Ti Watch What You Say to Me Lyrics



TI is one of the most influential rappers of our time, known for his thought-provoking lyrics and smooth flow. One of his notable tracks, “Watch What You Say to Me,” showcases his lyrical prowess and ability to captivate listeners. Released in 2008, the song features Jay-Z and was included on TI’s sixth studio album, “Paper Trail.” In this article, we will delve into the lyrics of “Watch What You Say to Me,” highlighting its meaning and significance. Additionally, we will explore five unique facts about the song, followed by a compilation of 14 common questions along with their answers.

Lyrically, “Watch What You Say to Me” serves as a defiant anthem, with TI and Jay-Z addressing their haters and critics. The song sets a confrontational tone right from the start, with TI rapping, “Watch what you say to me, careful who you play with me / My squad’s connected, my dog’s corrected, it’s not a game to me.” This opening verse showcases TI’s determination to protect his reputation and the loyalty of his crew. The lyrics emphasize the importance of being cautious when dealing with him, underscoring his dominance in the rap game.

One unique fact about “Watch What You Say to Me” is the collaboration between TI and Jay-Z. Both artists are considered legends in the hip-hop industry, and their joint effort on this track is a testament to their mutual respect and admiration. The combination of their distinctive styles and powerful lyricism adds an extra layer of intensity to the song, making it a standout in both of their discographies.

Furthermore, the song samples the iconic guitar riff from the classic rock band Led Zeppelin’s hit song, “Kashmir.” This sample adds an unexpected element to the track, blending rock and hip-hop seamlessly. By incorporating this sample, TI and Jay-Z pay homage to one of the greatest rock bands of all time while infusing their own unique flavor into the song.

Another interesting fact about “Watch What You Say to Me” is its placement on TI’s album, “Paper Trail.” This album marked a significant turning point in TI’s career, as it was released shortly after his highly publicized legal troubles. TI was facing charges related to illegal firearms possession and spent time in jail before the release of “Paper Trail.” Therefore, the lyrics of this song can be interpreted as a response to his critics and a declaration of his resilience in the face of adversity.

Moreover, “Watch What You Say to Me” received critical acclaim upon its release. Critics praised TI and Jay-Z’s chemistry, as well as the song’s hard-hitting lyrics and infectious beat. It became a fan-favorite and remains a popular track in both artists’ catalogs.

Now, let’s move on to the compilation of 14 common questions about “Watch What You Say to Me,” along with their answers:

1. What is the meaning behind “Watch What You Say to Me”?

The song serves as a warning to those who underestimate or disrespect TI and Jay-Z.

2. Who are the featured artists on this track?

“Watch What You Say to Me” features Jay-Z alongside TI.

3. Which album is this song from?

The song is included on TI’s sixth studio album, “Paper Trail.”

4. When was the song released?

“Watch What You Say to Me” was released in 2008.

5. What is the sample used in the song?

The song samples the guitar riff from Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir.”

6. How did the collaboration between TI and Jay-Z come about?

Both artists have a mutual respect and admiration for each other, leading to their collaboration on this track.

7. What was the critical reception of the song?

“Watch What You Say to Me” received critical acclaim for its powerful lyrics and the chemistry between TI and Jay-Z.

8. Did the song achieve commercial success?

While it didn’t chart as a single, it became a fan-favorite and remains popular among hip-hop enthusiasts.

9. What is TI’s message in this song?

TI’s message revolves around asserting his dominance and demanding respect in the rap industry.

10. How does “Watch What You Say to Me” fit into TI’s overall discography?

The song is a standout track in TI’s discography and showcases his lyrical prowess.

11. What other notable songs are on TI’s “Paper Trail” album?

“Paper Trail” also includes hits like “Whatever You Like” and “Live Your Life” featuring Rihanna.

12. Did “Watch What You Say to Me” receive any awards or nominations?

While the song didn’t receive any awards or nominations, it is highly regarded by fans and critics alike.

13. Are there any other collaborations between TI and Jay-Z?

Yes, TI and Jay-Z have collaborated on multiple songs throughout their careers, including “Swagga Like Us” and “Bring Em Out (Remix).”

14. Can you interpret the song’s lyrics as a response to TI’s legal troubles?

Yes, given the context of TI’s legal issues at the time of the album’s release, the lyrics can be seen as a defiant response to his critics and a declaration of his resilience.

In conclusion, “Watch What You Say to Me” is a powerful track that showcases TI’s lyrical prowess and features a memorable collaboration with Jay-Z. The song’s confrontational lyrics and infectious beat make it a standout in both artists’ discographies. Through its sample, placement on “Paper Trail,” critical acclaim, and unique collaborations, “Watch What You Say to Me” solidifies its place as a fan-favorite and a testament to TI’s enduring impact on the rap industry.





