

Top Fantasy Football Quarterbacks 2016: A Comprehensive Guide

Fantasy football has become a beloved pastime for millions of fans around the world. With the 2016 NFL season just around the corner, it’s time to start planning your fantasy football draft. While every position is important, having a top-notch quarterback can be the key to victory. In this article, we will delve into the top fantasy football quarterbacks for the 2016 season, provide you with six interesting facts about them, answer 13 common questions, and offer some final thoughts on the subject.

Top Fantasy Football Quarterbacks for 2016:

1. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers): Coming off a sensational 2015 season, Newton is a dual-threat quarterback with the ability to rack up points through both passing and rushing. He is a consistent top performer and is likely to be a popular choice in many fantasy drafts.

2. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers): Rodgers is widely regarded as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. With his pinpoint accuracy and ability to make plays on the run, he is a fantasy football dream. Expect him to put up big numbers once again in 2016.

3. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks): Wilson is known for his efficiency and ability to extend plays with his legs. He has proven to be a consistent performer, finishing as a top fantasy quarterback in previous seasons. With a strong supporting cast and improved passing game, Wilson is poised for another successful year.

4. Andrew Luck (Indianapolis Colts): After a disappointing 2015 season marred by injuries, Luck is looking for redemption in 2016. If he can stay healthy, Luck has the potential to be a top-tier fantasy quarterback. He has a strong arm and the ability to put up big numbers when he’s on his game.

5. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints): Brees is a proven fantasy football stud, consistently putting up impressive numbers year after year. With the Saints’ pass-heavy offense and Brees’ accuracy, he is a safe bet to be a top fantasy quarterback once again.

6. Tom Brady (New England Patriots): Despite missing the first four games of the season due to a suspension, Brady is still considered one of the best fantasy quarterbacks. With a strong receiving corps and his unrivaled ability to read defenses, Brady is a valuable asset to any fantasy team.

Interesting Facts about the Top Fantasy Football Quarterbacks:

1. Cam Newton scored the most fantasy points among quarterbacks in 2015, with a total of 389.08 points.

2. Aaron Rodgers has the highest career passer rating in NFL history, with a mark of 104.1.

3. Russell Wilson has never missed a game in his NFL career, showcasing his durability and reliability.

4. Andrew Luck holds the record for the most passing yards in a single playoff game, with 641 yards in a 2013 wild-card game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

5. Drew Brees has thrown for over 5,000 yards in a season a record-breaking five times.

6. Tom Brady has won four Super Bowl MVP awards, the most in NFL history.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: Should I draft a quarterback early in my fantasy football draft?

A: It depends on your draft strategy, but generally, it is recommended to wait until later rounds to draft a quarterback.

2. Q: Who is the best fantasy quarterback for those in a two-quarterback league?

A: Cam Newton and Aaron Rodgers are both excellent choices for two-quarterback leagues.

3. Q: Can Andrew Luck bounce back from his disappointing 2015 season?

A: Yes, if he can stay healthy, Luck has the potential to bounce back and put up big numbers in 2016.

4. Q: Is Russell Wilson a better fantasy quarterback than a real-life quarterback?

A: While Wilson may not put up the same passing numbers as other quarterbacks, his ability to run makes him a valuable fantasy asset.

5. Q: Should I be concerned about Tom Brady missing four games due to suspension?

A: While missing four games is a setback, Brady’s talent and the Patriots’ offensive system make him worth considering in fantasy drafts.

6. Q: Do I need to draft a backup quarterback in fantasy football?

A: It is not necessary to draft a backup quarterback, but having a reliable backup can provide insurance in case of injuries or bye weeks.

7. Q: Should I prioritize drafting a quarterback from a high-scoring offense?

A: It can be beneficial to target quarterbacks from high-scoring offenses, as they are more likely to put up big numbers.

8. Q: Who are some sleeper quarterbacks to target in late rounds of the draft?

A: Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) and Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) are two young quarterbacks with upside who could be drafted in later rounds.

9. Q: Is it wise to draft a rookie quarterback for fantasy football?

A: Rookies can be risky picks, as they may take time to adjust to the NFL. However, if a rookie quarterback shows promise and has a good supporting cast, they can be worth considering.

10. Q: Should I prioritize drafting a quarterback with rushing ability?

A: Quarterbacks who can rack up rushing yards and touchdowns provide an added dimension to their fantasy value. It is worth considering their rushing ability in drafts.

11. Q: What factors should I consider when deciding between two similar quarterbacks?

A: Factors such as strength of schedule, offensive line quality, and receiving corps should be taken into consideration when deciding between two similar quarterbacks.

12. Q: How important is a quarterback’s supporting cast for fantasy success?

A: A strong supporting cast can greatly enhance a quarterback’s fantasy success. Wide receivers, tight ends, and offensive line quality all play a role in a quarterback’s performance.

13. Q: Can a quarterback’s schedule impact their fantasy production?

A: Yes, a favorable schedule can lead to increased fantasy production for a quarterback, while a difficult schedule can make it more challenging for them to put up big numbers.

Final Thoughts:

Choosing the right quarterback for your fantasy football team is crucial. The top fantasy football quarterbacks for the 2016 season offer a mix of talent, consistency, and potential for high-scoring games. Whether you opt for a dual-threat like Cam Newton or a precision passer like Aaron Rodgers, it is important to consider their individual strengths and the supporting cast around them. Remember to weigh factors such as past performance, health, and schedule when making your decision. With proper research and a bit of luck, your fantasy football team can be led to victory by a top-tier quarterback.



