

Top 10 Running Backs For Fantasy Football

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the top running backs who can provide consistent points and lead their teams to victory. These players often become the backbone of a successful fantasy football team, making it crucial to select the right running backs during drafts. In this article, we will explore the top 10 running backs for fantasy football, along with six interesting facts about them.

1. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers):

Christian McCaffrey has been a dominant force in fantasy football due to his exceptional skills as both a runner and a receiver. In 2019, he became only the third player in NFL history to record over 1,000 rushing yards and over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

2. Saquon Barkley (New York Giants):

Despite an injury-riddled 2019 season, Saquon Barkley has proven to be a versatile and explosive running back. In his rookie year, Barkley led all running backs with 91 receptions, showcasing his ability to impact the game through both rushing and receiving.

3. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys):

Ezekiel Elliott is a consistent performer, having recorded over 1,350 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. With the Cowboys’ offensive line providing excellent run-blocking, Elliott has become a fantasy football favorite due to his high floor and touchdown potential.

4. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints):

Alvin Kamara is known for his elusive running style and exceptional pass-catching abilities. Since entering the league in 2017, Kamara has consistently ranked among the top running backs in yards after catch, making him a valuable asset in PPR (points per reception) leagues.

5. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings):

Dalvin Cook had a breakout season in 2019, finishing as the second-highest-scoring running back in fantasy football. He showcased his versatility by adding 53 receptions to his impressive rushing numbers, solidifying his position as a top-tier fantasy running back.

6. Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans):

Derrick Henry is a force to be reckoned with, combining exceptional power and speed. In the 2019 season, Henry led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, making him a highly sought-after player in fantasy football leagues.

7. Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders):

As a rookie in 2019, Josh Jacobs made an immediate impact, finishing with over 1,300 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Jacobs has a strong offensive line, which bodes well for his fantasy football prospects in the upcoming seasons.

8. Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns):

Nick Chubb emerged as one of the league’s premier running backs in 2019, finishing as the second-leading rusher in the NFL. With his combination of power and agility, Chubb is expected to continue his success in fantasy football.

9. Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers):

Aaron Jones had a breakout 2019 campaign, scoring an impressive 19 touchdowns and ranking as the third-highest-scoring running back in fantasy football. With his nose for the end zone, Jones is an enticing option for fantasy owners.

10. Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals):

Despite playing for a struggling team, Joe Mixon has consistently produced solid fantasy numbers. In 2019, he recorded over 1,400 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns, showcasing his ability to carry the workload and contribute in both rushing and receiving.

Interesting Facts:

1. Christian McCaffrey became the first player in NFL history to record over 400 fantasy points in a single season in 2019.

2. Saquon Barkley set the record for the most receptions by a rookie running back in 2018 with 91 receptions.

3. Ezekiel Elliott has led the league in rushing yards per game in three out of his four seasons.

4. Alvin Kamara has never rushed for fewer than 800 yards in a season, making him a consistent and reliable fantasy option.

5. Dalvin Cook was the only running back in 2019 to average over 100 scrimmage yards per game.

6. Derrick Henry’s 99-yard touchdown run in 2018 is tied for the longest rushing touchdown in NFL history.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the best running back for fantasy football in 2020?

– Christian McCaffrey is widely regarded as the top running back for fantasy football in 2020.

2. Which running back has the highest ceiling for fantasy points?

– Saquon Barkley has the highest ceiling due to his ability to make big plays as a runner and receiver.

3. Which running back is the best option in PPR leagues?

– Alvin Kamara’s exceptional pass-catching abilities make him an ideal choice for PPR leagues.

4. Who is the top rookie running back to target in fantasy drafts?

– Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs) is considered the top rookie running back for fantasy drafts.

5. Which running back has the easiest schedule in terms of opponents’ defenses?

– Dalvin Cook has a favorable schedule in 2020, facing several teams with weaker run defenses.

6. Can Derrick Henry replicate his dominant 2019 season?

– While it may be challenging to replicate his numbers, Henry has the potential to be a top fantasy running back.

7. Is Nick Chubb affected by the presence of Kareem Hunt in the Browns’ backfield?

– Kareem Hunt’s presence does impact Chubb’s workload, but he still remains a top-tier fantasy option.

8. Can Joe Mixon perform well despite playing for a struggling team?

– Mixon has consistently produced solid fantasy numbers despite his team’s struggles, making him a reliable option.

9. Which running back has the most favorable goal-line opportunities?

– Ezekiel Elliott has consistently received numerous goal-line opportunities due to the Cowboys’ strong offensive line.

10. Which running back has the highest potential for a breakout season?

– Josh Jacobs has the potential for a breakout season due to his talent and the Raiders’ improved offense.

11. Is Aaron Jones a risky pick due to the presence of Jamaal Williams in the Packers’ backfield?

– While Jamaal Williams does impact Jones’ workload, he remains a high-scoring running back and a solid fantasy option.

12. Can Christian McCaffrey maintain his extraordinary fantasy production in 2020?

– While it is unrealistic to expect another 400-point season, McCaffrey should still be a top performer and a consistent fantasy stud.

13. Are any of these running backs injury-prone?

– While injuries can occur in any position, none of these running backs have a significant injury history that would label them as injury-prone.

Final Thoughts:

Selecting the right running backs is crucial for fantasy football success, as they often serve as the foundation of winning teams. The top 10 running backs mentioned in this article are proven performers who have consistently delivered high fantasy production. However, it is important to consider factors such as offensive line strength, schedule, and potential workload-sharing when making fantasy football decisions. By doing so, you can increase your chances of selecting the top running backs and creating a championship-caliber team.



