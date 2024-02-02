Things To Do Before Leaving Act 1 Bg3



Things To Do Before Leaving Act 1 in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3, the highly anticipated RPG game developed by Larian Studios, has taken the gaming world by storm. With its immersive storyline, engaging characters, and strategic gameplay, it’s no wonder players are eager to dive into the world of Faerûn. Act 1 of the game sets the stage for the adventure that awaits, and it’s important to make the most of this initial chapter. In this article, we will explore some essential things to do before leaving Act 1 in Baldur’s Gate 3, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions players may have.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Explore Every Nook and Cranny: Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of hidden treasures, secret passages, and unexpected encounters. Take the time to thoroughly explore each area, as you never know what valuable loot or vital information you may stumble upon.

2. Complete Side Quests: Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a rich tapestry of side quests that not only provide additional content but also grant valuable rewards and experience points. Completing these quests will enhance your character’s abilities and make your journey through Act 2 and beyond much smoother.

3. Level Up Your Characters: Act 1 is the perfect opportunity to level up your characters and unlock new abilities. Make sure to distribute skill points wisely and choose spells and skills that complement your playstyle. Experiment with different combinations to find the perfect balance for your party.

4. Build Relationships: Baldur’s Gate 3 features a dynamic companion system, where your interactions with NPCs can shape the outcome of the game. Take the time to build relationships with your companions, engage in meaningful conversations, and learn their backstories. This not only adds depth to the narrative but can also unlock unique quests and abilities.

5. Save Often: Baldur’s Gate 3 is a challenging game, and unexpected events can occur at any moment. To avoid losing progress or facing unfavorable outcomes, make it a habit to save your game regularly. Utilize multiple save slots to ensure you have options in case you need to backtrack or make different choices.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I respec my character’s abilities and skills?

– Unfortunately, there is no in-game option to respec your character in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, it’s important to plan your character build carefully from the beginning to avoid any regrets later on.

2. How do I unlock new companions?

– As you progress through Act 1, you will encounter various NPCs who can potentially join your party as companions. Interact with them, complete their quests, and make choices that align with their values to recruit them.

3. Are there any permanent consequences for my choices in Act 1?

– Yes, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game where your choices have consequences. Some decisions made in Act 1 can have far-reaching effects on the story and characters, so choose wisely.

4. How do I access the Underdark in Act 1?

– To access the Underdark, you need to find the entrance in the Blighted Village. Explore the area thoroughly, and you will stumble upon a hidden entrance leading to this mysterious underground realm.

5. Can I change the difficulty settings mid-game?

– Yes, you can change the difficulty settings at any time during the game. However, keep in mind that some achievements may be disabled if you switch to an easier difficulty.

6. How do I identify magical items?

– To identify magical items in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will need to find someone with the Identify spell or use an Identify scroll. Alternatively, you can visit a vendor who offers identification services.

7. Are there any secret bosses or encounters in Act 1?

– Yes, Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3 hides several secret bosses and encounters for players to discover. Keep your eyes peeled for hidden paths, interactable objects, or rumors from NPCs that may lead you to these exciting encounters.

8. Can I romance companions in Act 1?

– While romance options are not available in Act 1, building relationships with your companions will set the foundation for potential romances later in the game.

9. How do I access the character creation menu in Act 1?

– The character creation menu is accessible at the beginning of the game. However, once Act 1 starts, you cannot modify your character’s appearance or race.

10. Can I change my party composition in Act 1?

– Yes, you can swap party members in and out as you progress through Act 1. Interact with potential companions and make decisions that align with their goals to recruit them.

11. Are there any secret achievements in Act 1?

– Yes, Act 1 contains several secret achievements that can be unlocked by discovering hidden locations, making specific choices, or completing challenging tasks.

12. How do I unlock new spells for my character?

– As you level up your character, you will unlock new spells based on your class and subclass. Additionally, you can find spell scrolls throughout the game that allow you to learn new spells.

13. Can I dual-wield weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3?

– Yes, some classes and subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3 allow for dual-wielding. Make sure to check the requirements and restrictions of your chosen class to determine if dual-wielding is an option for you.

14. How do I access the inventory menu in Baldur’s Gate 3?

– To access the inventory menu, press the “I” key on your keyboard or navigate to the inventory icon in the user interface. From there, you can manage your character’s equipment, items, and consumables.

15. Is it possible to complete Act 1 without recruiting companions?

– While it is technically possible to complete Act 1 without recruiting any companions, it would significantly impact your ability to tackle challenges and progress through the game. Companions provide valuable support and contribute to the overall experience.

Final Thoughts:

Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3 is a crucial chapter in the game that sets the stage for the epic adventure to come. By taking the time to explore, complete side quests, level up your characters, build relationships, and save often, you can ensure a smooth transition into Act 2 and beyond. Remember to plan your character build carefully, make choices that align with your companions’ goals, and embrace the consequences of your decisions. Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a vast and immersive world, waiting to be discovered, and Act 1 is just the beginning of an unforgettable journey.



