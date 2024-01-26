

Top Flex Fantasy Football 2016

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon that captures the hearts and minds of millions of sports enthusiasts around the world. It allows fans to become the general manager of their own team, making crucial decisions on who to start and who to bench each week. One of the most exciting and versatile positions in fantasy football is the flex spot. In this article, we will delve into the top flex options for the 2016 season, providing you with six interesting facts, answer 13 common questions, and conclude with some final thoughts.

Interesting Facts:

1. Flex Position Overview:

The flex position in fantasy football allows owners to start a player from multiple positions, typically running back, wide receiver, or tight end. This gives fantasy managers the flexibility to adapt to injuries, bye weeks, or favorable matchups, maximizing their scoring potential.

2. David Johnson – The Ultimate Flex Option:

David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals was the top scoring fantasy player in 2016, making him the ultimate flex option. He showcased his versatility by excelling as both a runner and receiver, accumulating over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scoring a remarkable 20 touchdowns.

3. Le’Veon Bell’s Elite Production:

Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers was another high-performing flex option. Despite missing the first three games of the season, Bell finished as the second-best fantasy running back, proving his worth as a top-tier flex choice.

4. Wide Receivers with Running Back Potential:

In recent years, several wide receivers have been utilized in running back roles, making them valuable flex options. Players like Ty Montgomery of the Green Bay Packers and Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers have shown their ability to contribute in both the running and passing game, providing fantasy owners with unique versatility.

5. Tight Ends Rising in Value:

The tight end position has become more valuable in fantasy football, with players like Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers consistently putting up strong numbers. As a result, they have become popular flex options for fantasy managers looking for an edge.

6. Rookie Impact:

Rookies can make a significant impact in fantasy football, especially in the flex spot. In 2016, Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys burst onto the scene, finishing as the top running back and a highly sought-after flex option. Identifying rookie talent can provide a significant advantage in fantasy football.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I prioritize running backs or wide receivers in the flex spot?

The answer depends on your team’s needs and the available players. Generally, running backs have higher scoring potential due to their involvement in both the running and passing game, but elite wide receivers can also provide consistent production.

2. Can I start a quarterback in the flex spot?

Most leagues only allow running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends in the flex spot. Quarterbacks are typically restricted to the quarterback position.

3. Should I consider matchups when choosing a flex player?

Yes, matchups can play a significant role in determining which player to start in the flex spot. Analyzing the opposing team’s defense and how they perform against certain positions can help you make an informed decision.

4. How do injuries impact my flex options?

Injuries can significantly impact your flex options, as they may limit a player’s production or even force them to miss games. Staying updated on injury reports and having backup options ready is crucial.

5. Can I start two flex players?

Some leagues allow multiple flex spots, allowing managers to start two or more flex players. Check your league’s rules to determine if this is an option.

6. Should I consider a player’s bye week when choosing a flex option?

Bye weeks should be considered when setting your lineup, including the flex spot. If multiple players at the same position have the same bye week, it would be wise to have a backup plan or consider starting a player from a different position in the flex spot.

7. Can I trade for a flex player?

Yes, you can trade for a flex player just like any other position. Flex players hold value, so consider their production, potential, and fit within your team’s dynamics before making a trade.

8. Is it better to have a consistent flex player or one with high upside?

It depends on your team’s needs and risk tolerance. Consistent flex players provide a predictable baseline of points, while players with high upside may have boom potential but can also have down weeks. A balanced mix of both can be advantageous.

9. Should I consider a player’s role in their team’s offense when choosing a flex option?

Yes, a player’s role in their team’s offense is crucial. Players who are heavily involved in their team’s passing game or have a significant red-zone presence are often preferred in the flex spot.

10. Can I start a player from a different position in the flex spot?

Most leagues allow running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to be started in the flex spot. However, some leagues may have additional or different rules, so always refer to your league’s guidelines.

11. Can I start a player from my bench in the flex spot?

Yes, you can start a player from your bench in the flex spot if they are eligible based on your league’s rules. This can be helpful when dealing with injuries or bye weeks.

12. Should I consider a player’s schedule when choosing a flex option?

Yes, a player’s schedule can impact their production. Analyzing the strength of their upcoming opponents can help you make informed decisions when setting your flex lineup.

13. Can I change my flex player during the week?

Most fantasy football leagues allow lineup changes until the player’s game begins. However, some leagues may have specific rules regarding lineup changes, so be sure to familiarize yourself with your league’s guidelines.

Final Thoughts:

The flex spot in fantasy football provides managers with an exciting opportunity to deploy versatile players and maximize scoring potential. From elite running backs to wide receivers with running back potential, the options are abundant. By considering factors such as matchups, injuries, and a player’s role in their team’s offense, fantasy managers can make informed decisions when selecting their flex options. Whether you prioritize consistency or high upside, the flex spot is where strategic decisions can make or break your fantasy team. So, choose wisely and enjoy the thrill of managing your team to fantasy football glory.



