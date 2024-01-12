

Title: Top Fantasy Football Kickers 2024: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Fantasy football has become a worldwide phenomenon, captivating fans with its strategic gameplay and intense competition. While many focus on drafting star quarterbacks or dominant running backs, kickers play a crucial role in fantasy football as well. In this article, we will explore the top fantasy football kickers for the year 2024. We will provide six interesting facts about these kickers, answer thirteen common questions, and offer some final thoughts on the importance of kickers in fantasy football.

Top Fantasy Football Kickers 2024:

1. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens):

Justin Tucker has established himself as the premier fantasy football kicker for several years now. Known for his accuracy and powerful leg, Tucker consistently converts field goals and extra points at a high rate. He is a reliable option for any fantasy team.

2. Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs):

Butker has emerged as one of the most consistent kickers in the league. With a strong offense led by Patrick Mahomes, Butker benefits from numerous scoring opportunities. He possesses both accuracy and distance, making him a valuable addition to any fantasy roster.

3. Greg Zuerlein (Dallas Cowboys):

Zuerlein, also known as “Legatron,” has a proven track record of success. Despite facing injury setbacks in recent years, Zuerlein remains a reliable kicker when healthy. Playing for the Cowboys, he has plenty of chances to rack up fantasy points.

4. Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks):

Myers had a breakout season in 2023, making him an intriguing choice for fantasy owners. With a powerful leg and a consistent scoring offense, Myers is a reliable option to accumulate points for your fantasy team.

5. Younghoe Koo (Atlanta Falcons):

Koo has rapidly risen to prominence in the fantasy football landscape. With a strong leg and the ability to consistently convert field goals, he is a reliable choice. Koo’s accuracy and opportunity for scoring make him an excellent option for any fantasy owner.

6. Rodrigo Blankenship (Indianapolis Colts):

Blankenship burst onto the scene in 2020, and his success has continued into 2024. He possesses a distinctive look with his trademark glasses, and his accurate kicking abilities make him a valuable asset for any fantasy team.

Interesting Facts:

1. Justin Tucker holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history, kicking a 66-yarder in 2021.

2. Harrison Butker has recorded the most extra points made without a miss in a single season, converting all 69 attempts in 2020.

3. Greg Zuerlein earned the nickname “Legatron” due to his powerful and accurate kicks.

4. Jason Myers scored the most fantasy points among kickers in the 2023 season.

5. Younghoe Koo was originally signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent before finding success with the Atlanta Falcons.

6. Rodrigo Blankenship played college football for the University of Georgia and became a fan favorite with his unique appearance and consistent kicking ability.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Are kickers important in fantasy football?

Yes, kickers can contribute significantly to fantasy football teams, as they accumulate points for successful field goals and extra points.

2. How are fantasy points calculated for kickers?

Fantasy points for kickers are typically awarded based on field goals made, extra points made, and occasionally bonus points for longer field goals.

3. What should I look for when drafting a kicker in fantasy football?

When drafting a kicker, it is important to consider their team’s offensive prowess, the weather conditions of their home stadium, and their overall accuracy.

4. Should I draft a kicker early in my fantasy football draft?

Kickers are usually selected towards the end of a fantasy football draft, as their production can vary week to week. Prioritize positions like running backs and wide receivers first.

5. How often do kickers score significant fantasy points?

Kickers can score significant fantasy points, particularly when they play on teams with high-scoring offenses or have favorable matchups.

6. Can I stream kickers week to week in fantasy football?

Yes, streaming kickers week to week is a popular strategy in fantasy football, allowing owners to capitalize on favorable matchups.

7. Should I prioritize a kicker from a strong offensive team?

Selecting a kicker from a strong offensive team increases the chances of scoring opportunities, making it a wise strategy.

8. What are some factors that can affect a kicker’s performance?

Weather conditions, such as strong winds or heavy rain, can impact a kicker’s performance. Additionally, a team’s offensive struggles can limit scoring opportunities.

9. Can kickers be affected by injury?

While injuries are less common among kickers, they can still occur. It is important to monitor any reports of injuries or limited practice participation.

10. Can kickers be consistent from year to year?

Kickers’ production can vary from year to year due to a multitude of factors, including team performance, offensive changes, and individual performance.

11. Are there any kickers worth picking up from the waiver wire during the season?

Yes, kickers with favorable matchups or those on teams that have recently improved offensively can be valuable waiver wire additions.

12. Can kickers score more points in leagues with longer field goals?

In leagues that award more points for longer field goals, kickers with strong legs may have an advantage, increasing their potential fantasy value.

13. How do bye weeks affect kickers in fantasy football?

During a kicker’s bye week, you will need to find a replacement on the waiver wire or by making a trade to ensure you have a scoring option for that week.

Final Thoughts:

While kickers often receive less attention than other positions in fantasy football, they can significantly impact the outcome of a matchup. The top fantasy football kickers for 2024, including Justin Tucker, Harrison Butker, and Greg Zuerlein, are proven assets who can consistently contribute to your team’s success. Consider their accuracy, offensive support, and overall performance when drafting or streaming kickers throughout the season. By paying attention to these often overlooked players, you can gain an edge in your fantasy football league.





