

Top Kickers in NFL 2014: The Heroes Behind the Uprights

In the fast-paced world of football, kickers often take a backseat to the flashy quarterbacks and powerful running backs. However, their importance to the game cannot be overstated. A reliable kicker can be the difference between a win and a loss, making them an invaluable asset to any team. In this article, we will explore the top kickers in the NFL in 2014, highlighting their skills, unique facts, and some tricks of the trade. We will also answer some common questions about kickers in the NFL. So, let’s dive in and discover the heroes behind the uprights!

Interesting Facts and Tricks About NFL Kickers:

1. Morten Andersen – The All-Time Leading Scorer: Morten Andersen holds the record for most points scored in NFL history. Throughout his illustrious career, which spanned from 1982 to 2007, he accumulated an astonishing 2,544 points. His accuracy and consistency are unmatched, making him a true legend in the kicking game.

2. Justin Tucker – The Master of Long Shots: Justin Tucker is known for his ability to convert long-range field goals with ease. In 2014, Tucker set a record by successfully making six field goals from beyond 50 yards in a single season. His powerful leg and pinpoint accuracy have made him a valuable asset for the Baltimore Ravens.

3. Adam Vinatieri – The Clutch Performer: Adam Vinatieri has built a reputation as one of the most clutch kickers in NFL history. Throughout his career, he has made numerous game-winning field goals, including two in Super Bowls. His nerves of steel and ability to thrive under pressure have earned him the nickname “Mr. Clutch.”

4. Sebastian Janikowski – The Longest Field Goal: Sebastian Janikowski has a powerful leg, capable of launching footballs with tremendous force. In 2011, he set the record for the longest field goal in NFL history by successfully converting a 63-yard kick. Janikowski’s booming kicks have made him a formidable force on the field.

5. Matt Prater – The Record-Breaker: Matt Prater made history in 2013 by kicking a 64-yard field goal, breaking Janikowski’s record. Prater’s incredible leg strength and accuracy allowed him to achieve this remarkable feat. His ability to consistently deliver long-range field goals has made him a valuable asset to any team.

Common Questions About NFL Kickers:

1. What role do kickers play in the NFL?

Kickers are responsible for scoring field goals and extra points. They are also often called upon to kick off to the opposing team at the beginning of each half and after a team scores.

2. How are field goals scored in the NFL?

Field goals are scored when the kicker successfully kicks the ball through the uprights and over the crossbar. The team is awarded three points for a successful field goal.

3. What is the difference between a field goal and an extra point?

A field goal is attempted during regular play, usually when the offense cannot advance any further towards the end zone. An extra point is attempted after a touchdown, and the team is awarded one point if it is successful.

4. What is a touchback?

A touchback occurs when the kickoff is caught by the receiving team in their own end zone and they choose not to return it. In this case, the receiving team starts their drive at their own 25-yard line.

5. How do kickers prepare for a game?

Kickers practice their kicks extensively during training sessions. They work on their technique, leg strength, and accuracy to ensure they are ready for game day. They also study the wind conditions and field conditions to adjust their kicks accordingly.

6. How do kickers deal with pressure situations?

Kickers often have to deal with high-pressure situations, especially during game-deciding moments. They rely on their mental strength, focus, and experience to block out distractions and execute their kicks with precision.

7. Are kickers considered real athletes?

Yes, kickers are considered real athletes. While they may not have the same physical demands as other positions, their skills, technique, and mental toughness are crucial to their success. They often spend hours in the gym to maintain their leg strength and agility.

8. Can kickers get injured?

Yes, kickers can get injured, although they are less prone to physical contact compared to other positions. However, they can suffer from muscle strains, groin injuries, or even concussions if they are tackled while attempting a return after a failed kick.

9. How do kickers adjust their kicks for different weather conditions?

Kickers must adapt their technique and approach based on weather conditions. In windy conditions, they may need to adjust their aim and power to compensate for the wind’s effect on the ball’s trajectory.

10. Do kickers have a specific training regimen?

Yes, kickers have a specific training regimen that focuses on building leg strength, improving technique, and maintaining accuracy. They often work with kicking coaches to refine their skills and overcome any weaknesses.

11. How do kickers decide the angle and distance for a field goal attempt?

Kickers, along with their coaches, study the field conditions, wind direction, and distance required to score a field goal. They consider these factors and their personal comfort zone to determine the angle and distance for the attempt.

12. Can kickers be drafted in the NFL?

Yes, kickers can be drafted in the NFL. While they are typically chosen in later rounds, there have been instances where kickers were selected in the early rounds due to their exceptional skills and potential impact on the game.

13. Are kickers involved in team practices?

Yes, kickers are involved in team practices. They work alongside the rest of the team during practice sessions, focusing on their kicks while also participating in warm-up drills and conditioning exercises.

14. Can kickers also punt the ball?

Some kickers have the ability to punt the ball as well, making them versatile assets to their teams. However, this is not a requirement, and many kickers specialize exclusively in field goals and extra points.

15. How long can kickers play in the NFL?

Kickers can have long careers in the NFL, often playing well into their 40s. Their longevity is attributed to their technical skills, which can be maintained even as they age.

Final Thoughts:

Kickers may not always steal the spotlight in the NFL, but their contributions to the game are invaluable. Their accuracy, leg strength, and mental fortitude can make the difference between a win and a loss. The top kickers in the NFL in 2014, such as Morten Andersen, Justin Tucker, Adam Vinatieri, Sebastian Janikowski, and Matt Prater, have left an indelible mark on the sport. As we continue to enjoy the thrilling games of the NFL, let’s remember to appreciate the heroes behind the uprights, who play a vital role in shaping the outcome of every match.



