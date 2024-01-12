Top 300 Fantasy Football Players 2017



Fantasy football is a game that has captured the hearts of football enthusiasts all over the world. Every year, millions of people participate in fantasy football leagues, where they draft players from the NFL to create their own virtual team. With the 2017 NFL season just around the corner, it’s time to take a look at the top 300 players who are expected to dominate the fantasy football scene this year. In this article, we will explore six interesting facts about these players, answer 13 common questions, and provide some final thoughts on the upcoming season.

Interesting Facts:

1. Running Backs Dominate the List: It comes as no surprise that the majority of the top 300 fantasy football players are running backs. With the rise of the passing game, running backs who can also catch the ball have become increasingly valuable. This year, players like David Johnson, Le’Veon Bell, and Ezekiel Elliott top the list.

2. Wide Receivers are Highly Valued: While running backs dominate the list, wide receivers are not far behind. In fact, the top 20 fantasy football players for 2017 include several wide receivers such as Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, and Odell Beckham Jr. These players are known for their ability to make big plays and rack up points in fantasy football.

3. Rookie Standouts: Every year, there are a few rookies who make a significant impact in fantasy football. This year, players like Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, and Joe Mixon are expected to have breakout seasons. These young players have the potential to become fantasy football darlings and provide great value for their owners.

4. Quarterbacks are Still Relevant: While running backs and wide receivers dominate the fantasy football landscape, quarterbacks are still crucial to a successful fantasy team. Players like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees continue to be highly valued and are expected to put up impressive numbers in the upcoming season.

5. Injury Concerns: Injuries are an unfortunate reality in football, and they can have a significant impact on fantasy football. Players like Andrew Luck, Jordan Reed, and Rob Gronkowski have proven to be injury-prone in the past, which raises concerns about their durability for the 2017 season. Fantasy owners must carefully consider the injury history of players when drafting their teams.

6. Sleepers and Breakouts: One of the most exciting aspects of fantasy football is discovering those hidden gems who outperform expectations. Players like Tyreek Hill, Martavis Bryant, and Dalvin Cook have the potential to be this year’s breakout stars. These players may not be on everyone’s radar, but they have the talent and opportunity to make a significant impact in fantasy football.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How are fantasy football player rankings determined?

Fantasy football player rankings are typically determined by a combination of factors such as past performance, projected opportunities, team situation, and expert analysis.

2. Should I draft a running back or wide receiver first?

The decision to draft a running back or wide receiver first depends on your personal strategy and league settings. Running backs tend to have more consistent and predictable production, while wide receivers can provide more big-play potential.

3. Is it worth drafting a quarterback early?

Drafting a quarterback early can be worthwhile if you believe that particular quarterback will significantly outperform other options. However, it is generally recommended to wait until later rounds to draft a quarterback, as the position is deep and there are often quality options available in later rounds.

4. How important is strength of schedule in fantasy football?

Strength of schedule can be a useful tool for evaluating players, especially in the later rounds of the draft. However, it should not be the sole factor in determining a player’s value, as other factors such as talent and opportunity are also crucial.

5. Should I prioritize drafting players from a winning team?

While players from winning teams tend to have more opportunities for success, it is not necessary to prioritize drafting players from winning teams. Talent and opportunity are more important factors to consider when drafting players.

6. How often should I make roster changes during the season?

Roster changes should be made strategically based on injuries, bye weeks, and potential breakout players. It is important to stay active and make adjustments when necessary, but unnecessary roster changes can be detrimental to your team’s performance.

7. Is it better to play in a standard scoring league or a PPR (points per reception) league?

The choice between a standard scoring league and a PPR league depends on personal preference. Standard scoring leagues tend to favor running backs, while PPR leagues provide more value to wide receivers and pass-catching running backs.

8. Can I trust rookie players in fantasy football?

Rookie players can be risky but can also provide significant value if they have the talent and opportunity. It is important to do thorough research on rookies and consider their situation before drafting them.

9. Should I prioritize drafting players from my favorite team?

Drafting players from your favorite team can enhance your enjoyment of fantasy football. However, it is important to prioritize talent and opportunity over personal bias when making draft decisions.

10. How important is the draft position in determining success in fantasy football?

While draft position can have some impact on a team’s success, it is not the sole determining factor. A well-researched and active owner can build a strong team regardless of draft position.

11. What is the best strategy for drafting kickers and defenses?

Kickers and defenses are typically drafted in the later rounds, and it is advisable to wait until the end of the draft to select them. These positions tend to have the most variability, so it is often better to focus on skill positions earlier in the draft.

12. Can I trade players during the season?

Most fantasy football leagues allow trading players during the season. Trading can be a valuable strategy for strengthening your team, especially if you identify a player who is undervalued or if you have depth at a certain position.

13. How can I stay informed about player updates and injuries?

There are several resources available to stay informed about player updates and injuries, including fantasy football websites, news outlets, and social media accounts dedicated to fantasy football. It is important to stay up-to-date with the latest news to make informed decisions about your roster.

Final Thoughts:

As the 2017 NFL season approaches, fantasy football enthusiasts are eagerly preparing for their drafts. The top 300 fantasy football players for this year offer a wide range of talent and potential. From star running backs and wide receivers to breakout rookies and injury-prone veterans, there is a player for every fantasy owner’s strategy. As always, success in fantasy football requires a combination of research, strategy, and a little bit of luck. So, gather your friends, create your leagues, and get ready for an exciting season of fantasy football!





