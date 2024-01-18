[ad_1]

Top Kicker Fantasy Football 2015: The Unsung Heroes of the Game

Fantasy football is a game that captivates millions of fans across the globe every season. While most attention is directed towards the star quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs, there is one position that often goes unnoticed but can make or break a team’s success – the kicker. In this article, we will delve into the world of kickers in fantasy football, discussing their performance during the 2015 season, and provide answers to 13 common questions that often arise. But first, let’s explore six interesting facts about the top kickers of the fantasy football world in 2015.

1. Stephen Gostkowski’s Record-Breaking Season:

Stephen Gostkowski of the New England Patriots emerged as the top kicker in fantasy football during the 2015 season. He set a record by scoring a whopping 151 points, which was the highest ever recorded by a kicker in a single season. Gostkowski’s accuracy and consistency were unmatched, making him an invaluable asset for fantasy football owners.

2. The Rise of Cairo Santos:

Cairo Santos of the Kansas City Chiefs had a breakout season in 2015, finishing as the second-highest scoring kicker in fantasy football. Santos displayed exceptional accuracy, converting 30 out of 33 field goal attempts. His reliability made him a reliable option for fantasy football owners looking for consistent points.

3. Justin Tucker’s Long-Distance Prowess:

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens showcased his incredible leg strength and accuracy by converting all four of his attempts from 50 yards or more in the 2015 season. His ability to score from long distances provided a significant advantage for fantasy owners, making him a hot commodity in drafts.

4. The Value of Adam Vinatieri:

Adam Vinatieri has been a staple in the NFL for decades, and his longevity continued to shine in the 2015 fantasy football season. Despite being one of the oldest kickers in the league, Vinatieri finished as the fourth-highest scoring kicker, proving that age is just a number when it comes to fantasy football success.

5. The Unpredictability of Kickers:

While some kickers consistently perform at a high level, the reality is that the performance of kickers can be highly unpredictable from year to year. The top kickers in one season may struggle the next, and lesser-known kickers can suddenly emerge as scoring machines. This unpredictability adds an element of excitement and challenge to fantasy football drafts.

6. The Importance of Researching Kickers:

Due to the unpredictable nature of kickers, it is essential for fantasy football owners to research and analyze their options before drafting a kicker. Understanding a team’s offensive capabilities, the kicker’s accuracy, and historical performance can significantly impact a team’s success. Neglecting this research could result in missed opportunities and lost points.

Now, let’s address some common questions that often arise when discussing kickers in fantasy football:

1. Should kickers be drafted early or late in fantasy football drafts?

Kickers should generally be drafted towards the end of the draft, as their performance can be highly unpredictable. It is more crucial to secure top-tier quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers early on.

2. Are there any strategies for picking kickers in fantasy football?

One strategy is to target kickers who play for teams with high-scoring offenses, as they will have more opportunities to score points. Additionally, kickers who consistently make accurate field goals should be prioritized.

3. How many kickers should be drafted in a standard fantasy football league?

In a standard league, it is common for teams to draft only one kicker. However, some leagues may allow for multiple kickers to be rostered, providing more flexibility.

4. Is it worth picking up a kicker during a bye week?

It is generally recommended to pick up a replacement kicker during your starting kicker’s bye week to ensure consistent points. However, if the rest of your lineup is strong, it may be worth taking a risk and playing without a kicker for a week.

5. What should I do if my drafted kicker underperforms?

If your drafted kicker consistently underperforms, it may be time to consider dropping them and picking up a higher-performing option from the waiver wire. Do not hesitate to make this move if it improves your team’s chances of success.

6. Can kickers provide consistent points throughout the season?

While kickers can provide consistent points, their performance can vary greatly from week to week. It is crucial to select kickers who have a history of accuracy and play for teams with strong offenses to maximize your chances of consistent scoring.

7. Are there any rookie kickers worth considering in fantasy football?

Rookie kickers are generally considered risky options in fantasy football due to their lack of experience. However, if a rookie kicker shows exceptional accuracy and plays for a team with a high-scoring offense, they may be worth considering as a late-round pick.

8. Do weather conditions affect kickers’ performances?

Weather conditions, particularly wind and rain, can have a significant impact on kickers’ performances. It is important to consider the weather forecast for a game when making decisions about starting or benching a kicker.

9. Are there any kickers who excel at scoring extra points?

Some kickers have the advantage of playing for teams with high-scoring offenses, resulting in numerous extra-point attempts. These kickers can provide an additional point boost to fantasy football owners.

10. Can kickers score points through successful onside kicks or fake field goals?

No, fantasy football kickers can only score points through successful field goals and extra points. Points are not awarded for successful onside kicks or fake field goals.

11. Should I drop my kicker if my team is already winning by a significant margin?

If your team is winning by a significant margin and all other starting positions have played, it may be worth dropping your kicker to pick up a player who could potentially be a valuable asset in future weeks.

12. Are there any kickers who consistently score more points in indoor stadiums?

While some kickers may have a slight advantage when playing in indoor stadiums, it is generally not a significant enough factor to base drafting decisions solely on this criterion.

13. Can kickers be considered for the flex position in fantasy football?

In most leagues, kickers cannot be considered for the flex position. Typically, only quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends are eligible for the flex position.

In conclusion, kickers may often be overlooked in fantasy football, but they can be the unsung heroes of the game. Their performance can make a significant difference in a team’s success or failure. Whether it’s Stephen Gostkowski’s record-breaking season or Justin Tucker’s long-distance prowess, kickers have their unique contributions to the fantasy football world. So, next time you’re drafting your fantasy team, don’t underestimate the value of a reliable kicker.

