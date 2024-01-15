

Top Fantasy Football RB 2015: Dominating the Field

Fantasy football is a game of strategy and skill, and having a top-performing running back (RB) can make all the difference. In 2015, several RBs emerged as the cream of the crop, delivering stellar performances and helping their fantasy owners secure victories. This article will explore the top fantasy football RBs of 2015, along with interesting facts, common questions, and answers to enhance your knowledge and help you dominate your fantasy league.

1. Devonta Freeman: The breakout star of the season, Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons, dominated the RB position in 2015. He finished the season as the overall RB1, amassing a staggering 1,634 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns.

2. Adrian Peterson: Coming off a suspension in 2014, Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings showed no signs of slowing down. He finished as the RB2, rushing for 1,485 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. Peterson proved he still had the skills to be a fantasy football powerhouse.

3. Doug Martin: After a couple of lackluster seasons, Doug Martin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a resurgence in 2015. He finished as the RB3 with 1,402 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns. Martin’s ability to break tackles and make explosive plays made him a valuable asset for fantasy owners.

4. Todd Gurley: Despite missing the first three games of the season, Todd Gurley of the St. Louis Rams made an immediate impact upon his return. He finished as the RB4, rushing for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 12 games. Gurley’s combination of power and agility made him a force to be reckoned with.

5. Le’Veon Bell: Despite missing the first two games of the season due to suspension, Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers still managed to finish as the RB5. He accumulated 1,361 scrimmage yards and 3 touchdowns in just 6 games. Bell’s exceptional versatility as a rusher and receiver made him a top-tier RB.

6. David Johnson: A late-season breakout star, David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals made a significant impact in the fantasy playoffs. He finished as the RB6, rushing for 581 yards, accumulating 457 receiving yards, and scoring 13 total touchdowns. Johnson’s dual-threat abilities made him a crucial asset for fantasy owners during the most critical time of the season.

Now, let’s delve into common questions and answers that fantasy football enthusiasts may have regarding the top RBs of 2015:

1. Who was the highest-scoring RB in 2015?

Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons finished as the highest-scoring RB in 2015.

2. Who had the most rushing yards in 2015?

Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings led the league in rushing yards with 1,485.

3. Which RB had the most touchdowns in 2015?

Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons led all RBs with 14 touchdowns.

4. Who was the most consistent RB in terms of fantasy points per game?

Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons averaged the most fantasy points per game among RBs in 2015.

5. Who had the highest yards per carry average?

Doug Martin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the highest yards per carry average among RBs in 2015.

6. Which RB had the most receptions in 2015?

Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers led all RBs in receptions with 83.

7. Who was the highest-scoring rookie RB in 2015?

Todd Gurley of the St. Louis Rams was the highest-scoring rookie RB in 2015.

8. Which RB had the most 100+ yard rushing games?

Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings had the most 100+ yard rushing games in 2015.

9. Who had the longest rushing touchdown in 2015?

David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals had the longest rushing touchdown of the season with a 47-yard run.

10. Which RB had the most multi-touchdown games?

Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons had the most multi-touchdown games among RBs in 2015.

11. Who had the most rushing attempts in 2015?

Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings had the most rushing attempts in 2015 with 327.

12. Which RB had the most games with 100+ scrimmage yards?

Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons had the most games with 100+ scrimmage yards in 2015.

13. Who had the most fantasy points in the playoffs?

David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals had the most fantasy points in the playoffs among RBs in 2015.

In conclusion, the 2015 fantasy football season showcased some remarkable RB performances. Devonta Freeman, Adrian Peterson, Doug Martin, Todd Gurley, Le’Veon Bell, and David Johnson proved to be the cream of the crop. Whether it was Freeman’s explosive plays, Peterson’s resilience, or Gurley’s late-season dominance, these RBs left their mark on the fantasy football landscape. As you prepare for your upcoming fantasy season, keep these notable RBs in mind and strategize accordingly. May your team be filled with MVP-caliber RBs and lead you to fantasy glory.





