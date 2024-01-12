

Top Fantasy Football Kickers 2016

Fantasy football is a game of strategy and skill, where participants select and manage a virtual team of NFL players. While quarterbacks and running backs often steal the spotlight, kickers are an essential part of any successful fantasy football roster. In this article, we will explore the top fantasy football kickers of 2016, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and final thoughts.

1. Adam Vinatieri – Indianapolis Colts

Adam Vinatieri has been a reliable fantasy kicker for years. In the 2016 season, he scored an impressive 139 points, with an accuracy rate of 87.1%. Vinatieri is known for his clutch performances and is a valuable asset to any fantasy team.

2. Stephen Gostkowski – New England Patriots

Gostkowski is often considered one of the best kickers in the league. In 2016, he scored 147 points, making 46 out of 49 field goals attempted. Gostkowski’s accuracy and consistency make him a top choice for fantasy owners.

3. Dan Bailey – Dallas Cowboys

Dan Bailey had another solid season in 2016, scoring 126 points. Bailey is known for his accuracy and has consistently been one of the league’s most reliable kickers. He is a safe bet for fantasy owners looking for consistent production.

4. Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

Justin Tucker had a standout season in 2016, scoring a league-leading 161 points. He made 38 out of 39 field goals attempted, including an impressive 10 field goals from 50 yards or more. Tucker’s strong leg and accuracy make him a valuable fantasy asset.

5. Matt Bryant – Atlanta Falcons

Matt Bryant had a fantastic season in 2016, scoring 158 points. He made 34 out of 37 field goals attempted, including seven field goals from 50 yards or more. Bryant’s ability to convert long-range kicks makes him an attractive option for fantasy owners.

6. Wil Lutz – New Orleans Saints

Wil Lutz had a breakout season in 2016, scoring 137 points. He made 28 out of 34 field goals attempted and converted all 49 extra-point attempts. Lutz’s accuracy and consistency make him a rising star in the fantasy football world.

Interesting Facts:

1. Adam Vinatieri holds the NFL record for the most consecutive field goals made, with 44.

2. Stephen Gostkowski holds the record for the most points scored in a single season by a kicker, with 158 in 2013.

3. Justin Tucker is the fastest kicker in NFL history to reach 900 career points, achieving this milestone in just 95 games.

4. Matt Bryant is the oldest player to score a touchdown in NFL history, accomplishing this feat at the age of 43.

5. Dan Bailey holds the record for the most accurate rookie season by a kicker, with a field goal percentage of 93.5% in 2011.

6. Wil Lutz is the first rookie in Saints history to make multiple field goals of 50 yards or more in a single season.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I prioritize kickers in my fantasy draft?

Kickers should not be a high priority in your draft. It is generally recommended to wait until the later rounds to select a kicker.

2. Should I drop a kicker during a bye week?

Yes, if your kicker has a bye week, it is advisable to drop them and pick up a replacement for that week.

3. Are there any kickers who consistently score more points?

Yes, kickers from high-scoring offenses tend to have more opportunities for field goals and extra points, so it can be beneficial to target kickers from these teams.

4. How important is accuracy for a fantasy kicker?

Accuracy is crucial for kickers as missed field goals can result in lost points. However, it is also important to consider the number of opportunities a kicker gets to score points.

5. Are there any kickers who are known for long-range kicks?

Yes, kickers like Justin Tucker and Matt Bryant have a reputation for converting long-range kicks, making them valuable options for fantasy owners.

6. Can I stream kickers based on matchups?

Streaming kickers based on matchups can be a viable strategy. Look for kickers facing weak defenses or teams that struggle to prevent touchdowns.

7. How many points do kickers typically score in a season?

Kickers typically score between 100 to 150 points in a season, depending on their accuracy and number of opportunities.

8. Should I drop a struggling kicker?

If your kicker has been consistently underperforming, it may be worth considering dropping them and picking up a replacement.

9. Do weather conditions affect kickers’ performances?

Yes, extreme weather conditions like heavy rain or strong winds can negatively impact kickers’ accuracy and distance.

10. Can kickers be affected by the performance of their team’s offense?

Yes, kickers’ performances can be affected by the success or struggles of their team’s offense. A struggling offense may result in fewer scoring opportunities for the kicker.

11. Are there any rookie kickers worth considering?

Rookie kickers can be risky due to their lack of experience. However, players like Wil Lutz have shown great potential and can be worth a gamble.

12. How do kickers earn points in fantasy football?

Kickers earn points for successful field goals, extra points, and occasionally for long-range field goals.

13. Can kickers score negative points in fantasy football?

Yes, kickers can score negative points if they miss field goals or extra points.

Final Thoughts:

While kickers may not receive the same attention as other positions in fantasy football, they can be crucial to a team’s success. The top kickers of 2016, such as Adam Vinatieri, Stephen Gostkowski, and Justin Tucker, demonstrated their value through consistent production and impressive performances. When drafting kickers, focus on accuracy, scoring opportunities, and the strength of the offense they play for. Ultimately, choosing the right kicker can make a significant difference in your fantasy football season.





