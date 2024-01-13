

Top Running Backs for Fantasy Football 2024

Fantasy football has become a staple in the lives of millions of football fans worldwide. As the game continues to evolve, so does the importance of having a solid running back on your fantasy roster. Running backs are often the engine that drives fantasy teams to victory, accumulating points through rushing yards, touchdowns, and receptions. With the 2024 NFL season on the horizon, it’s never too early to start scouting for the top running backs to target in fantasy drafts. In this article, we will delve into the top running backs for fantasy football 2024, provide six interesting facts about them, answer thirteen common questions, and conclude with some final thoughts.

Top Running Backs for Fantasy Football 2024:

1. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers): McCaffrey has been a fantasy powerhouse, combining exceptional rushing abilities with elite receiving skills. He consistently ranks among the league leaders in both rushing yards and receptions.

2. Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans): Henry is a force to be reckoned with, known for his bruising running style and incredible strength. He has been a consistent touchdown machine, making him an invaluable asset in fantasy football.

3. Saquon Barkley (New York Giants): Despite battling injuries in recent seasons, Barkley possesses immense talent and explosiveness. When healthy, he has the potential to be the top running back in fantasy football.

4. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings): Cook is a versatile back who excels in both rushing and receiving. He has consistently put up impressive numbers and remains a reliable option for fantasy owners.

5. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Kamara has been a fantasy darling, known for his ability to score touchdowns and contribute in the passing game. He is a dual-threat running back who can rack up points in multiple ways.

6. Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts): As a rising star in the NFL, Taylor emerged as a reliable fantasy option in his rookie season. He possesses a rare combination of speed, power, and agility that makes him a threat to opposing defenses.

Interesting Facts:

1. Christian McCaffrey recorded over 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the 2023 season, becoming the first running back to achieve such a feat since Marshall Faulk in 1999.

2. Derrick Henry has rushed for over 2,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, joining an elite group that includes only Eric Dickerson and Adrian Peterson.

3. Saquon Barkley holds the record for the most receptions by a rookie running back, with 91 catches in his debut season.

4. Dalvin Cook led all running backs in rushing touchdowns in the 2023 season, finding the end zone 18 times.

5. Alvin Kamara holds the NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game, with six touchdowns in a 2020 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

6. Jonathan Taylor set a rookie record for the most rushing yards in a single postseason game, rushing for 253 yards against the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 AFC Championship game.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the best running back for fantasy football in 2024?

– Christian McCaffrey is widely regarded as the top running back for fantasy football in 2024 due to his exceptional production and versatility.

2. Should I draft Derrick Henry in the first round?

– Yes, Derrick Henry is a reliable first-round pick due to his consistent production and high touchdown potential.

3. Can Saquon Barkley bounce back from his injuries?

– While there is always some concern regarding injuries, Barkley has shown immense talent and should be able to bounce back if he remains healthy.

4. Is Dalvin Cook a reliable option in PPR leagues?

– Absolutely, Dalvin Cook’s ability to contribute in both rushing and receiving makes him a valuable asset in PPR leagues.

5. How does Alvin Kamara’s value change with the departure of Drew Brees?

– While Kamara’s value may be slightly affected by Brees’ departure, his versatility and ability to score touchdowns should keep him among the top running backs for fantasy football.

6. Can Jonathan Taylor replicate his rookie success in 2024?

– Jonathan Taylor has shown immense potential and should continue to be a valuable fantasy asset in 2024 as he gains more experience.

7. Who are some other running backs to consider for fantasy football in 2024?

– Other running backs worth considering in 2024 include Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Jones, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

8. Should I prioritize running backs over wide receivers in fantasy drafts?

– It ultimately depends on your draft strategy and league settings, but running backs tend to be more consistent and have a higher impact on fantasy teams.

9. How important are receptions for running backs in fantasy football?

– Receptions are crucial for running backs in fantasy football, especially in PPR leagues, as they provide an additional source of points.

10. Are there any rookie running backs to watch for in 2024?

– Yes, keep an eye on rookie running backs like Travis Etienne, Najee Harris, and Javonte Williams, who could make an immediate impact in fantasy football.

11. Is it worth handcuffing running backs in fantasy football?

– Handcuffing running backs can be a wise strategy to secure a valuable backup in case of injuries or a change in the depth chart.

12. How does a running back’s offensive line impact their fantasy value?

– A strong offensive line can significantly enhance a running back’s fantasy value, as it provides better blocking and more opportunities for success.

13. Can running backs be successful in timeshare situations?

– Yes, running backs can still be successful in timeshare situations, especially if they are involved in both rushing and receiving aspects of the game.

Final Thoughts:

As the 2024 fantasy football season approaches, it’s crucial to identify the top running backs who will provide consistent production and maximize your team’s potential. Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, and Jonathan Taylor are all exceptional options to target in your drafts. Remember to assess their individual strengths, injury history, and the offensive systems they play in. By doing so, you’ll be well on your way to building a championship-caliber fantasy team. Good luck!





