Top 10 Kickers Fantasy Football 2024



Title: Top 10 Kickers for Fantasy Football 2024: Accuracy, Consistency, and Impact

Introduction:

In the ever-evolving world of fantasy football, kickers often play a crucial role in determining the outcome of matchups. As we delve into the future of the sport, this article highlights the top ten kickers to watch out for in fantasy football in the year 2024. We will explore their accuracy, consistency, and overall impact on the game. Additionally, we will provide six interesting facts about these kickers, answer thirteen commonly asked questions, and conclude with some final thoughts on the position.

Top 10 Kickers for Fantasy Football 2024:

1. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens): Regarded as one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, Tucker continues to dominate the fantasy realm with his consistent production and long-range field goals.

2. Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs): Butker’s powerful leg and the high-scoring nature of the Chiefs’ offense make him an excellent choice for fantasy owners seeking reliable points each week.

3. Younghoe Koo (Atlanta Falcons): Koo has emerged as a fantasy darling, showcasing his accuracy and clutch performances. With the Falcons’ offense providing numerous scoring opportunities, Koo is a valuable asset.

4. Greg Zuerlein (Dallas Cowboys): Zuerlein’s experience and ability to convert in high-pressure situations make him a top-tier fantasy kicker. Playing for the Cowboys grants him plenty of scoring chances, further cementing his value.

5. Rodrigo Blankenship (Indianapolis Colts): Known for his iconic spectacles, Blankenship has proven to be a consistent scorer. The Colts’ offense, led by a strong running game and solid quarterback play, provides him ample opportunities.

6. Daniel Carlson (Las Vegas Raiders): Carlson’s strong leg and accuracy have made him a reliable fantasy option. Additionally, the Raiders’ offense has shown improvement, increasing his potential for scoring chances.

7. Jason Sanders (Miami Dolphins): Sanders has emerged as a reliable fantasy kicker, benefitting from the Dolphins’ offensive progress. His accuracy and long-range proficiency make him a wise choice.

8. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints): Lutz’s consistency and ability to convert field goals from various distances make him a reliable fantasy option. Playing for the Saints, who often find themselves in scoring positions, further enhances his value.

9. Matt Prater (Arizona Cardinals): Prater’s strong leg and experience make him a valuable fantasy asset. Joining the Cardinals in 2024, he will have the opportunity to capitalize on their high-powered offense.

10. Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks): Myers’ accuracy and the Seahawks’ potent offense make him an intriguing fantasy option. With the team’s ability to move the ball, Myers is likely to have several chances to contribute.

Six Interesting Facts:

1. Justin Tucker holds the NFL record for the longest field goal made at 66 yards.

2. Younghoe Koo is the first South Korean-born player to become a full-time NFL kicker.

3. Greg Zuerlein was nicknamed “Greg the Leg” due to his powerful kicking ability.

4. Rodrigo Blankenship was a standout kicker at the University of Georgia before joining the Colts.

5. Wil Lutz converted a game-winning field goal against the Minnesota Vikings in the 2019 playoffs, known as the “Minneapolis Miracle.”

6. Matt Prater holds the record for the most 50+ yard field goals made in a single season.

Thirteen Common Questions and Answers:

1. How important is it to have a reliable kicker in fantasy football?

Answer: Kickers can often be the difference between winning and losing, as their consistent scoring adds up over the course of a season.

2. What should fantasy owners consider when drafting a kicker?

Answer: Look for kickers on teams with high-scoring offenses and those who have a track record of accuracy.

3. Can a kicker’s fantasy performance be affected by weather conditions?

Answer: Yes, extreme weather conditions, particularly strong winds, can impact a kicker’s accuracy and overall performance.

4. How do kickers earn fantasy points?

Answer: Kickers earn points for successful field goals, extra points, and occasionally for longer field goals.

5. Should fantasy owners prioritize drafting kickers early or late in their drafts?

Answer: It is generally recommended to draft kickers in the later rounds, as they tend to have less consistent production compared to other fantasy positions.

6. Can kickers be replaced during the fantasy season?

Answer: Yes, kickers can be dropped and replaced with available options on the waiver wire if their performance becomes inconsistent.

7. Are there any kickers known for their ability to convert long-range field goals?

Answer: Yes, kickers like Justin Tucker, Greg Zuerlein, and Matt Prater have established themselves as reliable options for longer field goals.

8. How do fantasy kickers’ performances vary based on the teams they play against?

Answer: Kickers tend to perform better against teams with strong offenses, as they have more opportunities to score.

9. Can kickers score more points in games that go into overtime?

Answer: Yes, kickers have the potential to score additional points if the game extends into overtime, providing more opportunities for field goals.

10. Are fantasy kickers affected by injuries to their teammates?

Answer: Yes, if a team’s offense loses key players, it can limit a kicker’s scoring chances, affecting their fantasy performance.

11. Can kickers be affected by a change in head coach or offensive strategy?

Answer: Yes, changes in coaching staff or offensive strategies can impact a kicker’s scoring opportunities, so it’s essential to monitor such changes.

12. Can fantasy kickers score points by making successful onside kicks?

Answer: No, fantasy kickers only earn points from successful field goals and extra points, not onside kicks.

13. Are there any kickers who are known for their accuracy in poor weather conditions?

Answer: Yes, kickers like Justin Tucker and Harrison Butker have demonstrated exceptional accuracy even in challenging weather conditions.

Final Thoughts:

As fantasy football continues to evolve, kickers remain a vital component of successful teams. The top ten kickers for the 2024 season offer a blend of accuracy, consistency, and opportunity. It is crucial for fantasy owners to consider their scoring potential, the strength of their respective offenses, and their ability to convert field goals from varying distances. By making informed decisions, fantasy managers can gain an advantage in their quest for league dominance. Remember, finding a reliable kicker can make all the difference in your pursuit of fantasy football glory.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.