a 53-yard kick against the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener.

4. Consistency: Throughout the season, Gostkowski maintained an impressive accuracy rate of 94.6% on all field goals and extra point attempts. His consistency and dependability made him an invaluable asset to the Patriots, ensuring they could rely on him to score points when needed.

5. Pro Bowl Selection: Gostkowski’s exceptional performance in the 2016 season earned him a Pro Bowl selection, showcasing his recognition and respect among his peers.

Tricks and Techniques:

1. Proper Foot Placement: Kicking accuracy heavily relies on the correct foot placement. Kickers aim to position their plant foot slightly to the side of the ball, allowing for a clean strike with the appropriate angle and trajectory.

2. Mental Preparation: Kicking is as much a mental game as it is a physical one. Top kickers like Gostkowski focus on visualization techniques and mental readiness to maintain composure during high-pressure situations.

3. Consistent Approach: Establishing a consistent routine before every kick helps kickers maintain focus and rhythm. From the steps taken towards the ball to the strike itself, repetition and muscle memory play a vital role in achieving accuracy.

4. Follow-Through: A proper follow-through is crucial for power and accuracy. Kickers should aim to extend their kicking leg fully, ensuring it swings in a straight line towards their target.

5. Adaptation to Weather Conditions: Weather conditions can greatly impact kicking performance. Experienced kickers like Gostkowski adjust their technique, such as shortening their steps or modifying their plant foot angle, to compensate for wind, rain, or snow.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who held the previous record for consecutive extra points made before Gostkowski?

– Matt Stover held the previous record with 479 consecutive extra points made.

2. What was Gostkowski’s overall field goal percentage in the 2016 season?

– Gostkowski had an impressive 84.4% field goal success rate in the 2016 season.

3. How many game-winning field goals did Gostkowski make in the 2016 season?

– Gostkowski made multiple game-winning field goals in the 2016 season, including a 53-yard kick against the Arizona Cardinals.

4. How did Gostkowski’s accuracy compare to other kickers in the NFL in 2016?

– Gostkowski maintained an accuracy rate of 94.6% on all field goals and extra point attempts, which was among the highest in the league.

5. Did Gostkowski receive any individual accolades for his performance in 2016?

– Yes, Gostkowski was selected to the Pro Bowl for his exceptional performance during the 2016 season.

6. What is the role of a kicker in the NFL?

– Kickers are responsible for kicking field goals, extra points, and kickoffs. Their primary objective is to score points for their team.

7. How do kickers practice their accuracy?

– Kickers practice their accuracy through repetition, focusing on proper foot placement, follow-through, and mental preparation.

8. What factors can affect a kicker’s performance?

– Weather conditions, stadium conditions, pressure, and the distance of the kick can all affect a kicker’s performance.

9. How do kickers deal with pressure during high-stakes moments?

– Kickers rely on mental techniques, visualization, and a consistent routine to maintain composure and focus during high-pressure situations.

10. Are successful kickers usually drafted in the early rounds of the NFL Draft?

– No, successful kickers are not typically drafted early. Many NFL kickers have been signed as undrafted free agents or drafted in later rounds.

11. Has Gostkowski played for any other teams besides the New England Patriots?

– No, Gostkowski has played his entire NFL career with the New England Patriots.

12. Did Gostkowski have a strong leg for long-distance kicks?

– Yes, Gostkowski showcased his ability to convert long-distance kicks, with 58.8% of his field goals being 40 yards or longer in the 2016 season.

13. Did Gostkowski have any notable missed kicks during the 2016 season?

– While Gostkowski had a highly accurate season, he did miss four extra points and three field goals in 2016, demonstrating that even the best kickers are not infallible.

14. How did Gostkowski’s performance contribute to the Patriots’ success in 2016?

– Gostkowski’s accuracy and dependability played a significant role in the Patriots’ success, as they could rely on him to score crucial points throughout the season.

15. Has Gostkowski continued to be a top-performing kicker in subsequent seasons?

– While Gostkowski has remained a reliable kicker, his performance has experienced slight fluctuations in subsequent seasons. However, he remains one of the league’s most respected kickers.

Final Thoughts:

Stephen Gostkowski’s performance during the 2016 NFL season solidified his status as the best kicker in the league. His record-breaking accuracy, long-distance precision, clutch performances, and overall consistency made him an invaluable asset to the New England Patriots. Gostkowski’s techniques, mental preparation, and ability to adapt to various conditions serve as an inspiration to aspiring kickers. While the NFL landscape may change from season to season, Gostkowski’s impact and legacy as one of the best kickers in NFL history remain undeniable.



