

Top NFL Wide Receivers 2014: A Look at the Elite Players

The wide receiver position in the NFL is one of the most exciting and dynamic positions on the field. These players are responsible for catching passes from the quarterback and making big plays for their team. In 2014, there were several wide receivers who stood out from the rest and solidified themselves as the top players in the league. In this article, we will take a closer look at these elite NFL wide receivers from 2014. We will also discuss some interesting facts and tricks about the position, as well as answer common questions fans may have.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Wide Receivers:

1. Wide Receivers Train Like Olympic Sprinters: One interesting fact about wide receivers is that they often undergo training similar to that of Olympic sprinters. Speed and agility are crucial for a wide receiver, as they need to be able to outrun defenders and create separation to make catches. Many receivers work on their sprinting technique, acceleration, and overall speed through specific drills and workouts.

2. Hand-Eye Coordination: Wide receivers are known for their exceptional hand-eye coordination. Catching a football while running at top speed and with defenders closing in requires incredible focus and coordination. Many wide receivers practice catching drills to improve their hand-eye coordination and ensure they can make difficult catches in game situations.

3. Route Running: Running precise routes is a key skill for wide receivers. They must be able to quickly read the defense, adjust their route, and create separation from the defender. Wide receivers spend hours studying film and practicing their routes to perfect this skill.

4. The Importance of Yards After the Catch (YAC): Yards after the catch refer to the distance a receiver gains after making a catch. Elite receivers are not only skilled at catching the ball, but also at gaining additional yards after the catch. They use their speed, agility, and vision to evade defenders and extend the play.

5. Blocking: While catching passes is their primary job, wide receivers are also expected to be effective blockers. They often play a crucial role in run blocking and creating running lanes for their teammates. Wide receivers who excel in blocking are highly valued by their teams.

Common Questions about NFL Wide Receivers:

1. Who was the top wide receiver in the NFL in 2014?

– The top wide receiver in the NFL in 2014 was Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He led the league in receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,698).

2. Who had the most touchdown catches in 2014?

– Demaryius Thomas of the Denver Broncos had the most touchdown catches in 2014 with 11.

3. Which wide receiver had the highest yards per game average in 2014?

– Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons had the highest yards per game average in 2014 with 116.9.

4. Who had the longest reception in 2014?

– DeSean Jackson of the Washington Redskins had the longest reception in 2014, with a 81-yard catch.

5. How many wide receivers were selected for the Pro Bowl in 2014?

– Seven wide receivers were selected for the Pro Bowl in 2014.

6. Who had the most receiving yards in a single game in 2014?

– Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants had the most receiving yards in a single game in 2014, with 185 yards.

7. Which wide receiver had the highest catch percentage in 2014?

– Pierre Garçon of the Washington Redskins had the highest catch percentage in 2014, with 73.7%.

8. Who led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2014?

– Dez Bryant of the Dallas Cowboys led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2014, with 16.

9. Who had the most receptions in a single game in 2014?

– Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers had the most receptions in a single game in 2014, with 17 catches.

10. Which wide receiver had the highest yards per reception average in 2014?

– DeSean Jackson of the Washington Redskins had the highest yards per reception average in 2014 with 20.9.

11. Who had the most receiving yards in the playoffs in 2014?

– Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots had the most receiving yards in the playoffs in 2014, with 281 yards.

12. Who had the most receiving touchdowns in the playoffs in 2014?

– Dez Bryant of the Dallas Cowboys had the most receiving touchdowns in the playoffs in 2014, with three.

13. Who had the most targets in 2014?

– Demaryius Thomas of the Denver Broncos had the most targets in 2014, with 184.

14. Which wide receiver had the most yards after the catch in 2014?

– Golden Tate of the Detroit Lions had the most yards after the catch in 2014, with 716 yards.

15. Who had the most 100-yard receiving games in 2014?

– Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers had the most 100-yard receiving games in 2014, with nine.

Final Thoughts:

The 2014 NFL season showcased the immense talent and skills of wide receivers in the league. From Antonio Brown’s record-breaking season to Dez Bryant’s dominant performance, these players proved to be a vital part of their teams’ success. Their ability to make spectacular catches, gain yards after the catch, and create mismatches with their speed and agility made them a nightmare for opposing defenses. The wide receiver position continues to evolve, with new talents emerging each season. As fans, we can only look forward to witnessing more incredible performances from these elite players in the future.



