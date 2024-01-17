The Last Of Us Thatʼs All I Got Trophy Glitch



The Last of Us is a critically acclaimed action-adventure game that was released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3. Developed by Naughty Dog, the game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by infected creatures and follows the journey of Joel and Ellie as they try to survive and find hope in a seemingly hopeless world. The Last of Us garnered widespread praise for its gripping story, stunning visuals, and immersive gameplay. However, like any game, it is not without its flaws. One notable glitch that players encountered is the “That’s All I Got” trophy glitch.

The “That’s All I Got” trophy is an achievement in The Last of Us that requires players to complete the game on the hardest difficulty setting, Grounded Mode. This mode presents a significant challenge, as it limits resources, removes the HUD, and increases enemy AI awareness. Unlocking this trophy is no easy feat and is a mark of accomplishment for dedicated players. However, some players have reported a glitch that prevents them from obtaining the trophy, even after completing the game on Grounded Mode.

The glitch occurs during the final cutscene of the game, where players have to press the triangle button to escape a certain situation. In rare cases, the prompt to press the triangle button does not appear, making it impossible for players to progress and complete the game. This glitch effectively prevents players from achieving the “That’s All I Got” trophy, as it requires completing the game in its entirety.

Naughty Dog has acknowledged this glitch and has provided a workaround for affected players. They recommend restarting the encounter from the chapter select menu and replaying it. This should resolve the issue and allow players to progress through the cutscene and obtain the trophy. It is worth noting that this glitch does not affect everyone, and the majority of players have successfully achieved the “That’s All I Got” trophy without any issues.

Aside from the glitch, The Last of Us is filled with interesting facts that add depth to the game’s development and narrative. Here are six fascinating facts about The Last of Us:

1. The game’s main characters, Joel and Ellie, were originally designed to resemble actors. Joel’s appearance was inspired by actor Gerard Butler, while Ellie’s likeness was based on actress Ellen Page. However, due to legal concerns, Ellie’s design was altered to avoid any similarities with Ellen Page.

2. The Last of Us was initially pitched as a film before it became a video game. Naughty Dog’s creative director, Neil Druckmann, wrote a screenplay that eventually evolved into the game’s story. The decision to transform it into a game allowed for a more interactive and immersive experience.

3. The game’s depiction of the Cordyceps fungus, which infects and controls insects in real life, is based on scientific research. Naughty Dog consulted with experts to ensure a realistic portrayal of the fungus and its effects on humans.

4. The Last of Us features a dynamic soundtrack that adapts to the player’s actions. Composer Gustavo Santaolalla composed the game’s music, using various instruments and techniques to create an atmospheric and emotional experience.

5. The game’s development took approximately three and a half years, with a team of over 200 people working on it. The meticulous attention to detail and the realistic portrayal of characters and environments are a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of the development team.

6. The Last of Us received over 200 Game of the Year awards and became one of the best-selling video games on the PlayStation 3. Its success led to a remastered version for the PlayStation 4 and an upcoming sequel, The Last of Us Part II.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about The Last of Us:

1. Can I play The Last of Us on a PlayStation 4?

Yes, The Last of Us was remastered for the PlayStation 4 and offers enhanced visuals and improved performance.

2. Is The Last of Us a multiplayer game?

Yes, The Last of Us features a multiplayer mode called Factions, where players can team up and compete against each other in intense matches.

3. Can I play The Last of Us Part II without playing the first game?

While it is recommended to play the first game to fully understand the story and characters, The Last of Us Part II can still be enjoyed as a standalone experience.

4. How long does it take to complete The Last of Us?

The game’s main story takes around 15-20 hours to complete, depending on the player’s playstyle and exploration.

5. Are there any sequels or spin-offs to The Last of Us?

Yes, The Last of Us Part II is the highly anticipated sequel to the original game. Additionally, a DLC expansion called Left Behind was released, offering a prequel story focusing on Ellie.

6. Can I change the difficulty setting during gameplay?

Yes, players can adjust the difficulty setting at any time during the game to suit their preferences and level of challenge.

7. Is The Last of Us suitable for younger players?

The Last of Us is rated M for Mature and contains intense violence, strong language, and themes that may not be suitable for younger players.

8. Can I play The Last of Us on PC?

Currently, The Last of Us is only available for PlayStation consoles and has not been released for PC.

9. Are there any cheat codes for The Last of Us?

No, there are no cheat codes officially available for The Last of Us. The game is designed to be challenging and rewarding through skillful gameplay.

10. Does The Last of Us have multiple endings?

No, The Last of Us has a single ending that concludes the story as intended by the developers.

11. Can I replay chapters in The Last of Us?

Yes, players can replay chapters through the chapter select menu, allowing them to revisit specific sections of the game.

12. Are there any collectibles in The Last of Us?

Yes, The Last of Us features collectible items scattered throughout the game world, including notes, artifacts, and comic books, which provide additional lore and backstory.

13. Can I play The Last of Us with a friend in co-op mode?

No, The Last of Us does not offer a co-op mode for the main story. However, the game’s multiplayer mode, Factions, allows players to team up and compete together.

14. Can I upgrade my weapons in The Last of Us?

Yes, players can find parts throughout the game world to upgrade their weapons, making them more effective against enemies.

15. Are there any additional downloadable content (DLC) for The Last of Us?

Yes, The Last of Us offers the Left Behind DLC, which provides a standalone prequel story focusing on Ellie’s past.

In conclusion, The Last of Us is an unforgettable gaming experience that captivated players with its immersive storytelling and intense gameplay. While the “That’s All I Got” trophy glitch may have frustrated some players, Naughty Dog’s prompt response and workaround demonstrate their commitment to providing a quality gaming experience. With its rich narrative, stunning visuals, and memorable characters, The Last of Us continues to be hailed as one of the greatest video games of all time.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.