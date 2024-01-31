

Top 20 Receivers in the NFL 2014

The National Football League (NFL) is known for its talented players who dominate the field with their incredible skills and athleticism. Among these players, the wide receivers hold a special place, as they are responsible for catching passes and making big plays down the field. In the 2014 season, these receivers showcased their abilities and left fans in awe. In this article, we will discuss the top 20 receivers in the NFL in 2014, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions about the topic.

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers): Antonio Brown was undoubtedly the best receiver in the 2014 season. He led the league in receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,698), cementing his status as one of the most dominant receivers in recent history.

2. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos): Thomas was a key weapon for the Denver Broncos in 2014. With Peyton Manning as his quarterback, he had an impressive season, catching 111 passes for 1,619 yards and 11 touchdowns.

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons): Julio Jones showcased his exceptional talent during the 2014 season, recording 104 receptions for 1,593 yards and six touchdowns. His incredible speed and agility made him a constant threat to opposing defenses.

4. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers): Nelson was a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers in 2014. He caught 98 passes for 1,519 yards and 13 touchdowns, making him a vital piece of the Packers’ offense.

5. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys): Bryant’s physicality and ability to make contested catches were on full display in 2014. He finished the season with 88 receptions for 1,320 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns.

6. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts): Hilton’s speed and quickness made him a dangerous deep threat in 2014. He had 82 receptions for 1,345 yards and seven touchdowns, and his ability to stretch the field opened up opportunities for his teammates.

7. Emmanuel Sanders (Denver Broncos): Sanders had a breakout season in 2014, catching 101 passes for 1,404 yards and nine touchdowns. His chemistry with Peyton Manning helped the Broncos maintain a high-powered offense.

8. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals): Despite missing several games due to injury, Green still had an impressive season in 2014. He caught 69 passes for 1,041 yards and six touchdowns, showcasing his elite route-running skills.

9. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants): Although he only played 12 games in his rookie season, Beckham Jr. made a significant impact. He finished the year with 91 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns, including his famous one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys.

10. Jeremy Maclin (Philadelphia Eagles): Maclin had a career year in 2014, recording 85 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. His speed and route-running ability made him a reliable target for quarterback Nick Foles.

11. Randall Cobb (Green Bay Packers): Cobb’s versatility and ability to line up in various positions made him a valuable asset for the Packers. He caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns, forming a formidable duo with Jordy Nelson.

12. Golden Tate (Detroit Lions): Tate was a consistent performer for the Lions in 2014, catching 99 passes for 1,331 yards and four touchdowns. His ability to gain yards after the catch made him a dangerous threat.

13. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Evans burst onto the scene in his rookie year, showcasing his impressive size and catching ability. He finished the season with 68 receptions for 1,051 yards and 12 touchdowns.

14. Kelvin Benjamin (Carolina Panthers): Benjamin had an impressive rookie season, catching 73 passes for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns. His size and physicality made him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.

15. Alshon Jeffery (Chicago Bears): Jeffery’s combination of size, speed, and leaping ability made him a reliable target for the Bears. He caught 85 passes for 1,133 yards and 10 touchdowns in the 2014 season.

16. Andre Johnson (Houston Texans): Johnson proved that he still had plenty left in the tank in 2014. Despite playing in a struggling Texans offense, he caught 85 passes for 936 yards and three touchdowns.

17. Sammy Watkins (Buffalo Bills): Watkins had an impressive rookie season, recording 65 receptions for 982 yards and six touchdowns. His speed and ability to make tough catches made him a promising talent.

18. Steve Smith Sr. (Baltimore Ravens): Smith Sr. showed no signs of slowing down in his first season with the Ravens. He caught 79 passes for 1,065 yards and six touchdowns, proving to be a reliable target for quarterback Joe Flacco.

19. Julian Edelman (New England Patriots): Edelman’s quickness and route-running ability made him a favorite target for Tom Brady in 2014. He caught 92 passes for 972 yards and four touchdowns, playing a crucial role in the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning season.

20. DeSean Jackson (Washington Football Team): Jackson’s deep-threat ability was on full display in 2014. He caught 56 passes for 1,168 yards and six touchdowns, stretching the field and opening up opportunities for his teammates.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Antonio Brown became the first player in NFL history to record at least five receptions and 50 receiving yards in every game of a season.

2. Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys was one of the most iconic plays in NFL history, earning him the ESPY Award for Best Play.

3. Demaryius Thomas set a Super Bowl record for the most receptions (13) in a single game during Super Bowl XLVIII.

4. Dez Bryant’s 16 touchdown catches in the 2014 season tied him for the most in a single season in Cowboys’ history.

5. Calvin Johnson, widely regarded as one of the best receivers in NFL history, missed a significant portion of the 2014 season due to injury, which affected his ranking in that year’s top receivers list.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the best receiver in the NFL in 2014?

Antonio Brown was widely regarded as the best receiver in the NFL in 2014, leading the league in receptions and receiving yards.

2. Who had the most touchdowns among receivers in 2014?

Dez Bryant led all receivers with 16 touchdown catches in the 2014 season.

3. Did Calvin Johnson make the top 20 receivers list in 2014?

Calvin Johnson missed a significant portion of the 2014 season due to injury, so he did not make the top 20 receivers list that year.

4. Who had the most receiving yards in 2014?

Antonio Brown led the league in receiving yards with 1,698 in the 2014 season.

5. Which rookie receiver had the most impressive season in 2014?

Odell Beckham Jr. had a phenomenal rookie season in 2014, recording 91 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 12 games.

6. How many receivers from the Green Bay Packers made the top 20 list in 2014?

Two receivers from the Green Bay Packers, Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb, made the top 20 list in 2014.

7. Who had the most catches among receivers in 2014?

Antonio Brown led all receivers with 129 receptions in the 2014 season.

8. Which receiver had the highest yards per catch in 2014?

DeSean Jackson had the highest yards per catch among receivers in 2014, averaging 20.9 yards per reception.

9. How many touchdowns did Julio Jones score in 2014?

Julio Jones scored six touchdowns in the 2014 season.

10. Who had the most receiving yards in a single game in 2014?

Julio Jones had the most receiving yards in a single game in 2014, recording 259 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

11. Who was the oldest receiver on the top 20 list in 2014?

Andre Johnson was the oldest receiver on the top 20 list in 2014, turning 33 years old during that season.

12. Which receiver had the highest catch rate in 2014?

T.Y. Hilton had the highest catch rate among receivers in 2014, catching 71.8% of the passes thrown his way.

13. How many rookies made the top 20 receivers list in 2014?

Two rookies, Odell Beckham Jr. and Mike Evans, made the top 20 receivers list in 2014.

14. Who had the most receiving yards in the playoffs in 2014?

Julian Edelman led all receivers in playoff receiving yards in 2014, recording 281 yards in three games.

15. Who had the longest reception in the 2014 season?

DeSean Jackson had the longest reception in the 2014 season, catching a 81-yard touchdown pass.

Final Thoughts:

The top 20 receivers in the NFL in 2014 showcased their exceptional skills and made significant contributions to their respective teams. From Antonio Brown’s record-breaking season to Odell Beckham Jr.’s sensational rookie year, these players left an indelible mark on the league. Their ability to catch passes, make big plays, and score touchdowns made them vital assets to their teams’ success. As the NFL continues to evolve, we can only anticipate more incredible performances from these talented receivers in the future.



