

Top Fantasy Football Draft Picks 2016

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon that attracts millions of participants every year. The excitement of drafting your own team and competing against friends, family, and even strangers has made it a beloved pastime for many football enthusiasts. In this article, we will explore six interesting facts about the top fantasy football draft picks for 2016, followed by thirteen common questions and answers, and conclude with some final thoughts.

Interesting Facts:

1. Ezekiel Elliott’s Rookie Sensation: In 2016, Ezekiel Elliott burst onto the scene as a rookie running back for the Dallas Cowboys. He was an immediate fantasy football star, rushing for a league-leading 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. His exceptional performance made him a top draft pick and helped many fantasy owners secure victories.

2. David Johnson’s Versatility: David Johnson, the Arizona Cardinals’ running back, had a breakout year in 2016. Not only did he excel in rushing, accumulating 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he also showcased his receiving skills with 80 receptions for 879 yards and 4 touchdowns. His dual-threat capabilities made him a valuable asset in fantasy football leagues.

3. Antonio Brown’s Consistency: Wide receiver Antonio Brown, playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the time, was a reliable and consistent fantasy football performer in 2016. He finished the season with 106 receptions for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns, making him a favorite among fantasy owners who valued consistent production.

4. Cam Newton’s MVP Season: Cam Newton, the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback, had a stellar 2015 season, winning the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. In fantasy football, his ability to contribute both through the air and on the ground made him a high-demand draft pick in 2016.

5. Julio Jones’ Record-Breaking Performance: Julio Jones, the Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver, had an incredible 2015 season where he set a franchise record with 1,871 receiving yards. His remarkable performance made him one of the top fantasy football draft picks in 2016, as fantasy owners anticipated another outstanding year from him.

6. Rob Gronkowski’s Dominance: Rob Gronkowski, the New England Patriots’ tight end, was a force to be reckoned with in 2015. He recorded 72 receptions for 1,176 yards and 11 touchdowns, making him one of the most sought-after fantasy football players in 2016.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the overall number one fantasy football draft pick in 2016?

The overall number one fantasy football draft pick in 2016 was Antonio Brown, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver.

2. Which rookie player had the biggest impact on fantasy football in 2016?

Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys’ running back, had the biggest impact on fantasy football in 2016 with his impressive rookie season.

3. Who was the top-scoring quarterback in fantasy football in 2016?

Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback, was the top-scoring quarterback in fantasy football in 2016.

4. Were there any notable injuries among the top draft picks in 2016?

Yes, Rob Gronkowski suffered a hamstring injury early in the 2016 season, which affected his fantasy football performance.

5. Which defense/special teams unit was highly regarded in fantasy football drafts in 2016?

The Denver Broncos’ defense/special teams unit was highly regarded in fantasy football drafts in 2016 due to their dominant performance in the previous season.

6. Who was the top-scoring kicker in fantasy football in 2016?

Stephen Gostkowski, the New England Patriots’ kicker, was the top-scoring kicker in fantasy football in 2016.

7. Did any wide receivers emerge as breakout stars in 2016?

Yes, Mike Evans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants were among the wide receivers who emerged as breakout stars in 2016.

8. Who was the top-scoring tight end in fantasy football in 2016?

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, was the top-scoring tight end in fantasy football in 2016.

9. Which running back had the most receiving yards in 2016?

David Johnson, the Arizona Cardinals’ running back, had the most receiving yards among running backs in 2016 with 879 yards.

10. Who were some notable players who had disappointing seasons in 2016?

Some notable players who had disappointing seasons in 2016 include Todd Gurley, DeAndre Hopkins, and Adrian Peterson.

11. Which team’s offense was highly regarded for fantasy football purposes in 2016?

The New Orleans Saints’ offense was highly regarded for fantasy football purposes in 2016 due to their high-scoring and pass-heavy approach.

12. Were there any standout rookie quarterbacks in 2016?

Dak Prescott, playing for the Dallas Cowboys, had an impressive rookie season and was highly regarded in fantasy football drafts in 2016.

13. Who were some late-round sleeper picks in 2016 that outperformed expectations?

Some late-round sleeper picks in 2016 who outperformed expectations include Jordan Howard, Tyrell Williams, and Michael Thomas.

Final Thoughts:

The 2016 fantasy football season was filled with excitement and surprises. From the outstanding performances of rookie sensations like Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott to the consistent dominance of players like Antonio Brown and David Johnson, it was a year that showcased the depth of talent in the NFL. Despite some disappointments and injuries among top draft picks, fantasy football enthusiasts were treated to a thrilling season filled with memorable moments. As the 2021 NFL season approaches, it’s important to reflect on past successes and failures to make informed draft picks and create winning fantasy football teams.





