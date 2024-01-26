

Top Fantasy Football Wide Receivers 2016

Fantasy football has become a popular game among sports enthusiasts, allowing them to draft and manage their own team of players. One crucial position in fantasy football is the wide receiver. These players are known for their speed, agility, and ability to catch the ball, making them valuable assets in any fantasy football team. In this article, we will discuss the top fantasy football wide receivers of 2016, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and answers.

1. Antonio Brown – Antonio Brown is a force to be reckoned with in fantasy football. In the 2016 season, he led all wide receivers with an astounding 106 receptions for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns. Brown’s consistent performance makes him a top pick for any fantasy football team.

2. Julio Jones – Another dominant wide receiver in the 2016 season was Julio Jones. Despite battling injuries, Jones managed to rack up an impressive 83 receptions for 1,409 yards and 6 touchdowns. His combination of size and speed makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses and a valuable fantasy football asset.

3. Odell Beckham Jr. – Odell Beckham Jr. is known for his spectacular catches and explosive playmaking ability. In 2016, he recorded 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. Beckham Jr.’s highlight-reel plays make him a popular choice among fantasy football players.

4. Mike Evans – Mike Evans emerged as a top fantasy football wide receiver in the 2016 season. He recorded 96 receptions for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns. Evans’ size and physicality make him a reliable target for his quarterback and a valuable fantasy football asset.

5. Jordy Nelson – Jordy Nelson had a remarkable comeback season in 2016 after missing the entire previous year due to injury. He recorded 97 receptions for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading all wide receivers in touchdown receptions. Nelson’s chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes him a top pick in fantasy football.

6. A.J. Green – A.J. Green is known for his ability to make contested catches and his impressive route running skills. In 2016, he recorded 66 receptions for 964 yards and 4 touchdowns, despite missing some games due to injury. Green’s talent and potential make him a desirable player for fantasy football managers.

Interesting Facts:

1. Antonio Brown holds the record for the most receptions in a single season by a wide receiver with 136 in 2015.

2. Julio Jones holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single season by a wide receiver with 1,871 in 2015.

3. Odell Beckham Jr. made one of the most iconic catches in NFL history with his one-handed touchdown grab against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

4. Mike Evans has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons in the NFL.

5. Jordy Nelson tore his ACL in the 2015 preseason and made a remarkable comeback in the following season.

6. A.J. Green has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the best wide receiver in fantasy football?

The best wide receiver in fantasy football can vary depending on the year and individual team needs. However, top performers in recent years include Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, and Odell Beckham Jr.

2. How many wide receivers should I draft for my fantasy football team?

It is recommended to draft at least two wide receivers for your fantasy football team, as they are essential for scoring points.

3. What stats should I consider when drafting a wide receiver for my fantasy football team?

It is important to consider a wide receiver’s receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns when drafting for your fantasy team. Consistency and past performance should also be taken into account.

4. Should I consider a player’s injury history when drafting a wide receiver?

Yes, it is crucial to consider a player’s injury history when drafting a wide receiver. Injuries can greatly impact a player’s performance and availability throughout the season.

5. Can rookie wide receivers be valuable in fantasy football?

Yes, rookie wide receivers can be valuable in fantasy football, especially if they are talented and have an opportunity for playing time on their respective teams.

6. Is it better to draft a wide receiver early or late in fantasy football?

The strategy for drafting wide receivers can vary depending on the league settings and individual preferences. Some prefer to draft elite wide receivers early, while others prefer to focus on other positions and draft wide receivers later.

7. Can a wide receiver’s performance be affected by their quarterback?

Yes, a wide receiver’s performance can be greatly affected by the quality and chemistry with their quarterback. A strong connection between a quarterback and wide receiver can lead to increased production.

8. Should I prioritize consistency or upside when drafting a wide receiver?

The decision between prioritizing consistency or upside when drafting a wide receiver depends on your team’s needs and risk tolerance. Consistent performers may be safer picks, while players with higher upside may have more potential for big games.

9. Are there any wide receivers with favorable matchups in the upcoming season?

Matchups can vary from week to week, so it is important to analyze the schedule and consider matchups when making start/sit decisions for your wide receivers.

10. Can wide receivers have value in PPR (points per reception) leagues?

Yes, wide receivers can have great value in PPR leagues, as their reception totals contribute directly to fantasy points. Players like Antonio Brown, who consistently record a high number of receptions, are particularly valuable in PPR leagues.

11. Are there any sleepers among wide receivers for the upcoming fantasy football season?

Sleepers can vary from year to year, but some potential sleepers for the upcoming season could include young players with breakout potential or veterans who have changed teams and may see increased opportunities.

12. What should I do if my drafted wide receiver gets injured during the season?

If your drafted wide receiver gets injured during the season, you may need to seek a replacement either through the waiver wire or a trade. It is crucial to monitor injury reports and adjust your lineup accordingly.

13. Should I trade for a top wide receiver if my team is struggling?

Trading for a top wide receiver can be a strategy to improve your team’s performance if your current wide receivers are underperforming. However, it is important to evaluate the cost of the trade and consider the overall needs of your team.

Final Thoughts:

The wide receiver position in fantasy football is crucial for scoring points and building a competitive team. The top wide receivers of the 2016 season, including Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Jordy Nelson, and A.J. Green, have consistently delivered impressive performances and have become staples in many fantasy football lineups. When drafting wide receivers, it is important to consider their past performance, injury history, and the chemistry with their quarterbacks. Additionally, analyzing matchups and considering sleepers can give you an edge in building a successful fantasy football team.



