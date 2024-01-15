The Legend Of Zelda A Link Between Worlds Amazon



The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds is a critically acclaimed video game that was released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2013. It is the seventeenth installment in the highly popular Legend of Zelda series and serves as a sequel to the 1991 game, A Link to the Past. This game takes players on a captivating adventure filled with puzzles, action, and exploration. It received widespread praise for its innovative gameplay mechanics, beautiful graphics, and nostalgic nods to its predecessor. Since its release, it has become a beloved title among Zelda fans and is available for purchase on various platforms, including Amazon. In this article, we will delve into the game’s features and provide you with six interesting facts about The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, along with fifteen frequently asked questions.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds introduces a unique twist to the traditional Zelda formula. Unlike previous games in the series, players can now transform into a living painting and merge onto walls to access new areas and solve puzzles. This ability, known as the “Merge” mechanic, adds a fresh layer of depth to the gameplay, allowing for innovative and engaging puzzle-solving opportunities.

The game’s story follows Link, the hero of Hyrule, as he embarks on a quest to save the kingdom from the evil sorcerer Yuga. Link must rescue the seven sages, defeat Yuga, and rescue Princess Zelda from his clutches. Along the way, players will encounter familiar faces, such as the mischievous merchant Ravio, who provides Link with various items and upgrades.

Here are six interesting facts about The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds:

1. Non-linear gameplay: The game offers a non-linear approach to exploration, allowing players to complete the dungeons in any order they choose. This freedom of choice adds a refreshing element of flexibility to the gameplay, giving players the freedom to tackle challenges at their own pace.

2. Rental system: Instead of finding items in dungeons, players can rent them from Ravio’s shop using in-game currency. This rental system allows for greater customization and strategic decision-making, as players can choose which items to rent and when to use them.

3. Nostalgic callbacks: A Link Between Worlds pays homage to its predecessor, A Link to the Past, by recreating the iconic world of Hyrule in a 3D art style. Many of the game’s locations, characters, and music are reminiscent of the classic SNES game, evoking a sense of nostalgia for longtime fans of the series.

4. StreetPass functionality: The game features StreetPass functionality, which allows players to interact with other players’ Link characters. This feature enables players to exchange items, challenge each other to battle, and even create Shadow Links, which act as AI-controlled adversaries.

5. Hero mode: Upon completing the game for the first time, players unlock Hero mode, a more challenging difficulty setting. In this mode, enemies deal more damage, health-restoring items are scarce, and Link takes double the damage. Hero mode presents a tough but rewarding experience for seasoned players.

6. Triumphant return of the Master Sword: The iconic Master Sword makes a triumphant return in A Link Between Worlds, serving as Link’s primary weapon throughout the game. Players can upgrade the sword by collecting Master Ore and visiting blacksmiths, enhancing its power and unlocking new abilities.

Now, let’s address fifteen commonly asked questions about The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds:

1. Can I play A Link Between Worlds on my Nintendo 3DS?

– Yes, the game is exclusively available for the Nintendo 3DS.

2. Can I purchase the game on Amazon?

– Yes, you can purchase both physical and digital copies of the game on Amazon.

3. How much does the game cost on Amazon?

– Prices may vary, but expect to pay around $30 for a new physical copy and $20 for a digital copy.

4. Is A Link Between Worlds a direct sequel to A Link to the Past?

– Yes, the game takes place in the same world as A Link to the Past and serves as a direct sequel.

5. Can I play A Link Between Worlds without playing A Link to the Past?

– Absolutely! While playing A Link to the Past may enhance your appreciation for the game, A Link Between Worlds can be enjoyed as a stand-alone experience.

6. How long does it take to complete the game?

– The main storyline takes approximately 15-20 hours to complete, but completing all side quests and collectibles can extend the playtime significantly.

7. Are there any additional downloadable content (DLC) for the game?

– No, there is no DLC available for A Link Between Worlds.

8. Can I use amiibo figures with the game?

– A Link Between Worlds is compatible with certain amiibo figures, such as the Link and Zelda figures from the Super Smash Bros. series.

9. Can I transfer my progress from one Nintendo 3DS to another?

– Yes, you can transfer your game progress using the system transfer feature on the Nintendo 3DS.

10. Are there any multiplayer features in the game?

– No, A Link Between Worlds is a single-player game with no multiplayer features.

11. Can I save my game progress at any time?

– Yes, the game allows players to save their progress at any time.

12. Are there any difficulty settings in the game?

– The game offers a standard difficulty mode and a more challenging Hero mode, which becomes available after completing the game once.

13. Is the game suitable for younger players?

– A Link Between Worlds is rated E for Everyone, making it suitable for players of all ages.

14. Can I play the game in 2D?

– Yes, the game can be played in 2D mode on the Nintendo 3DS.

15. Can I replay the game after completing it?

– Absolutely! Players can revisit the game’s world and complete any missed quests or collectibles even after completing the main storyline.

In conclusion, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds is a captivating game that combines nostalgic elements with innovative gameplay mechanics. Its non-linear approach, rental system, and StreetPass functionality make it a unique and memorable addition to the Legend of Zelda series. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the franchise, this game offers an immersive and enjoyable experience that is worth exploring.





