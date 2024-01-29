

Top Fantasy Football Defenses 2015: Dominating the Defensive Frontlines in Your League

Fantasy football has become a beloved pastime for millions of fans around the world. While the focus is often on the offensive stars who light up the scoreboard, a strong defense can make or break a fantasy team’s success. In this article, we will delve into the top fantasy football defenses of 2015, providing you with five interesting facts and tricks, as well as answering 15 common questions. By the end, you’ll have all the tools you need to dominate the defensive side of your fantasy league.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” dominated fantasy defenses in 2015, finishing as the top-ranked defense in most leagues. Led by the likes of Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, and Kam Chancellor, the Seahawks allowed the fewest points and yards per game, while also racking up an impressive number of sacks and turnovers. Investing in the Seahawks defense was a no-brainer for fantasy managers that season.

2. Streaming defenses can be a viable strategy in fantasy football. While it’s tempting to draft an elite defense early, savvy managers know that defenses can be highly unpredictable from season to season. Instead, many successful fantasy players choose to stream defenses, picking up and dropping different units based on matchup. This strategy allows managers to exploit favorable matchups and maximize their defense’s potential.

3. The Denver Broncos’ defense was a force to be reckoned with in 2015. Led by future Hall of Famer Von Miller, the Broncos’ defense was known for their ferocious pass rush. They recorded the most sacks in the league and had a knack for forcing turnovers. Investing in the Broncos’ defense paid off handsomely for fantasy managers that year.

4. Pay attention to a defense’s schedule when drafting or streaming. Some teams have a favorable schedule, facing off against weaker offenses, while others face a more daunting lineup of opponents. Taking note of a defense’s schedule can help you make better decisions when it comes to drafting or picking up defenses throughout the season.

5. Special teams can have a significant impact on a defense’s fantasy value. Blocked kicks, return touchdowns, and even successful field goal attempts can add points to a defense’s overall score. When evaluating defenses, consider the strength of their special teams unit to gain an edge in your league.

Now, let’s move on to answering some common questions about fantasy football defenses:

1. Should I draft a defense early in my fantasy football draft?

It is generally not advisable to draft a defense early in your fantasy football draft. Defense tends to be more unpredictable from year to year, and there are often great streaming options available on the waiver wire throughout the season.

2. How should I approach drafting a defense in my fantasy football league?

If you choose not to stream defenses, it is best to wait until the later rounds of your draft to select a defense. Focus on drafting offensive players with high upside and potential, and then select a defense with a favorable schedule.

3. What factors should I consider when streaming defenses?

When streaming defenses, consider the strength of the opposing offense, the defensive unit’s recent performance, and any injuries or suspensions that may impact the defense’s effectiveness.

4. What are some top defenses for the 2015 fantasy football season?

The Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and Kansas City Chiefs were some of the top fantasy football defenses in 2015.

5. How can I maximize my defense’s performance in fantasy football?

Pay attention to matchups and prioritize picking up defenses that are facing weaker offenses. Also, keep an eye on defensive injuries and streaming options throughout the season.

6. Can a defense’s fantasy value be impacted by special teams?

Yes, a defense’s fantasy value can be impacted by special teams. Blocked kicks, return touchdowns, and successful field goals can all add points to a defense’s overall score.

7. Should I drop a defense if they have a tough upcoming schedule?

If a defense has a tough upcoming schedule, it may be worth considering dropping them and streaming a different defense that has a more favorable schedule.

8. How much should I rely on a defense’s previous year’s performance when drafting or streaming?

While a defense’s previous year’s performance can provide some insight, it is important to consider other factors such as offseason changes, injuries, and strength of schedule when evaluating a defense for fantasy purposes.

9. Are there any sleeper defenses that could perform well in 2015?

The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals were both sleeper defenses that exceeded expectations in 2015. It’s always worth keeping an eye on emerging defensive units that may outperform their preseason projections.

10. How important are interceptions and turnovers for a fantasy defense?

Interceptions and turnovers are crucial for a fantasy defense’s success. These plays can lead to additional points and are a significant factor in determining a defense’s overall fantasy value.

11. Should I prioritize drafting a defense from a strong team overall in real football?

Drafting a defense from a strong team overall in real football can be beneficial, as they are more likely to have a favorable game script and be in positions to accumulate sacks and turnovers. However, it is not the sole determining factor for a defense’s fantasy success.

12. Can a defense’s fantasy value be impacted by injuries to key players?

Yes, injuries to key players on a defense can significantly impact their fantasy value. It is important to monitor injury reports and adjust your lineup accordingly.

13. What should I do if my defense has a bye week?

If your defense has a bye week, you can either drop them and stream a different defense for that week or hold onto them and take a zero at the defense position for that week.

14. Should I prioritize drafting a defense from a division known for weak offenses?

Drafting a defense from a division known for weak offenses can be a smart strategy. Facing weaker offenses multiple times throughout the season can lead to more favorable matchups and increased fantasy production.

15. Can a defense’s fantasy value be impacted by weather conditions?

Yes, weather conditions can impact a defense’s fantasy value. Rain, wind, or extreme cold can make it more difficult for offenses to move the ball effectively, leading to more opportunities for sacks, turnovers, and defensive touchdowns.

Final Thoughts:

In fantasy football, a strong defense can make a significant difference in your team’s success. By understanding the top defenses of a particular season, utilizing streaming strategies, considering matchups and special teams, and staying informed about injuries and other factors, you can gain a competitive edge. As the 2015 season demonstrated, teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos provided stellar defensive performances that propelled fantasy managers to victory. So, whether you choose to draft an elite defense early or opt for streaming, make sure to invest in a defense that has the potential to dominate the defensive frontlines of your fantasy league.



