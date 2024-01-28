

Top Kickers in Fantasy Football

When it comes to fantasy football, many enthusiasts tend to overlook the importance of kickers. However, in a game where every point matters, having a reliable and consistent kicker can make all the difference in securing victory. In this article, we will delve into the top kickers in fantasy football, providing you with valuable insights and interesting facts to enhance your draft strategy.

Interesting Facts:

1. Justin Tucker’s Dominance: Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens has been a force to be reckoned with in fantasy football. He has finished as the top-scoring kicker in five out of the last eight seasons, showcasing his remarkable consistency and accuracy.

2. Legatron: Greg Zuerlein, also known as “Legatron,” has been a popular choice among fantasy football managers due to his powerful leg. Zuerlein has consistently been among the highest-scoring kickers, and his ability to convert long-distance field goals makes him a valuable asset for any fantasy team.

3. Young Guns Making an Impact: In recent years, young kickers have been making their mark in fantasy football. Players like Harrison Butker and Younghoe Koo have emerged as top-tier options, demonstrating that age is no barrier to success in the kicking game.

4. Weather Matters: Weather conditions can have a significant impact on a kicker’s performance. Windy or rainy games can make it more challenging to kick accurately, resulting in fewer points. When setting your lineup, it’s essential to consider the weather forecast for each game.

5. Home Field Advantage: Playing in a dome or in favorable weather conditions can greatly benefit kickers. Kickers from teams like the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals, who play in domed stadiums, often have an advantage over those playing in outdoor venues.

6. Late-Round Gems: Kickers are often overlooked in fantasy drafts, leading to many managers selecting them in the final rounds. However, choosing a reliable and high-scoring kicker can provide a significant advantage over opponents who neglect this position until the last minute.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How should I prioritize kickers in my draft?

Kickers should be selected in the later rounds of your draft, as their production is often unpredictable. Focus on securing reliable starters at other positions before considering kickers.

2. Should I target kickers from high-scoring offenses?

While kickers from high-scoring offenses generally have more opportunities to score, it is not the sole determining factor. It is crucial to consider a kicker’s accuracy and consistency as well.

3. Are there any rookie kickers worth drafting?

Rookie kickers can be a risky choice, as they lack the experience and track record of established kickers. It’s generally safer to opt for proven performers unless an exceptional rookie emerges.

4. How should I handle a kicker’s bye week?

During a kicker’s bye week, you can either drop them and pick up a replacement kicker or plan ahead and draft a backup kicker with a different bye week.

5. Should I stream kickers based on matchups?

Streaming kickers based on favorable matchups can be a viable strategy. Look for kickers facing weak defenses or in games with high over/under point totals.

6. What stats should I consider when evaluating kickers?

Field goal percentage, extra point conversion rate, and total attempts are essential statistics to consider when evaluating kickers. Consistency and accuracy should be prioritized.

7. Can I rely solely on my team’s kicker for consistent points?

While kickers can contribute significantly to your fantasy team’s point total, it’s always advisable to have a well-rounded roster with strong starters at other positions.

8. How does a kicker’s performance affect their fantasy value?

A kicker’s fantasy value is primarily determined by their ability to convert field goals and extra points. Having a high-scoring offense that provides ample scoring opportunities is also beneficial.

9. Can weather conditions impact a kicker’s performance?

Yes, adverse weather conditions such as wind, rain, or extreme cold can make it more challenging for kickers to accurately kick the ball, affecting their performance and fantasy production.

10. Are there any kickers worth handcuffing?

Kickers are not typically handcuffed, as their production is less predictable than other positions. However, having a backup kicker with a different bye week can be a prudent strategy.

11. How important is a kicker’s leg strength?

A kicker’s leg strength is crucial, especially when attempting long-distance field goals. Kickers with powerful legs have a higher chance of scoring additional points from longer distances.

12. Can kickers contribute to my team’s overall point differential?

Yes, kickers can contribute significantly to your team’s overall point differential. Their ability to convert field goals and extra points can make a significant impact on the outcome of your fantasy matchups.

13. How often should I evaluate my team’s kicker?

Evaluating your team’s kicker should be an ongoing process. Keep an eye on their performance, accuracy, and opportunities throughout the season. If a more reliable option becomes available on the waiver wire, don’t hesitate to make a change.

Final Thoughts:

While kickers may not be the most glamorous position in fantasy football, they can undoubtedly have a substantial impact on your team’s success. By considering a kicker’s consistency, accuracy, and opportunities within their team’s offense, you can make informed decisions during your draft and throughout the season. Don’t neglect this crucial position and aim to secure a top-tier kicker to maximize your chances of victory.



