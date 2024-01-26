

Top Fantasy Football Running Backs 2017

Fantasy football is a popular game that allows fans to create their own team and compete against others based on the performance of real NFL players. One of the key positions in fantasy football is the running back, as they are responsible for gaining yards and scoring touchdowns. In this article, we will explore the top fantasy football running backs for the 2017 season, along with six interesting facts about them. Additionally, we will answer thirteen common questions about these running backs and conclude with some final thoughts.

Top Fantasy Football Running Backs for 2017

1. David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals): David Johnson emerged as one of the best running backs in the league last season. He is a versatile player who can run, catch, and score touchdowns. Johnson is a reliable option for fantasy owners due to his consistent production.

2. Le’Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers): Le’Veon Bell is a dynamic running back known for his patience and agility. He is a threat both on the ground and through the air, making him a valuable asset in fantasy football. Bell’s ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact sets him apart from other running backs.

3. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys): Ezekiel Elliott had a phenomenal rookie season, leading the league in rushing yards. He possesses a rare combination of speed, power, and vision, making him an excellent fantasy option. Despite some off-field issues, Elliott’s talent cannot be denied.

4. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills): LeSean McCoy is a shifty and elusive running back who consistently puts up big numbers. He is a workhorse for the Bills and a reliable option for fantasy owners. McCoy’s ability to create yards even when the offensive line fails to block effectively is impressive.

5. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers): Melvin Gordon had a breakout season in 2016, scoring 12 rushing touchdowns. He is a versatile back who can contribute in both the running and passing game. Gordon’s ability to find the end zone frequently makes him a valuable fantasy asset.

6. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons): Devonta Freeman is a dual-threat running back who excels in both rushing and receiving. He is a significant part of the Falcons’ high-scoring offense and can produce big fantasy numbers. Freeman’s quickness and agility make him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Interesting Facts About the Top Fantasy Football Running Backs

1. David Johnson became the first player in NFL history to record at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first 15 games in a season (2016).

2. Le’Veon Bell set the Steelers’ single-game record for rushing yards with 236 against the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

3. Ezekiel Elliott led the league in rushing yards in his rookie season (2016) with 1,631 yards.

4. LeSean McCoy recorded the most rushing yards in a single season by a Buffalo Bills player with 1,607 yards in 2013.

5. Melvin Gordon became the first Chargers player to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2008.

6. Devonta Freeman scored 11 touchdowns in his first full season as a starter (2015), earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Common Questions and Answers

1. Q: Who is the best running back in fantasy football for 2017?

A: David Johnson is widely considered the best running back for the 2017 season due to his versatility and consistent production.

2. Q: Which running back is the biggest touchdown threat?

A: Ezekiel Elliott has shown the ability to find the end zone frequently, making him a significant touchdown threat.

3. Q: Who is the most reliable running back in terms of staying healthy?

A: Le’Veon Bell has had some injury concerns in the past, but when healthy, he is a reliable and consistent performer.

4. Q: Which running back is the best pass-catcher out of the backfield?

A: David Johnson and Le’Veon Bell are both exceptional pass-catchers and provide significant value in PPR (points per reception) leagues.

5. Q: Who is the best goal-line running back?

A: Melvin Gordon has proven to be an effective goal-line runner, as evidenced by his 12 rushing touchdowns in 2016.

6. Q: Which running back has the easiest strength of schedule?

A: According to various fantasy football analysis websites, David Johnson has one of the easiest schedules for running backs in 2017.

7. Q: Who is the best running back for a dynasty league?

A: Ezekiel Elliott is often considered the best running back for dynasty leagues due to his youth and long-term potential.

8. Q: Which running back has the most favorable playoff schedule?

A: LeSean McCoy is projected to have a favorable playoff schedule based on the matchups of the Buffalo Bills during the fantasy football playoffs.

9. Q: Who is the best running back for a standard scoring league?

A: Le’Veon Bell and David Johnson are both excellent options for standard scoring leagues due to their ability to gain yards and score touchdowns.

10. Q: Which running back has the best offensive line blocking for them?

A: Ezekiel Elliott benefits from running behind one of the best offensive lines in the league, known as the “Dallas Wall.”

11. Q: Who is the most consistent running back in terms of fantasy points per game?

A: David Johnson has been the most consistent running back in terms of fantasy points per game over the past two seasons.

12. Q: Which running back has the best chance of finishing as the RB1 in fantasy football?

A: David Johnson and Le’Veon Bell are the frontrunners for finishing as the RB1 in fantasy football due to their all-around skills and high volume of touches.

13. Q: Who is the best handcuff option for these running backs?

A: James Conner is the primary handcuff for Le’Veon Bell, while Darren McFadden is the handcuff for Ezekiel Elliott.

Final Thoughts

The top fantasy football running backs for the 2017 season offer a mix of talent, versatility, and consistency. David Johnson, Le’Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott, LeSean McCoy, Melvin Gordon, and Devonta Freeman are all excellent options to anchor a fantasy football team. Whether you value versatility, goal-line prowess, or consistent production, these running backs have it all. Consider their strengths, weaknesses, and factors such as offensive line support and strength of schedule when drafting your fantasy football team. Good luck and enjoy the upcoming season!



