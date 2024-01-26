Top Rb 2024 Fantasy Football



Top RBs for 2024 Fantasy Football: A Promising Lineup

As the world of fantasy football evolves, it’s important for enthusiasts to stay ahead of the game and keep an eye on emerging talent. In this article, we will delve into the top running backs (RBs) to watch out for in the 2024 fantasy football season. These players possess a unique blend of skill, potential, and opportunity that make them prime candidates for success. Additionally, we will explore six interesting facts about these RBs and answer 13 common questions that fantasy football players often have. So, let’s dive in and uncover the potential stars of the future!

Top RBs for 2024 Fantasy Football:

1. Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers): Harris has shown immense potential since joining the NFL in 2021. With his combination of power, speed, and receiving ability, he has the potential to be a fantasy football superstar. The Steelers’ offense heavily relies on the running game, making Harris a valuable asset.

2. Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts): Taylor has quickly established himself as one of the most reliable RBs in the league. With a strong offensive line and an increasing role in the passing game, Taylor is poised to continue his upward trajectory in fantasy football.

3. D’Andre Swift (Detroit Lions): Despite playing for a struggling team, Swift has demonstrated his versatility as a runner and receiver. As the Lions rebuild, Swift’s involvement in the offense is likely to increase, making him an intriguing fantasy option.

4. J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens): Dobbins had a promising rookie season in 2020, and he looks set to take on an even more significant role in the Ravens’ offense. With Lamar Jackson’s ability to stretch the field, Dobbins could benefit from increased running lanes.

5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs): Edwards-Helaire showcased his potential as a dynamic playmaker in his rookie season. With an explosive offense led by Patrick Mahomes, he has the opportunity to be a fantasy football star in 2024.

6. Cam Akers (Los Angeles Rams): Akers displayed his talent and potential during the 2020 playoffs, and the Rams have high hopes for him going forward. With an offensive-minded head coach in Sean McVay, Akers has the tools to thrive in fantasy football.

Interesting Facts about these RBs:

1. Najee Harris broke Derrick Henry’s single-season rushing record at the University of Alabama, solidifying his status as a top RB prospect.

2. Jonathan Taylor became the first player in NFL history to rush for over 1000 yards in each of his first two seasons.

3. D’Andre Swift was the only rookie RB in 2020 to record over 500 rushing yards and 350 receiving yards.

4. J.K. Dobbins averaged an impressive 6.0 yards per carry in his rookie season, showcasing his explosiveness.

5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the first RB selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, highlighting the Chiefs’ belief in his talent.

6. Cam Akers became the first rookie RB in Rams franchise history to rush for over 1000 yards in the postseason.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Are these RBs worth drafting early in fantasy football drafts?

– Yes, these RBs possess the skill and opportunity to be valuable early-round picks.

2. Which RB has the highest upside for the 2024 season?

– Najee Harris has the potential to be a fantasy football superstar due to his versatility and role in the Steelers’ offense.

3. Who is the best pass-catching RB among these players?

– D’Andre Swift has shown his prowess as a receiver, making him a valuable asset in PPR leagues.

4. Which RB has the most favorable schedule for the 2024 season?

– Jonathan Taylor benefits from playing in the AFC South, which features several favorable matchups for RBs.

5. Can J.K. Dobbins be a top-10 RB in 2024?

– With an increased workload and the Ravens’ dynamic offense, Dobbins has the potential to achieve a top-10 RB finish.

6. Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s fantasy value impacted by the presence of other playmakers in the Chiefs’ offense?

– While the Chiefs have other offensive weapons, Edwards-Helaire’s involvement in the passing game makes him a valuable fantasy asset.

7. Which RB has the highest floor for the 2024 season?

– Jonathan Taylor has proven to be consistent and reliable, making him a safe pick with a high floor.

8. Is Cam Akers a risky pick due to his limited track record?

– While there is an element of risk, Akers’ performance in the playoffs showcased his potential as a fantasy football stud.

9. Can these RBs be trusted in dynasty leagues?

– Absolutely, these RBs possess the talent and potential to be long-term fantasy football assets.

10. Who is the most likely RB to lead the league in rushing in 2024?

– Najee Harris has the skill set and opportunity to compete for the rushing title in 2024.

11. Which RB has the highest touchdown potential?

– J.K. Dobbins benefits from playing in a run-heavy offense, making him a prime candidate for multiple touchdown games.

12. Will any of these RBs be impacted by a change in coaching staff or scheme?

– While coaching changes can have an impact, these RBs have demonstrated their talent and versatility, making them adaptable to different systems.

13. Are there any sleeper RBs to keep an eye on for the 2024 season?

– While these RBs are the top candidates, keep an eye on emerging talents like Travis Etienne and Javonte Williams.

Final Thoughts:

The future of fantasy football is bright with these talented RBs leading the charge. As the game evolves, being aware of emerging talent is crucial to staying competitive. Najee Harris, Jonathan Taylor, D’Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Cam Akers possess the skill, potential, and opportunity to be the top RBs in the 2024 fantasy football season. By drafting these players, fantasy football enthusiasts can secure a promising lineup that will undoubtedly yield success. So, keep an eye on these RBs and make sure to add them to your draft board for the upcoming seasons.



