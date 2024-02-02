

Tight Ends Fantasy Football 2015: The Unsung Heroes of the Gridiron

When it comes to fantasy football, the focus is often on quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers. However, tight ends deserve just as much attention and consideration. In this article, we will explore the world of tight ends in fantasy football for the 2015 season, providing you with interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions. By the end, you’ll have a solid understanding of how to optimize your fantasy team with the help of these unsung heroes of the gridiron.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Gronk Effect: Rob Gronkowski, the New England Patriots’ tight end, has been an absolute force in fantasy football for several seasons. In 2015, he recorded 72 receptions, 1,176 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. With his size, athleticism, and connection with Tom Brady, Gronkowski is a reliable and consistent fantasy performer. Drafting Gronk in the early rounds can give you a significant advantage at the tight end position.

2. The Rise of Travis Kelce: Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, emerged as one of the top fantasy options in 2015. He finished the season with 72 receptions, 875 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns. Kelce’s combination of size, speed, and agility makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Don’t sleep on him when drafting your tight end.

3. Streaming Tight Ends: If you miss out on the top-tier tight ends like Gronkowski and Kelce, streaming tight ends can be a viable strategy. Look for matchups where tight ends are likely to excel, such as facing weak pass defenses or teams that struggle to cover the middle of the field. By utilizing the waiver wire and picking up tight ends on a weekly basis, you can maximize your chances of finding hidden gems.

4. Rookie Impact: While rookies tend to have a steep learning curve in the NFL, some tight ends have made an immediate impact in fantasy football. In 2015, players like Maxx Williams (Baltimore Ravens) and Clive Walford (Oakland Raiders) showed glimpses of their potential. Keep an eye on rookie tight ends, as they can provide excellent value in the later rounds of your draft.

5. Injury Concerns: Like any other position in football, injuries can significantly impact a tight end’s fantasy production. It’s crucial to monitor injury reports and be prepared with backup options in case your starting tight end goes down. Having depth at the position can be a game-changer, especially when injuries inevitably occur throughout the season.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How early should I draft a tight end?

Drafting a tight end depends on your overall strategy and the value you place on the position. If you can secure an elite tight end like Gronkowski or Kelce in the early rounds, it can give you a significant advantage. However, if you prefer to focus on other positions early on, you can wait until the middle rounds to select a tight end.

2. Is it worth drafting multiple tight ends?

While it’s not necessary to draft multiple tight ends, having depth at the position can provide insurance against injuries and bye weeks. If you miss out on the top-tier options, drafting two mid-tier tight ends with favorable matchups can be a smart strategy.

3. Should I prioritize a tight end or a wide receiver in the flex position?

It depends on the depth and quality of the available players. If you have a top-tier tight end and a mid-tier wide receiver, it might be more beneficial to start the tight end in the flex position. However, if you have a standout wide receiver and a lower-tier tight end, the wide receiver is likely the better choice.

4. How do I identify breakout candidates at the tight end position?

Look for young players entering their second or third seasons who have shown flashes of potential. Check their rapport with the quarterback during preseason games and training camp reports. Keep an eye on tight ends who have improved their blocking skills, as it often translates to increased playing time and targets.

5. What should I consider when streaming tight ends?

When streaming tight ends, consider the opposing team’s pass defense, particularly their ability to cover tight ends. Look for teams that have struggled against tight ends in the past and target players with favorable matchups. Additionally, examine the target share and red zone usage of the tight end you are considering streaming.

6. Can I rely on a rookie tight end in fantasy football?

Rookie tight ends typically face a steep learning curve in the NFL, as they need time to adjust to the speed and complexity of the game. However, there are exceptions. Keep an eye on rookies who are known for their receiving skills and are in situations where they have the opportunity to make an impact.

7. How much should I be willing to pay for an elite tight end in an auction draft?

In an auction draft, the value of an elite tight end like Gronkowski should be determined by the market. However, considering the scarcity of top-tier talent at the position, it’s not uncommon for fantasy owners to spend 10-15% of their budget on a player like Gronk.

8. Is it necessary to handcuff my tight end with their backup?

Handcuffing a tight end with their backup is not common practice in fantasy football. Unlike running backs, where injuries are more frequent, tight ends rarely have clear-cut backups who would step into a starting role if the starter gets injured. Instead, focus on having depth at the position overall.

9. Should I trade for a tight end if mine is underperforming?

If your starting tight end is consistently underperforming, it might be worth exploring trade options. Look for teams with a surplus of tight ends or owners who are weak at the position. However, be cautious not to overpay for an upgrade, as the difference between tight ends can sometimes be marginal.

10. Should I prioritize touchdowns or yardage when evaluating tight ends?

Ideally, you want a tight end who excels in both touchdowns and yardage. However, if you have to choose, prioritize touchdowns. Touchdowns are often more predictable and can provide a significant boost to your fantasy team’s weekly score.

11. How important is a tight end’s relationship with their quarterback?

The relationship between a tight end and their quarterback is crucial. Look for tight ends who have developed chemistry with their quarterbacks, as they are more likely to receive consistent targets and red zone opportunities. A strong connection can lead to increased fantasy production.

12. What should I do if my starting tight end gets injured?

If your starting tight end gets injured, immediately assess the available options on the waiver wire. Look for players who have recently seen an increase in targets or are in favorable matchups. It’s essential to have a backup plan and not rely solely on your injured tight end.

13. Is it worth trading for an elite tight end mid-season?

Trading for an elite tight end mid-season can be a smart move if you have the depth to facilitate the trade. Assess your roster and identify any surplus at other positions. Look for teams in need of depth at those positions and who have an elite tight end to offer in return.

14. Should I prioritize a tight end with a good offensive line?

A solid offensive line can benefit a tight end by providing more time for the quarterback to throw and opening up opportunities in the passing game. However, while a good offensive line is a plus, it shouldn’t be the sole factor in determining which tight end to draft or start.

15. How much should I factor in a tight end’s blocking ability?

A tight end’s blocking ability is important for their overall value to their team. However, in fantasy football, the primary focus is on their receiving skills and touchdown potential. While blocking ability can impact playing time, it should not be the sole determining factor when evaluating tight ends.

Final Thoughts:

Tight ends may not always receive the same attention as quarterbacks, running backs, or wide receivers in fantasy football, but they can make a significant impact on your team’s success. From the dominance of players like Gronkowski and Kelce to the potential of breakout rookies, tight ends offer unique opportunities for fantasy owners. By considering the strategies, facts, and tricks outlined in this article, you can optimize your team’s performance and gain an edge over your opponents. So, don’t overlook the importance of tight ends in fantasy football and make sure to draft wisely in the 2015 season.



