

Top Fantasy Football Running Backs 2016

Fantasy football is a beloved pastime for millions of sports enthusiasts around the world. It allows fans to take control of their own team and compete against friends or strangers in a virtual football league. One of the most critical positions in fantasy football is the running back. These players are responsible for carrying the ball and scoring touchdowns, making them essential for any successful fantasy team. In this article, we will discuss the top fantasy football running backs of 2016, along with interesting facts, common questions, and final thoughts.

1. David Johnson – Arizona Cardinals

David Johnson burst onto the fantasy football scene in 2016, finishing as the top running back in most leagues. He accumulated an impressive 2,118 total yards and 20 touchdowns, making him a reliable and consistent fantasy performer. Johnson’s ability to contribute in both rushing and receiving makes him a valuable asset for any fantasy team.

2. Le’Veon Bell – Pittsburgh Steelers

Le’Veon Bell is regarded as one of the most versatile running backs in the league. Despite serving a suspension for the first three games of the season, Bell still managed to finish as one of the top fantasy running backs. He showcased his exceptional skills by gaining 1,884 total yards and scoring nine touchdowns. Bell’s ability to contribute as a receiver, along with his knack for finding the endzone, makes him a valuable fantasy asset.

3. Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott made an immediate impact in his rookie season, leading the league in rushing yards with 1,631. He also scored 15 touchdowns, solidifying his place as one of the top fantasy running backs. Elliott’s powerful running style and ability to find the endzone consistently make him a must-have player for fantasy owners.

4. LeSean McCoy – Buffalo Bills

LeSean McCoy had a fantastic season in 2016, rushing for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game, making him a dual-threat running back. McCoy’s ability to break tackles and create big plays makes him an excellent fantasy option.

5. Melvin Gordon – Los Angeles Chargers

Melvin Gordon had a breakout season in 2016, rushing for 997 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also showed improvement in the passing game, making him a more well-rounded running back. Gordon’s ability to find the endzone consistently and contribute as a receiver makes him a valuable fantasy asset.

6. Devonta Freeman – Atlanta Falcons

Devonta Freeman had another productive season in 2016, rushing for 1,079 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game, making him a versatile running back. Freeman’s ability to find the endzone and contribute as a receiver makes him a reliable fantasy option.

Interesting Facts:

1. David Johnson became the first player in NFL history to record over 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first 15 games in a season.

2. Le’Veon Bell averaged 157.0 total yards per game, the highest mark by any running back in the league.

3. Ezekiel Elliott led the league in rushing yards with 1,631, becoming only the fifth rookie to achieve this feat.

4. LeSean McCoy became the first running back since Adrian Peterson in 2012 to lead the league in rushing touchdowns.

5. Melvin Gordon scored 10 rushing touchdowns, becoming the first Chargers running back to reach double-digit touchdowns since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2008.

6. Devonta Freeman has scored 27 total touchdowns since the start of the 2015 season, the most by any running back in the league during that span.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the best fantasy football running back for 2016?

Based on overall performance and consistency, David Johnson was the best fantasy football running back in 2016.

2. Who had the most rushing yards in 2016?

Ezekiel Elliott led the league in rushing yards with 1,631.

3. Which running back had the most touchdowns in 2016?

LeSean McCoy led the league in rushing touchdowns with 13.

4. Who is the most versatile running back in fantasy football?

Le’Veon Bell is considered the most versatile running back in fantasy football due to his ability to contribute as a receiver.

5. Which running back had the most receiving yards in 2016?

David Johnson led all running backs in receiving yards with 879.

6. Who had the highest average draft position in fantasy football for running backs in 2016?

Adrian Peterson had the highest average draft position for running backs in 2016.

7. How many running backs rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2016?

Six running backs rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2016.

8. Who had the most fantasy points among running backs in 2016?

David Johnson had the most fantasy points among running backs in 2016.

9. Which running back had the most receptions in 2016?

David Johnson had the most receptions among running backs in 2016 with 80.

10. Who had the highest yards per carry average in 2016?

Jordan Howard had the highest yards per carry average among running backs in 2016 with 5.2.

11. Who had the most rushing attempts in 2016?

Ezekiel Elliott had the most rushing attempts among running backs in 2016 with 322.

12. Who had the most 100-yard rushing games in 2016?

Le’Veon Bell had the most 100-yard rushing games among running backs in 2016 with six.

13. Who had the most total touchdowns among running backs in 2016?

David Johnson had the most total touchdowns among running backs in 2016 with 20.

Final Thoughts:

The 2016 fantasy football season was filled with exceptional performances from running backs. David Johnson, Le’Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott, LeSean McCoy, Melvin Gordon, and Devonta Freeman proved to be the cream of the crop, consistently delivering impressive numbers and helping fantasy owners secure victories. These running backs showcased their versatility, whether it was through rushing, receiving, or finding the endzone. As the 2017 fantasy football season approaches, it is crucial to keep an eye on these players as they continue to be top performers in the league.





