

Top Fantasy Football Players By Position

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon in recent years, with millions of people around the world participating in leagues and competing for the top spot. One of the keys to success in fantasy football is selecting the right players for your team. In this article, we will take a look at the top fantasy football players by position, providing you with valuable insight to help you draft a winning team.

Quarterbacks:

1. Patrick Mahomes: Mahomes has been a fantasy football superstar since bursting onto the scene in 2018. He consistently puts up big numbers and is known for his ability to make explosive plays.

2. Lamar Jackson: Jackson’s dual-threat ability as a passer and runner makes him a valuable fantasy asset. He has the potential to rack up points both through the air and on the ground.

3. Russell Wilson: Wilson is a model of consistency and has been a top fantasy quarterback for several seasons. He has a talented group of receivers and a strong arm, making him a reliable option.

4. Dak Prescott: Prescott was having a phenomenal season in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury. He has a great supporting cast and should bounce back strong in the upcoming season.

5. Josh Allen: Allen made huge strides in his development last year and emerged as one of the top fantasy quarterbacks. He has a cannon for an arm and is a threat to score with his legs as well.

Running Backs:

1. Christian McCaffrey: McCaffrey is the gold standard when it comes to fantasy running backs. He is a true workhorse who excels in both rushing and receiving, making him a valuable asset.

2. Dalvin Cook: Cook had a breakout season in 2020 and proved to be one of the most dominant running backs in the league. He is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.

3. Derrick Henry: Henry is a force to be reckoned with, known for his incredible strength and ability to break tackles. He consistently racks up yards and touchdowns, making him a top fantasy option.

4. Alvin Kamara: Kamara is a versatile back who is heavily involved in the passing game. He has the ability to make big plays and is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.

5. Saquon Barkley: Barkley is a dynamic playmaker who can do it all. He has the ability to break off long runs and is a reliable receiver out of the backfield.

Wide Receivers:

1. Davante Adams: Adams had a monster season in 2020, leading the league in receiving touchdowns. He has a great connection with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and is a consistent fantasy producer.

2. Tyreek Hill: Hill is one of the fastest players in the league and is a big-play threat every time he touches the ball. He has great chemistry with Patrick Mahomes, making him a top fantasy option.

3. Stefon Diggs: Diggs had a breakout season in 2020 after being traded to the Buffalo Bills. He led the league in receiving yards and established himself as a reliable fantasy option.

4. DeAndre Hopkins: Hopkins is known for his incredible hands and ability to make contested catches. He consistently puts up big numbers and is a top-tier fantasy receiver.

5. Calvin Ridley: Ridley emerged as the number one receiver for the Atlanta Falcons last season and had a breakout year. He has great route-running ability and is a reliable fantasy option.

Tight Ends:

1. Travis Kelce: Kelce is in a league of his own when it comes to fantasy tight ends. He consistently puts up big numbers and has a strong connection with Patrick Mahomes.

2. George Kittle: Kittle is a dominant force at the tight end position and is known for his ability to break tackles and make big plays after the catch. He is a valuable asset in fantasy football.

3. Darren Waller: Waller had a breakout season in 2020 and established himself as one of the top tight ends in the league. He is heavily involved in the Raiders’ passing game and is a reliable fantasy option.

6 Interesting Facts:

1. Patrick Mahomes became the fastest quarterback to reach 10,000 passing yards in NFL history.

2. Christian McCaffrey set the record for the most receptions by a running back in a single season with 116.

3. Travis Kelce became the first tight end in NFL history to record five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

4. Lamar Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

5. Davante Adams set the Green Bay Packers’ single-season record for receiving touchdowns with 18 in 2020.

6. Darren Waller was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent and was converted from wide receiver to tight end.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the best fantasy football player of all time?

While opinions may vary, many would argue that LaDainian Tomlinson is the best fantasy football player of all time. He had a historic season in 2006, scoring a record 31 touchdowns.

2. How do I determine which players to draft in fantasy football?

It is essential to do your research and stay updated on player news and performance. Analyze player statistics, team situations, and injury reports to make informed decisions.

3. Should I draft a quarterback early in fantasy football?

It depends on your league’s scoring system and the depth of quarterbacks available. Generally, it is recommended to focus on running backs and wide receivers in the early rounds.

4. What is a sleeper pick in fantasy football?

A sleeper pick refers to a player who is undervalued and has the potential to exceed expectations. These players are often drafted in later rounds but can provide significant fantasy production.

5. What is a handcuff in fantasy football?

Handcuffing refers to drafting a backup running back who would step into a starting role if the primary running back gets injured. It is a strategy used to protect your investment.

6. Can I win in fantasy football by only drafting players from my favorite team?

While it is possible to win with players from your favorite team, it is not recommended. It is crucial to prioritize talent and performance over personal biases to build a winning team.

7. Should I trade for injured players in fantasy football?

Trading for injured players can be a risky move, as their availability and performance may be uncertain. However, if you believe in their potential post-recovery, it could lead to a bargain trade.

8. How do bye weeks affect fantasy football?

Bye weeks are the weeks when NFL teams have a scheduled off week. It is crucial to plan your roster accordingly, ensuring that you have enough depth to cover the absence of players.

9. Should I draft a defense and kicker early in fantasy football?

Defenses and kickers are typically drafted in the later rounds as their performances can vary week to week. It is generally recommended to prioritize skill positions in the early rounds.

10. What is a waiver wire in fantasy football?

The waiver wire is a system in which players who are not on any team’s roster are available to be added to fantasy teams. Priority for claiming players is usually determined by inverse order of the current standings.

11. How many players should I draft in fantasy football?

The number of players you draft depends on your league’s roster size. Typically, you will need to draft a quarterback, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, a defense, and a kicker.

12. What is a PPR league in fantasy football?

PPR stands for points per reception. In PPR leagues, players receive additional points for each reception they make. This format tends to favor running backs and pass-catching receivers.

13. Can I win in fantasy football without watching NFL games?

While it is possible to win in fantasy football without watching games, staying informed about player performances, injuries, and game situations will greatly enhance your chances of success.

Final Thoughts:

Selecting the right players is crucial to achieving fantasy football success. By considering the top players by position, as well as interesting facts and common questions, you now have a solid foundation to build your winning team. Remember to stay informed, adapt to changes, and have fun as you embark on your fantasy football journey. Good luck!





